How to preorder the Google Pixel 5, the Pixel 4A 5G and the Nest Audio

Google announced a bunch of products at its big hardware event. As expected, we saw the Google Pixel 5, its new $699 flagship 5G-ready phone. We also saw a more affordable Pixel 4A with 5G support that costs $499.

In the US, only the Pixel 5 is available for preorder with a release date of October 29th. The Pixel 4A 5G is coming to most countries in November and you can join a waitlist through the link below (it’s coming to Japan first on October 15th).

If you were interested in the new Chromecast, you won’t have to preorder that; it’s available starting today from a variety of retailers, including Best Buy and the Google Store. As for the Nest Audio, it will be available in 21 countries starting on October 5th.

Google Pixel 5 $699 Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s latest flagship phone comes in one size, with a 6-inch OLED screen and 128GB of storage. However, you can choose between black or green colors. Prices start at $699. It’s available for preorder now and releasing October 29th. Google Store $699

Google Pixel 4A 5G $499 Prices taken at time of publishing. Priced at $499, Google’s Pixel 4A 5G is a slightly bigger, 5G-ready version of the 4A that released earlier this year. You can join a waitlist for the phone, which will release in November in most countries. It’s coming to Japan on October 15th. Google Store $499

Google Nest Audio $99 Prices taken at time of publishing. Google Nest’s latest smart speaker is simply called the Nest Audio. It’s $99 and you can preorder it right now. It’ll release on October 5th. Google Store $99

Correction: Google’s early information during its live event was vague as to which countries will get what devices on what dates. We have updated this post to reflect Google’s latest, more accurate information on release dates.