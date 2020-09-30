How to preorder the Google Pixel 5, the Pixel 4A 5G and the Nest Audio

Google announced a bunch of products at its big hardware event. As expected, we saw the Google Pixel 5, its new $699 flagship 5G-ready phone. We also saw a more affordable Pixel 4A with 5G support that costs $499.
In the US, only the Pixel 5 is available for preorder with a release date of October 29th. The Pixel 4A 5G is coming to most countries in November and you can join a waitlist through the link below (it’s coming to Japan first on October 15th).
If you were interested in the new Chromecast, you won’t have to preorder that; it’s available starting today from a variety of retailers, including Best Buy and the Google Store. As for the Nest Audio, it will be available in 21 countries starting on October 5th.
Correction: Google’s early information during its live event was vague as to which countries will get what devices on what dates. We have updated this post to reflect Google’s latest, more accurate information on release dates.