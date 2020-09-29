This Japanese rock video is an adorable tribute to Pokémon’s legacy

It’s no secret to anyone who knows me that if I think about Pokémon long enough, I will cry. So when The Pokémon Company debuted this new special music video called “Gotcha!,” which includes the song “Acacia” by Japanese band Bump of Chicken, it made for a very emotional Tuesday morning.

The video debuted after a quick presentation about expansions to Pokémon Sword and Shield. It follows different trainers as they make their way through the world with their lovable pokémon at their sides, including Pikachu and Eevee. As the band sings about the loving bond between a trainer and their pokémon, different creatures from various generations pop up. Some are locked in battle, like Blastoise and Mewtwo, while others are just hanging out, like Charmander and Bulbasaur.

Look, I’m a sucker for adorable music video tributes to anything I obsess over. Pokémon just happens to be an entire world based around cute creatures and their relationships with trainers. The “aww” moments write themselves! It helps that “Gotcha!” is a pretty catchy tune.

If you’re looking for your lighthearted Pokémon fill today, this isn’t a bad place to hang out.