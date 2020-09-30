Here’s how the new Pixel 5 compares with the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 4A

Google’s fall hardware event ended this afternoon after a breezy 30 minutes of rapid-fire product announcements, with the stars of the show being the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A with 5G. Google now has three primary smartphones; two midrange ones (one with 5G and one without) and one flagship. That’s a refreshingly simple lineup, compared with some of the messier, more bloated offerings from competitors.
But that doesn’t mean choosing between the devices is necessarily clear-cut. The 4A 5G is not just a 4A with a different modem; the two phones have some key hardware differences, making the Pixel 4A 5G more of a Pixel 5 alternative than a budget phone. The three devices, grouped together, hit price points of $349, $499, and $699, so choosing which one is the right fit for you is best done by comparing all the specs.
Conveniently, Google has made a handy chart for doing so, with much of the information, plus some other key specs we feel are important, more neatly organized below:
Google Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A with 5G vs. Pixel 4
|Category
|Pixel 5
|Pixel 4A with 5G
|Pixel 4A
|Network
|5G
|5G
|4G
|Screen
|6-inch flexible OLED display at 432 ppi
|6.2-inch OLED display at 413 ppi
|5.8-inch OLED display at 443 ppi
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Battery
|4080 mAh
|3885 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Front Camera
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Rear Camera
|12.2-megapixel dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)
|12.2-megapixel dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)
|12.2-megapixel dual-pixel
|Camera Features
|Night Sight, Portrait Light, Cinematic Pan, Live HDR+
|Night Sight, Portrait Light, Cinematic Pan, Live HDR+
|Night Sight, Live HDR+
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|6GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, USB-C audio
|Stereo speakers, USB-C audio, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C audio, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Price
|$699
|$499
|$349
|Wireless Charging
|Yes
|No
|No
|Water Resistant
|Yes
|No
|No
|Colors
|Green, Black
|White, Black
|Black
|Operating System
|Pre-loaded with Android 11
|Pre-loaded with Android 11
|Pre-loaded with Android 10
|Availability
|October 15th (outside US), October 29th (US)
|October 15th (Japan), November (outside Japan)
|Available now
So, you can see that there are some key compromises made for the Pixel 4A 5G, like a lack of wireless charging, a smaller battery compared with the Pixel 5 (but larger than the standard Pixel 4A), no water resistance, and a lower refresh rate for the display.
But it’s nice to know you’re not just paying $150 more for the ability to access 5G networks — you’re getting all the same camera features and an identical processor to the pricier Pixel 5, too.
