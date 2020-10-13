 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

Day One has officially kicked off

By Cameron Faulkner

Samsung Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the many tech products discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, starting right now and lasting until 11:59PM PT on October 14th. We’ve listed the best deals below happening in all of the major tech categories, including phones, gaming, storage, PC, TVs, tablets, drones, headphones, and more. We’ve highlighted particularly good deals. Looking for non-Amazon retailers? Check out our anti-Prime Day deals.

Most of what you’ll find below will be on sale throughout both days of Prime Day 2020. However, we’ll be putting limited time Lightning Deals up near the top so you can easily find (and, if you want, buy) those products. For all of our coverage, including what kinds of deals are happening outside of Amazon, you can see it all here.

Current Lightning Deals: The next Lightning Deals are coming at 9:15AM ET

Phones

Amazon devices

Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch rarely gets a discount, but it’s $15 off.

Gaming

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate (left) next to the Basilisk X Hyperspeed. Both are feature in Prime Day 2020 deals.
PC peripherals

Acer’s Predator XB273 4K gaming monitor
Monitors

Internal / external storage

Windows laptops and Chromebooks

Tablet accessories

Headphones

Wearables

Misc. gadgets

