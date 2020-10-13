Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, starting right now and lasting until 11:59PM PT on October 14th. We’ve listed the best deals below happening in all of the major tech categories, including phones, gaming, storage, PC, TVs, tablets, drones, headphones, and more. We’ve highlighted particularly good deals. Looking for non-Amazon retailers? Check out our anti-Prime Day deals.
Most of what you’ll find below will be on sale throughout both days of Prime Day 2020. However, we’ll be putting limited time Lightning Deals up near the top so you can easily find (and, if you want, buy) those products. For all of our coverage, including what kinds of deals are happening outside of Amazon, you can see it all here.
Current Lightning Deals: The next Lightning Deals are coming at 9:15AM ET
Phones
- Samsung’s Galaxy A71 with 5G support (unlocked, 128GB) is $420 at Amazon (usually $500), beating its lowest price
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 (unlocked, 128GB) is $750 at Amazon (usually $1,000), beating the previous best price
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus (unlocked, 128GB) is $900 at Amazon (usually $1,200), beating the previous lowest price
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (unlocked, 128GB) is $1,050 at Amazon (usually $1,200), beating the lowest price
- The Google Pixel 4 (unlocked, 64GB) costs $449 at Amazon (usually $600), beating its previous best price by $50
- The Google Pixel 4 (unlocked, 128GB) costs $549 at Amazon (usually $899), also beating the lowest price on record by $50
- The Google Pixel 4 XL (unlocked, 128GB) costs $649 at Amazon (usually $999), beating the lowest price yet by $50
Amazon devices
- Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite (with ads, 8GB) is $80 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous lowest price of $85
- The Amazon Echo Dot (third generation) smart speaker is $19 (usually $40) at Amazon, beating the lowest-ever price by $3)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Cube streaming device is down to $80 (usually $120), which beats its previous best price by $10
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is $80 (usually $150) at Amazon, which is $20 less than the previous lowest price
- Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $174 at Amazon (usually $249). It’s not as low as the best-ever $160 price, but it’s still a rare deal.
- Ring’s Stick Up Cam smart camera is $75 at Amazon (usually $100), beating the previous lowest price of $85
- You can get a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Amazon Echo Show 5 together for $150 at Amazon (usually $290 together)
Gaming
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), beating the previous best price by $5
- You can get a one-year family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card for $45. Consider the Switch Online service costs $35 per year, paying $10 more for extra Switch storage is an excellent value.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60). The lowest was $30, so this is not the best but still a good deal.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60). The lowest was $30, so not the best but still a good deal.
- Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), matching the lowest price yet
- Genki’s Covert Dock for Nintendo Switch (with support for other USB-C devices) is $60 at Amazon (usually $70)
- Genki’s Bluetooth audio adapter for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $50)
PC peripherals
- Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), matching the best price yet
- SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro + GameDAC wired gaming headset is $140 at Amazon (usually $250), which is $37 cheaper than the best price yet
- Razer’s Mamba wireless gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually around $90), not quite beating its $55 best price, but coming close enough to warrant telling you about it
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $56 at Amazon (usually $70), beating the best price by $10
- Razer’s Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $74), costing $5 over the best price yet, but it’s still a good deal
- Razer’s Huntsman TE tenkeyless wired gaming keyboard is $90 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous best deal by $10
- Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $80 at Amazon (usually $130), falling below the lowest price yet by $20
- Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 (usually $150), falling below the lowest price by $20
- Logitech’s G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse is $28 at Amazon (usually $50), beating the lowest price by one whole dollar
- Corsair’s Void RGB Elite wired gaming headset is $55 at Amazon (usually $80), falling $19 below the lowest price
- Das Keyboards is knocking 15 percent off all of their mechanical keyboards at Amazon
Monitors
- Acer’s 27-inch Predator XB273K 4K gaming monitor (IPS, G-Sync, 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time) is $700 at Amazon (usually $1,200), down $200 from its previous best price
- ViewSonic’s 27-inch XG2760 1440p gaming monitor (G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $385 at Amazon (usually $600), down from its previous best of $418
- LG’s 34-inch ultrawide 34GL750-B gaming monitor (2560 x 1080, IPS, G-Sync compatible) is $360 at Amazon (usually $450), down from its previous best price at $370
- LG’s 34-inch ultrawide 34GN850-B WQHD gaming monitor (IPS, G-Sync, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $700 at Amazon (usually $1,000), down from its previous best of $920
- Samsung 49-inch CJ890 ultrawide monitor (3840 x 1080, 144Hz refresh rate, USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI) is $700 at Amazon (usually $963), down from its previous best of $750
- ViewSonic’s 34-inch ultrawide VG3448 WQHD monitor is $400 at Amazon (usually $500), down from its previous best price of $479
Internal / external storage
- Western Digital’s SN750 2TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD is $249 at Amazon (usually $310), lower than its previous best price of $310
- SanDisk’s 1TB Plus SATA SSD is $88 at Amazon (usually $110), down from its previous best price of $99
- Toshiba’s 4TB Canvio portable hard drive is $80 at Amazon (usually $98), down from its previous best price of $85
- Samsung’s 1TB 860 Pro SATA SSD is $200 at Amazon (usually $280), down from its previous best price of $233
- LaCie’s 5TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $115 at Amazon (usually $165), down from its previous best price of $137
- LaCie’s 2TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $62 at Amazon (usually $95), $15 cheaper than the best deal we’ve seen yet
- SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card that works with Nintendo Switch and other supported products is $44 at Amazon (usually $60), matching the lowest price yet
- Seagate’s 4TB Game Drive for Xbox is $88 at Amazon (usually $105), beating the previous lowest price by $12
Windows laptops and Chromebooks
- Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced (i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 300Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $2,080 at Amazon (usually $2,600), beating the previous best price by about $110
- Razer’s Blade 15 Base edition (i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,600), down from its previous best of $1,466
- Gigabyte’s Aero 15 (i7-9750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, UHD OLED panel) is $1,150 at Amazon (usually $1,529), down from the previous best price of the $1,300
- Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 is $1,000 at Amazon, below its usual price at $1,150
- The Asus VivoBook 15 (Ryzen 5-3500U, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, Vega 8 graphics) is $400 at Amazon (usually $545), below its previous lowest price of $439
- The Asus VivoBook 15 (i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Win 10 S Mode) is $300 at Amazon (usually $458), down from its previous $380 best price
- Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 is $450 at Amazon (usually $600). This isn’t the best deal ($385), but it’s far lower than its normal price
- The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is $400 at Amazon (usually $500), beating its previous best price by $100
- HP’s Chromebook x360 14 is $250 at Amazon (usually $373), beating the lowest price we’ve seen by $45
- Samsung’s 15.6-inch Chromebook 4 is $240 at Amazon (usually $335), matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet
- Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 4 is $200 at Amazon (usually $250), matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet
- Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 is $210 at Amazon (usually $270), beating the lowest price by $40
Tablet accessories
- Brydge’s Pro 12.9 Bluetooth keyboard for the iPad Pro (2018, 2020) is $100 at Amazon (usually $169), beating the lowest price by $30
- Brydge’s Pro Plus 12.9 Bluetooth keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro (2018, 2020) is $160 at Amazon, which is well below its usual price of $230
- Brydge’s Pro Plus 11.0 with a trackpad for the smaller iPad Pro (2018, 2020) is $140 at Amazon, which is $60 less than its usual price
- If you have a 10.2-inch iPad, Brydge’s 10.2 Bluetooth keyboard for that size of tablet is $80 at Amazon (usually $130), which is $20 cheaper than the previous best price
- The 2017 iPad Pro, the 7th and 8th Gen of the standard iPad, as well as the iPad Air (2019) are 10.5-inch tablets. If you have any of those, Brydge’s 10.5 Bluetooth keyboard will fit just fine. It’s just $60 at Amazon, which is just a little less than its usual $65 price.
Headphones
- Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-canceling headphones are $200 at Amazon (usually $300), which is $79 less than their previous best price
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are $175 at Amazon (usually $250), falling $25 below their lowest price yet
- Razer Opus wireless noise-canceling headphones are $180 at Amazon (usually $200), matching their best-ever price
- Sony’s WHXB900N wireless headphones are $123 at Amazon (usually $248), matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet
- Sony’s WHCH710N wireless headphones are $88 at Amazon (usually $200), beating the previous lowest price by $10
Wearables
- Garmin’s Fenix 5S Plus GPS smartwatch is $350 at Amazon (usually $671), which is almost $200 off its previous lowest price
- The Garmin VivoActive 4S GPS smartwatch is $200 at Amazon (usually $280), falling $70 below its previous best price
Misc. gadgets
- Amazon is offering Prime members an extra 20 percent discount on pre-owned, used and open box products in the Amazon Warehouse. You should check out the selection of tech you might be interested before spending more on a new product.
- Zendure’s SuperTank 100W portable battery bank is $83 at Amazon (usually $130) if you use the on-page coupon, beating the previous best price by almost $20. And if you purchase two Zendure products, you’ll get 15 percent off in the cart.
- The Doxie Go SE portable paper scanner is $139 at Amazon (usually $179), which is the best price this product has sold for since last October.
- Netgear’s Orbi three-router mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is $700 at Amazon (usually $1,000), falling $130 below the previous lowest price
- DJI’s Mavic Mini combo that includes several accessories is $400 at Amazon, which is $100 less than the usual price
- The DJI Osmo Pocket with a charging case is $300 at Amazon, which is $98 less than its usual price
- DJI’s Osmo Action camera is $200 at Amazon, falling $39 below its usual cost
- DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal with accessories is $105 at Amazon, which is $13 less than the usual price
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch, 2019, 64GB) is $180 at Amazon (usually $280), matching the best deal we’ve seen yet
- Canon’s EOS M6 Mk II mirrorless camera with an EVF kit and 15-45mm lens is $799 (usually $1,099), which is $200 less than the previous best price
- Satechi’s USB-C hub that supports two 4K 60Hz monitors is $35 at Amazon (usually $50), beating the previous lowest price of $49