Best Prime Day 2020 deals on gaming

If you are looking to buy some games that are on your backlist or a new gaming peripheral for your setup, Prime Day 2020 might have some deals worth checking out. Whether you are ready for some new entertainment, are in the market for a gaming mouse, or are looking for some extra storage for your console, here are some of the best gaming deals Amazon is offering during its two-day event.
You probably won’t find any deals on next-gen gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. But there will likely be a ton of discounts on their predecessors, the PS4 and Xbox One. And if you are looking to upgrade your TV for your next-gen console, Amazon also has a few TVs worth checking out.
Nintendo
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), which is lower than the best-ever price
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $40 at Amazon (usually $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $40 at Amazon (usually $60)
- Splatoon 2 is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), matching the best-ever price
- Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Walmart (usually $60), matching the best-ever price
- 128GB microSD card with a one-year subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is $45 at Amazon (usually $70). Considering the Switch Online service costs $35 per year, paying $10 more for extra Switch storage is an excellent value.
- SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch and other supported devices is $45 (usually $57), lower than the best-ever price
Sony
- The Last of Us Part II (standard edition) is $40 at Best Buy (usually $60), matching Amazon’s own price during Prime Day 2020
- A one-year PlayStation Plus subscription costs just $30 at CDKeys.com (usually $60)
- You can get one-year of PlayStation Now for $42 at Amazon
Xbox
- You can get a used Xbox Elite Black Series 2 controller at GameStop for $120
Peripherals
- Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $56 at Amazon (usually $70), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse is $64 at Amazon (usually $80), matching the best-ever price
- Razer’s Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $100)
- Razer’s Huntsman TE tenkeyless wired gaming keyboard is $90 at Amazon (usually $130), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Mamba wireless gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $130)
- Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 at Amazon (usually $130), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 at Amazon (usually $150), lower than the best-ever price
- SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro + GameDAC wired gaming headset is $140 at Amazon (usually $250), lower than the best-ever price
- Logitech’s G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse is $35 at Amazon (usually $80), lower than the best-ever price
- Corsair’s Void RGB Elite wired gaming headset is $55 at Amazon (usually $80), lower than the best-ever price
- Das Keyboards is knocking 15 percent off all of their mechanical keyboards at Amazon
Storage
- Seagate’s 4TB Game Drive for Xbox is $88 (usually $119), lower than the best-ever price