Best Prime Day 2020 deals on Chromebooks and Windows laptops

If you are looking for a new Windows laptop or Chromebook, whether it’s for school, video meetings with friends, or even for your new work from home setup, you might want to consider taking a peek at Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The online retail giant (along with a few of its competitors) has a bunch of laptops on sale that should fit most budgets.

Amazon has slashed the prices on laptops from several manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Razer, and Samsung. Prices on these products will vary depending on numerous options, such as specs, configuration, and screen size. But fortunately, most of the better laptop deals we’ve found won’t burn a major hole in your wallet.

Windows Laptops

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 is $1,000 at Amazon (usually $1,300), lower than the best-ever price

Surface Pro

Chromebooks

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is $400 at Amazon (usually $500), lower than the best-ever price

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 is $199 at Walmart (usually $250)