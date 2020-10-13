 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Prime Day 2020 deals on Chromebooks and Windows laptops

In the market for a new laptop?

By Taylor Lyles Updated

Asus Zenbook Duo Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
If you are looking for a new Windows laptop or Chromebook, whether it’s for school, video meetings with friends, or even for your new work from home setup, you might want to consider taking a peek at Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The online retail giant (along with a few of its competitors) has a bunch of laptops on sale that should fit most budgets.

Amazon has slashed the prices on laptops from several manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Razer, and Samsung. Prices on these products will vary depending on numerous options, such as specs, configuration, and screen size. But fortunately, most of the better laptop deals we’ve found won’t burn a major hole in your wallet.

Windows Laptops

Asus ZenBook Duo.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Razer Blade 15 Advanced.
Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Surface Pro

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Chromebooks

