Best Prime Day 2020 deals on Chromebooks and Windows laptops

If you are looking for a new Windows laptop or Chromebook, whether it’s for school, video meetings with friends, or even for your new work from home setup, you might want to consider taking a peek at Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The online retail giant (along with a few of its competitors) has a bunch of laptops on sale that should fit most budgets.
Amazon has slashed the prices on laptops from several manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Razer, and Samsung. Prices on these products will vary depending on numerous options, such as specs, configuration, and screen size. But fortunately, most of the better laptop deals we’ve found won’t burn a major hole in your wallet.
Windows Laptops
- Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 is $1,000 at Amazon (usually $1,300), lower than the best-ever price
- Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex (12GB, i7, 512GB) is $1,200 at Best Buy (usually $1,400), lower than the best-ever price
- Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion 13 is $1,000 at the Microsoft Store (usually $1,200), lower than the best-ever price
-
Gigabyte’s Aero 15 (i7-9750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, UHD OLED panel) is $1,150 at Amazon (usually $1,900), lower than the best-ever price
- Lenovo’s Yoga C940 laptop (4K, i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB) is $1,200 at Best Buy (usually $1,600), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced (i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 300Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $2,100 at Amazon (usually $2,600), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Blade 15 Base edition (i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,600), lower than the best-ever price
Surface Pro
- You can save up to $300 off the Surface Pro X in Matte Black color variant at the Microsoft Store
- The new Surface Pro 7 is discounted at the Microsoft Store, with savings ranging anywhere from $100 to $300 depending on your configurations
Chromebooks
-
Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is $400 at Amazon (usually $500), lower than the best-ever price
- Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 is $199 at Walmart (usually $250)