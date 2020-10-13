Best Prime Day deals for upgrading your PC setup

Have you recently purchased a gaming PC? Are you looking to buy some new equipment for working from home? Amazon’s Prime Day event has a ton of great accessories that will spice up your PC setup.
Whether you’re looking to find a new gaming mouse or keyboard for your rig, a hard drive to bulk up your computer’s storage, or an extra-wide monitor for getting work done, the online retailer has you covered. There are even some motherboards on sale for bringing new life to old systems. Check out our main deal post that features several more product categories.
Gaming headsets / mice / keyboards
-
SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro + GameDAC wired gaming headset is $140 at Amazon (usually $250), lower than the best-ever price
- Logitech’s G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse is $28 at Amazon (usually $50), lower than the best-ever price
- Corsair’s Void RGB Elite wired gaming headset is $55 at Amazon (usually $80), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is $40 at Amazon (usually $56), matching the best-ever price
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $56 at Amazon (usually $70), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse is $64 at Amazon (usually $80), matching the best-ever price
- Razer’s Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $74)
- Razer’s Huntsman TE tenkeyless wired gaming keyboard is $90 at Amazon (usually $130), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Mamba wireless gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $89)
- Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 at Amazon (usually $130), lower than the best-ever price
- Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 at Amazon (usually $150), lower than the best-ever price
- Das Keyboards is knocking 15 percent off all of their mechanical keyboards at Amazon
Monitors
- ViewSonic’s 27-inch XG2760 1440p gaming monitor (VA, G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $385 at Amazon (usually $550), lower than the best-ever price
Storage
- The Synology 4-bay NAS DiskStation DS920 Plus is down to $440 at Amazon (usually $550), lower than its best-ever price by $110. The product is also marked down to the same price at Newegg with the offer code 2FTSTECH462 used at checkout
-
Western Digital’s SN750 2TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD is $249 at Amazon (usually $310), lower than the best-ever price
- SanDisk’s 1TB Plus SATA SSD is $88 at Amazon (usually $110), lower than the best-ever price
- Toshiba’s 4TB Canvio portable hard drive is $80 at Amazon (usually $99), lower than the best-ever price
- Samsung’s 1TB 860 Pro SATA SSD is $200 at Amazon (usually $280), lower than the best-ever price
- LaCie’s 5TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $115 at Amazon (usually $165), lower than the best-ever price
- LaCie’s 2TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $62 at Amazon (usually $96), lower than the best-ever price
Motherboards
- The Asus TUF B550M-Plus PCIe 4.0 Micro ATX gaming motherboard that supports AMD’s AM4 CPU sockets is $128 at Newegg (usually $155), matching Amazon’s own price during Prime Day 2020
-
The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite PCIe 4.0 ATX gaming motherboard that supports AMD’s AM4 CPU sockets is $160 at Amazon (usually $195), lower than the best-ever price
Graphics cards
Zotac’s compact GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card is $310 at Newegg (usually $340)
Power supplies
EVGA’s 750W 80 Plus Gold modular desktop power supply is $100 at Newegg, which is $30 off of its usual price
Memory
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-pin DDR4 3600 RAM is $120 at Newegg (usually $140)