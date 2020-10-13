Best Prime Day deals for upgrading your PC setup

Have you recently purchased a gaming PC? Are you looking to buy some new equipment for working from home? Amazon’s Prime Day event has a ton of great accessories that will spice up your PC setup.

Whether you’re looking to find a new gaming mouse or keyboard for your rig, a hard drive to bulk up your computer’s storage, or an extra-wide monitor for getting work done, the online retailer has you covered. There are even some motherboards on sale for bringing new life to old systems. Check out our main deal post that features several more product categories.

Gaming headsets / mice / keyboards

Monitors

ViewSonic’s 27-inch XG2760 1440p gaming monitor (VA, G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $385 at Amazon (usually $550), lower than the best-ever price

Storage

Motherboards

Graphics cards

Zotac’s compact GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card is $310 at Newegg (usually $340)

Power supplies

EVGA’s 750W 80 Plus Gold modular desktop power supply is $100 at Newegg, which is $30 off of its usual price

Memory

Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-pin DDR4 3600 RAM is $120 at Newegg (usually $140)