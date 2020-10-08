Amazon Prime Day 2020: all of our latest coverage

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is upon us, beginning at 12AM PT / 3AM ET Tuesday, October 13th, and lasting through 12AM PT / 3AM ET Wednesday, October 14th. You know the drill: Amazon is discounting a bunch of products, including tech, for its annual Prime Day that’s exclusive to people who are signed up for Amazon Prime. It usually takes place in July, but the global pandemic is the likely culprit as to why it was pushed to October.

Whether you’re just browsing the wares or hoping to get all of your holiday shopping done before Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around, we’ve gone deep on the deals to provide the best offers available. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on gaming accessories, 4K televisions with OLED panels, chargers, laptops, and much more. Additionally, we’ve covered other non-Amazon retailers that are having deals you should know about. You can find our growing list of coverage below, and follow @VergeDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest deals as they become available.