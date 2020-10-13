The best anti-Prime Day 2020 deals

You’re probably aware that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is underway, the big annual sale full of deals that are exclusive to Prime members. However, other retailers are putting up some of the year’s best deals in response, and you don’t need a membership to reap the savings. Whether you’re anti-Amazon or just want to see what’s available elsewhere, we’ve pulled together the best deals happening at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, the Microsoft Store, Newegg, and more.
We’ll be updating this post with new links once they go live and striking through products that have sold out. The products listed below have never been more affordable. Products that didn’t meet that bar aren’t included in this post.
Headphones
- Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199 at Best Buy (usually $300), matching Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 price
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are $200 at Best Buy (usually $250). This is $25 more than Amazon’s Prime Day price but still a nice deal if you don’t have Prime.
- Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 at Walmart (usually $200)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are $200 at Walmart (usually $250)
Televisions
- JVC’s 55-inch 4K TV with Roku software built in is $248 at Walmart, beating the lowest price yet by around $20. This model normally sells for $400.
- Samsung’s 55-inch Q60T QLED 4K TV (QN55Q60TAFXZA) is $598 at Best Buy, matching the lowest price yet. This model usually sells for $700.
- LG’s 65-inch GX-series OLED 4K TV (OLED65GXPUA) is $2,600 at Best Buy, beating the lowest price by about $200. This model usually costs $2,800.
- Samsung’s 55-inch Q90T QLED 4K TV (QN55Q90TAFXZA) is $1,298 at Best Buy, beating the previous lowest price by about $125. The regular price is $1,500.
- Samsung’s 65-inch Q90T QLED 4K TV (QN65Q90TAFXZA) is $1,900 at Best Buy. This model usually costs $2,300.
- Sony’s 55-inch OLED 4K TV (XBR55A8G) is $1,900 at Best Buy, beating the previous best price by almost $200. This model usually sells for $2,300.
- Sony’s 55-inch OLED 4K TV (XBR55A8H) is $1,300 at Best Buy, beating the previous best price by $200. This model regularly sells for $1,900.
- TCL’s 50-inch 4-series 4K TV with Android TV software built in (50S434) is $230 at Best Buy, beating the previous best price by $50. This model usually sells for $280.
- Samsung’s 70-inch 4K TV (UN70TU6980FXZA) is $530 at Best Buy, beating the previous best price by $220. It usually sells for $750.
Laptops and tablets
- Hyperdrive’s USB-C 6-in-1 hub for the iPad Pro is $63 at Best Buy (usually $90), beating its previous best price of $93.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) is $550 at Best Buy, beating its usual price by $100
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB) is $750 at Best Buy, beating its usual price by $100
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) is $250 at Best Buy (usually $350), beating its lowest price by $30
- Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex (12GB, i7, 512GB) is $1,200 at Best Buy, beating the usual price by $200
- Lenovo’s Yoga C940 laptop (4K, i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB) is $1,200 at Best Buy (usually $1,500), which is $200 lower than its previous best price
- Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion is $1,000 at the Microsoft Store (usually $1,100), beating its lowest price by $50
- Apple’s latest iPad with 32GB of storage is $300 at Walmart (usually $329), coming close to beating the best-ever price of $295 at Amazon.
- Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 is $200 at Walmart (usually $250)
Gaming and PC
- A one-year PlayStation Plus subscription costs just $30 at CDKeys.com (usually $60).
- The Last of Us Part II (standard edition) is $40 at Best Buy (usually $60)
- The Asus TUF B550M-Plus PCIe 4.0 Micro ATX gaming motherboard that supports AMD’s AM4 CPU sockets is $128 at Newegg (usually $155), matching Amazon’s own price during Prime Day 2020
- Zotac’s compact GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card is $290 at Newegg after you use the offer code (usually $340), beating the lowest price of $300
- EVGA’s 750W 80 Plus Gold modular desktop power supply is $100 at Newegg, which is $30 off of its usual price
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-pin DDR4 3600 RAM is $120 at Newegg (usually $140)
- Intel’s 512GB 660P NVMe M.2 SSD is $32 at B&H Photo (usually $65)
Misc. gadgets
- Garmin’s Fenix 5X Plus GPS smartwatch is $400 at Best Buy (usually $600), which is $100 lower than the previous best price
- The Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch (38mm, GPS) is $169 at Walmart (usually $189)
- Sony’s ZV 1 camera is $700 at Best Buy, which is steeply discounted from its usual $800 price.
- The DJI Osmo Pocket with accessories is $280 at B&H Photo, beating Amazon’s price of $300 at Amazon for the model that includes a charging case. This is $120 less than its usual price.