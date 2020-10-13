The best anti-Prime Day 2020 deals

You’re probably aware that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is underway, the big annual sale full of deals that are exclusive to Prime members. However, other retailers are putting up some of the year’s best deals in response, and you don’t need a membership to reap the savings. Whether you’re anti-Amazon or just want to see what’s available elsewhere, we’ve pulled together the best deals happening at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, the Microsoft Store, Newegg, and more.

We’ll be updating this post with new links once they go live and striking through products that have sold out. The products listed below have never been more affordable. Products that didn’t meet that bar aren’t included in this post.

Headphones

Televisions

Laptops and tablets

Gaming and PC

Misc. gadgets