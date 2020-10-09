Sony reveals PS5 will play most PS4 games, but some ‘may exhibit errors’

Sony is detailing its PS5 backward compatibility support for playing older PS4 games today. The next-gen PS5 will support more than 4,000 PS4 games on the new PS5 console, a number Sony says is the “overwhelming majority.” While most PS4 games will play, Sony does warn that “some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behavior when played on PS5 consoles.” Some functions in PS4 games may also not be available on the PS5.

It’s not clear which games will be affected by errors or functionality issues, but Sony does list 10 existing PS4 games that won’t run on the PS5 at all:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

There are also some general PS5 backward compatibility limitations for PS4 games. The share menu cannot be displayed within PS4 games running on the PS5, and screenshots will need to be generated using the create button on a DualSense controller. A tournaments feature from the PS4 is also not compatible with the PS5, nor is in-game live or second-screen apps and game companion apps.

Sony says “select PS4 games” will also work with the PS5’s Game Boost feature that will make older PS4 games run at higher frame rates. Sony has not provided a list of games that will support this feature just yet, though.