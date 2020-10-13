The best headphone deals you can get during Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has brought several good deals on headphones of all kinds, including Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 wireless, over-ear model that has some of the best noise cancellation on the market. That particular set of headphones usually costs $350 and hasn’t seen as big of a price drop as it has today at Amazon. If you have a Prime membership, you can pick up a set for $298 and it will come with a $25 Amazon gift card with purchase.

Compared to the older 1000XM3, this new model features the ability to pair two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth, and its updated mics should make calls clearer, according to my colleague Chris Welch’s review.

Sony’s latest headphones are the best value so far in Prime Day, but there are plenty of other deals you should know about: