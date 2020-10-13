The best Kindle and Echo deals you can get during Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and the retailer has slashed the prices across a slew of items and categories, including Amazon’s own devices. Whether you are looking for a Fire tablet to read ebooks, a Ring device to protect your home, or you simply want to add an Alexa device to a part of your house, here are the best deals on Amazon’s own tech.

A standout deal includes the third-gen Echo Device, which is the lowest it has ever been previously. In addition, a lot of the Echo and smart home deals allow you to add an Amazon smart plug or other accessories for just $5 more. Of course, if you are not a fan of the older Echo Dot design, you can also preorder this year’s Echo Dot model, which features a spherical design with a two-pack costing $80 on Amazon right now.

Echo Devices

Fire Tablets / Kindles

Kindle Oasis with 8GB storage for $175 at Amazon (usually $250), matching its previous best-ever price

You can also get the 32GB Kindle Oasis model for $200 at Amazon (usually $280), matching its previous best-ever price

Kindle Paperwhite is $80 on Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous best price by $5

Fire HD 8 is $70 at Amazon (usually $120), which is the lowest the device has ever been previously

Fire HD 10 is $80 at Amazon (usually $150), beating its previous lowest price

Fire HD 8 Plus is $90 at Amazon (usually $140), beating its previous best price by $20

Eero Wi-Fi / Ring