The best Kindle and Echo deals you can get during Prime Day 2020

Amazon’s best sales on its own Kindle, Echo, Ring, and Eero products

By Taylor Lyles

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and the retailer has slashed the prices across a slew of items and categories, including Amazon’s own devices. Whether you are looking for a Fire tablet to read ebooks, a Ring device to protect your home, or you simply want to add an Alexa device to a part of your house, here are the best deals on Amazon’s own tech.

A standout deal includes the third-gen Echo Device, which is the lowest it has ever been previously. In addition, a lot of the Echo and smart home deals allow you to add an Amazon smart plug or other accessories for just $5 more. Of course, if you are not a fan of the older Echo Dot design, you can also preorder this year’s Echo Dot model, which features a spherical design with a two-pack costing $80 on Amazon right now.

Third-generation Amazon Echo Dot.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Echo Devices

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Fire Tablets / Kindles

  • Kindle Oasis with 8GB storage for $175 at Amazon (usually $250), matching its previous best-ever price
  • You can also get the 32GB Kindle Oasis model for $200 at Amazon (usually $280), matching its previous best-ever price
  • Kindle Paperwhite is $80 on Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous best price by $5
  • Fire HD 8 is $70 at Amazon (usually $120), which is the lowest the device has ever been previously
  • Fire HD 10 is $80 at Amazon (usually $150), beating its previous lowest price
  • Fire HD 8 Plus is $90 at Amazon (usually $140), beating its previous best price by $20
Eero three-pack of routers
Eero Mesh router system (2019 model).
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Eero Wi-Fi / Ring

