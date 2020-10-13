The best Kindle and Echo deals you can get during Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and the retailer has slashed the prices across a slew of items and categories, including Amazon’s own devices. Whether you are looking for a Fire tablet to read ebooks, a Ring device to protect your home, or you simply want to add an Alexa device to a part of your house, here are the best deals on Amazon’s own tech.
A standout deal includes the third-gen Echo Device, which is the lowest it has ever been previously. In addition, a lot of the Echo and smart home deals allow you to add an Amazon smart plug or other accessories for just $5 more. Of course, if you are not a fan of the older Echo Dot design, you can also preorder this year’s Echo Dot model, which features a spherical design with a two-pack costing $80 on Amazon right now.
Echo Devices
- Third-gen Echo Dot is $19 at Amazon (usually $40), beating the previous best price
- You can also get a Third-gen Echo Dot with a Baby Yoda stand for $49 on Amazon (usually $65), beating its previous lowest price
- Echo Show 8 is $65 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the lowest previous price
- Echo Show 5 is $45 at Amazon (usually $90), beating its previous price by $5
- A ten-inch second-gen Echo Show is $150 on Amazon (usually $230), matching its previous lowest price
- Echo Buds are $80 at Amazon (usually $103), beating its previous best price
- Echo Flex is $10 at Amazon (usually $25), beating its lowest price by $8
- You can get an Echo Studio and two Philips Hue Bulbs for $150 at Amazon (usually $230), beating the previous best price
Fire Tablets / Kindles
- Kindle Oasis with 8GB storage for $175 at Amazon (usually $250), matching its previous best-ever price
- You can also get the 32GB Kindle Oasis model for $200 at Amazon (usually $280), matching its previous best-ever price
- Kindle Paperwhite is $80 on Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous best price by $5
- Fire HD 8 is $70 at Amazon (usually $120), which is the lowest the device has ever been previously
- Fire HD 10 is $80 at Amazon (usually $150), beating its previous lowest price
- Fire HD 8 Plus is $90 at Amazon (usually $140), beating its previous best price by $20
Eero Wi-Fi / Ring
- You can buy a single Eero unit (last year’s model) for just $69 at Amazon (usually $99), matching its previous lowest price ever
- A two-pack of last year’s Eero model is $118 at Amazon (usually $169), beating its previous lowest price by $51
- Or if you want to buy a three-pack of last year’s Eero model, you can do so for just $174 (usually $249), which is not the lowest price we have seen the device but is still a good deal if you are looking to cover a larger home
- You can buy a Ring Alarm kit, which is bundled with a third-gen Echo Dot, for $120 at Amazon (usually $200), beating its previous best price by $40