Prime Day 2020 ends later today, but these deals are still happening

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is underway, and you have until later tonight at 12:00AM PT / 3:00AM ET to get in on all of the deals. If you were shopping the Prime Day deals yesterday, you likely saw hefty price cuts on must-have products, like Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones, AirPods wireless earbuds, tablets, and more. You still have a chance to get in on those Prime-exclusive deals, plus some news ones that pop up today.
We’ve highlighted new deals so you can tell them apart from older ones. Looking for non-Amazon retailers? Check out our anti-Prime Day deals.
To make sure that you see the biggest deals, we’ll be putting limited time Lightning Deals up near the top so you can easily find (and, if you want, buy) those products.
Current Lightning Deals
- Aukey’s Omnia 65W USB-C wall charger is $26 (usually $46)
Headphone deals
- Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 are $200 (usually $300) at Amazon
- The new Sony WH1000X-M4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are $298 at Amazon (usually $350) and include a free $25 gift card.
- Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-canceling headphones are $200 at Amazon (usually $300), which is $79 less than their previous best price
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are $175 at Amazon (usually $250), falling $25 below their lowest price yet
- Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are $115 at Amazon (usually $125), beating the lowest price by $10
- Amazon’s Echo Buds are $80 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the lowest price yet by $10
- Razer Opus wireless noise-canceling headphones are $180 at Amazon (usually $200), matching their best-ever price
- Sony’s WHXB900N wireless headphones are $123 at Amazon (usually $248), matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet
- Sony’s WHCH710N wireless headphones are $88 at Amazon (usually $200), beating the previous lowest price by $10
Gaming
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (physical or digital) for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), beating the previous best price by $5
- You can get a one-year family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card for $40. Considering the Switch Online service costs $35 per year, paying $5 more for extra Switch storage is an excellent value.
- The Last of Us Part II is $40 at Amazon (usually $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (physical or digital) for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60). The lowest was $30, so this is not the best but still a good deal.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (physical or digital) for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60). The lowest was $30, so not the best but still a good deal.
- Splatoon 2 (physical or digital) for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), matching the lowest price yet
- You can get a one-year subscription to PlayStation Now game streaming service for $42 at Amazon (usually $60)
- Genki’s Covert Dock for Nintendo Switch (with support for other USB-C devices) is $60 at Amazon (usually $75, clip the on-page coupon to save)
- Genki’s Bluetooth audio USB-C adapter for the Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon when you clip the on-page discount (usually $50)
- PowerA MOGA phone and Xbox One controller clip is $10 (usually $15)
Movies and TV show deals
- The Matrix Trilogy on 4K UHD Blu-ray is $39 at Amazon until 12PM ET, 10/14
- Avatar & Legend of Korra: Complete Series Collection on Blu-ray is $45 at Amazon until 11AM ET, 10/14
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is $18 at Amazon until 11AM ET, 10/14
- Samurai Champloo: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is $20 at Amazon until 11AM ET, 10/14
- The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4K UHD Blu-ray is $39 at Amazon until 12PM ET, 10/14
- The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy on 4K UHD Blu-ray is $35 at Amazon
- Friends: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is $55 at Amazon until 11AM ET, 10/14
- Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures on Blu-ray is $30 at Amazon until 12PM ET, 10/14
Gadget deals
- Amazon is offering Prime members an extra 20 percent discount on pre-owned, used, and open box products in the Amazon Warehouse. You should check out the selection of tech you might be interested before spending more on a new product.
- Zendure’s SuperTank 100W portable battery bank is $83 at Amazon (usually $130) if you use the on-page coupon, beating the previous best price by almost $20. And if you purchase two Zendure products, you’ll get 15 percent off in the cart.
- DJI’s Mavic Mini combo that includes several accessories is $400 at Amazon, which is $100 less than the usual price
- The DJI Osmo Pocket with a charging case is $300 at Amazon, which is $98 less than its usual price
- DJI’s Osmo Action camera is $200 at Amazon, falling $39 below its usual cost
- DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal with accessories is $105 at Amazon, which is $13 less than the usual price
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch, 2019, 64GB) is $180 at Amazon (usually $280), matching the best deal we’ve seen yet
- The 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A with 32GB of storage is $100 (usually $118) at Amazon
- Satechi’s USB-C hub that supports two 4K 60Hz monitors is $35 at Amazon (usually $50), beating the previous lowest price of $49
Amazon devices
- Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite (with ads, 8GB) is $80 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous lowest price of $85
- The Amazon Echo Dot (third generation) smart speaker is $19 (usually $40) at Amazon, beating the lowest-ever price by $3)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Cube streaming device is down to $80 (usually $120), which beats its previous best price by $10
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is $80 (usually $150) at Amazon, which is $20 less than the previous lowest price
- Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $174 at Amazon (usually $249). It’s not as low as the best-ever $160 price, but it’s still a rare deal.
- A single Eero mesh Wi-Fi router is $69 at Amazon (usually $99). This matches the lowest price yet.
- Ring’s Stick Up Cam smart camera with a free Echo Dot is $80 at Amazon (usually $100), beating the previous lowest price of $85
- You can get a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Amazon Echo Show 5 together for $150 at Amazon (usually $290 together)
- Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker is $150 (usually $200) at Amazon, beating the lowest price yet
PC peripherals
- Razer’s Mamba wireless gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually around $90), not quite beating its $55 best price, but coming close enough to warrant telling you about it
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $56 at Amazon (usually $70), beating the best price by $10
- Razer’s Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $74), costing $5 over the best price yet, but it’s still a good deal
- Razer’s Huntsman TE tenkeyless wired gaming keyboard is $90 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the previous best deal by $10
- Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 at Amazon (usually $130), matching the lowest price
- Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $100 (usually $150), falling below the lowest price by $20
Monitors
- Dell’s 27-inch S2721HGF curved 1080p gaming monitor (G-Sync, VA panel, 144Hz refresh rate) is $210 at Amazon. This model fluctuates in price between $220 and $300.
- ViewSonic’s 27-inch XG2760 1440p gaming monitor (G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $385 at Amazon (usually $600), down from its previous best of $418
Internal / external storage
- SanDisk’s 1TB Plus SATA SSD is $88 at Amazon (usually $110), down from its previous best price of $99
- Crucial P5 1TB NVMe SSD is $120 at Amazon (usually $150)
- Toshiba’s 4TB Canvio portable hard drive is $80 at Amazon (usually $98), down from its previous best price of $85
- Samsung’s 1TB 860 Pro SATA SSD is $200 at Amazon (usually $280), down from its previous best price of $233
- LaCie’s 5TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $115 at Amazon (usually $165), down from its previous best price of $137
- LaCie’s 2TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $62 at Amazon (usually $95), $15 cheaper than the best deal we’ve seen yet
- SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card that works with Nintendo Switch and other supported products is $45 at Amazon (usually $60), matching the lowest price yet
- PNY’s 512GB microSD card is $70 (usually $100) at Amazon
- Seagate’s 4TB Game Drive for Xbox is $88 at Amazon (usually $105), beating the previous lowest price by $12
Phone deals
- Motorola’s Edge (unlocked with 256GB of storage and support for CDMA/GSM carriers) is $495 at Amazon. It fluctuates in price between $500 and $700, but it’s locked to $495 through Prime Day.
- The Moto G Stylus (128GB storage, unlocked with full carrier support) is $240 at Amazon. It usually costs $300.
- Samsung’s Galaxy A71 with 5G support (unlocked, 128GB) is $420 at Amazon (usually $500), beating its lowest price
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 (unlocked, 128GB) is $750 at Amazon (usually $1,000), beating the previous best price
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus (unlocked, 128GB) is $900 at Amazon (usually $1,200), beating the previous lowest price
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (unlocked, 128GB) is $1,050 at Amazon (usually $1,200), beating the lowest price
- The Google Pixel 4 (unlocked, 64GB) costs $449 at Amazon (usually $600), beating its previous best price by $50
- The Google Pixel 4 (unlocked, 128GB) costs $549 at Amazon (usually $899), also beating the lowest price on record by $50
- The Google Pixel 4 XL (unlocked, 128GB) costs $649 at Amazon (usually $999), beating the lowest price yet by $50
- The Moto G Power (32GB storage, unlocked with GSM/CDMA carrier support) is $135 at Amazon, beating its usual price of around $200.
Windows laptops
- Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced (i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 300Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $2,100 at Amazon (usually $2,600), beating the previous best price by about $100
- Razer’s Blade 15 Base edition (i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,600), down from its previous best of $1,466
- Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 is $1,000 at Amazon, below its usual price at $1,150
Tablet accessories
- Brydge’s Pro 12.9 Bluetooth keyboard for the iPad Pro (2018, 2020) is $100 at Amazon (usually $169), beating the lowest price by $30
- Brydge’s Pro Plus 12.9 Bluetooth keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro (2018, 2020) is $160 at Amazon, which is well below its usual price of $230
- Brydge’s Pro Plus 11.0 with a trackpad for the smaller iPad Pro (2018, 2020) is $140 at Amazon, which is $60 less than its usual price
- If you have the latest 10.2-inch iPad, Brydge’s 10.2 Bluetooth keyboard for that size of tablet is $80 at Amazon (usually $130), which is $20 cheaper than the previous best price
- The 2017 iPad Pro and the iPad Air (2019) are 10.5-inch tablets. If you have either of those, Brydge’s 10.5 Bluetooth keyboard will fit just fine. It’s just $60 at Amazon, which is just a little less than its usual $65 price.