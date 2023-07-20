Spider-Man 2’s new story trailer and PS5 bundle are consumed by Venom

We knew Peter Parker and Miles Morales would return to fight Kraven and Venom on October 20th, but we had very little hint as to the plot. Now, Sony and Insomniac have released the first full story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — and it’s an epic one.

You can watch it above.

Also, Sony has revealed a limited-edition PS5 bundle you can buy alongside the game, which comes with its own controller, both featuring the symbiote consuming Spider-Man’s shiny red and turning it pure black:

If you’ve already got a PS5, Sony will sell the same console covers and controller separately, too, though it hasn’t shared prices yet. (Previous console covers have cost between $55 and $65 for a set.)