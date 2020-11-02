The Verge’s guide to buying on a budget

It’s always a good idea to watch your pennies — and your dimes and your dollars — when you’re buying tech. These days, with many of us dealing with additional difficulties stemming from the pandemic, it may be more important than ever. We’ve created this guide to budget buying so that you can research how to buy the tech you need without breaking the bank. Find out how to get the best deals when buying tech, what are some of the cool but inexpensive gadgets you can find, and what apps can help you keep your budget in check.

