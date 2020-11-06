The Verge guide to the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Over the span of just a few days, console gaming will change in a big way. That’s because both Sony and Microsoft are launching their next-generation consoles in the form of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (along with the cheaper Series S).

As with previous new consoles, a big focus is on power: these machines can play games in 4K, support features like ray tracing, and load gameplay experiences incredibly fast, thanks to SSDs. And with the exception of the budget-priced Series S, they’re also massive pieces of hardware, towering gaming consoles that will likely dominate your living room.

But the biggest differences between the next Xbox and PlayStation have little to do with specs; they’re much more philosophical. For the Series X, Microsoft has focused on creating a unified experience, one where games move with you no matter what Xbox you’re using. That means features like extensive backwards compatibility and the Netflix-style subscription service Game Pass. Sony, meanwhile, is taking a more traditional approach, selling the PS5 on the strength of its exclusive games and unique DualSense controller.

To keep track of everything happening in this new generation of consoles, we’ve put together this landing page. Here, you’ll find reviews of the consoles themselves, tips on how to get the most out of them, recommendations on what games to play, and much more.

Now that next-gen is finally here, things are only getting started.