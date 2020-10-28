Here’s how to request a PS5 adapter for Sony’s PlayStation VR headset

Sony’s PlayStation VR headset is four years old, but the company isn’t giving up on it when the PlayStation 5 console launches next month. The headset is compatible with the new system, but you will need a special adapter. And Sony on Wednesday launched the online request form you’ll need to fill out if you want to get your hands on one for free.

The adapter is actually not for the headset itself but the PlayStation Camera accessory that’s required to perform tracking while you wear the PSVR headset, as the new PS5 HD camera accessory isn’t compatible with the headset. Beyond that, everything is supposed to work, meaning you should be able to plug your PSVR headset into the PS5 and use your existing PlayStation Move controllers to play all but two PSVR games, Sony confirmed earlier this year.

To be eligible for a free adapter, you’ll need to provide your PSVR serial number and some basic personal info, including a shipping address for when the camera adapter becomes available outside Japan sometime in November. (It launches at the end of October in Japan.) It’s not currently clear whether the adapter will be sold separately at some point in the future, and right now, all we have are rumors about a potential sequel to Sony’s headset that would be fully compatible with the PS5.