How to sign up for Apple One

Apple has rolled out its Apple One subscription bundle, which combines several services — including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade — for a single monthly price. Apple One also includes additional iCloud storage, with the allotment going up the more you pay.

Apple One comes in three different tiers:

Individual ($14.95 / month): Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage

Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage Family ($19.95 / month): Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage

Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage Premier ($29.95 / month): Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus (coming later this year), and 2TB of iCloud storage

Both the Family and Premier plans can be shared with up to five other people who are linked to your Apple account. Note that only the Premier tier includes Apple News Plus and the upcoming Apple Fitness Plus service.

To sign up for a free trial of Apple One and start using the included services:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad

Tap on your Apple ID at the top of the main settings menu

Choose “Subscriptions”

On this screen, you should now see a “Get Apple One” section near the top. Tap on “Try it now.”

Next, you’ll be shown the three different subscription tiers. Each comes with a month-long free trial, but Apple notes that “your existing subscriptions are not eligible for trial.” (It’s likely that many people still have active Apple TV Plus subscriptions since Apple recently extended them to February.)

If you eventually decide that the bundle isn’t worth it, you can cancel Apple One at any time from the same subscriptions area in your settings. Apple Card holders will get 3 percent cash back if they use the card to sign up for Apple One.

Apple has said it will launch Apple One in over 100 countries this fall. The Premier plan will be more limited, however; it’s only available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US since that’s where Apple News Plus is offered. The Apple News Fitness Plus service is expected to launch later this year.

How much does Apple One actually save me?

Based on Apple’s estimates, if you were paying for all of the included services at full price, “the Apple One Individual plan offers a savings of over $6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over $8 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month.”

But remember that Verizon now includes Apple Music with some of its cellular plans, and you might already be getting free Apple TV Plus for a few more months if you recently bought an Apple device. So you’ll still have to weigh whether the combined bundle (and convenience of one price for everything) makes sense.