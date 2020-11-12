Here are the best Amazon Echo deals right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

When it comes to smart speakers, Amazon has a slew of voice-enabled Echo devices to choose from, one for practically every occasion. Maybe you want to add Alexa to a room, for example, or you’re looking for an Echo device that will allow you to easily manage your lightning or other smart home products. Regardless of the reason, these are the best Echo deals available right now.

The best Echo Dot deals

Late last year, Amazon released the fourth generation of the Echo Dot, which looks more like a sphere than an actual dot. But if you prefer the previous design, don’t worry: Amazon has not discontinued the third-gen Echo Dot, which still retains the familiar dot shape.

We’ve previously seen the fourth-gen Echo Dot drop to an all-time low of $29, however, it’s currently only available at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers for full price. Best Buy, however, will also throw in a free Sengled smart bulb and take $10 off if you buy two, meaning you’d pay $90 instead of $100. There is also a model with a built-in LED display that showcases the time, weather, and other info that is available for $60, the full retail price.

The best Echo Dot Kids Edition deals

The fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition is as spherical as its adult version but is designed to look like a tiger or panda. The device also comes with a year of Amazon’s Kid Plus service, which provides access to a slew of kid-friendly content, like audiobooks and games.

Like the fourth-gen Echo Dot, the Kids Edition is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers for $60, the full MSRP. Amazon is selling a discounted bundle for $75, however, which includes an Echo Dot Kids Edition and an Echo Glow.

The best Amazon Echo deals

The fourth-gen Amazon Echo has also received a makeover. Like the aforementioned fourth-gen Echo Dot, the 2020 Amazon Echo has a sphere-shaped design, but it’s noticeably bigger than the Echo Dot. That said, it also touts a built-in smart home hub and produces better sound, thanks to a pair of 0.8-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer.

Although we’ve seen the Echo drop to as low as $60 during Amazon Prime Day, it’s only available at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers right now for $100. Amazon does offer a $100 bundle that includes a free Ring Smart Bulb, though, and Target is currently taking $20 off a set of two Echos, bringing the bundled price down to $180.

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen, two-pack) $180

$200

10% off The latest Amazon Echo is the most capable smart speaker Amazon has ever produced. It offers booming sound and ample functionality, especially for those looking to capitalize on their smart home devices. At Target, you can currently save $20 on a pair at checkout. $180 at Target

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) $100 The latest Echo opts for a spherical build and better sound, while maintaining its approachable price tag. $100 at Amazon

The best Amazon Echo Studio deals

If you’re interested in an Alexa smart speaker with better audio quality and Dolby Atmos support, the Echo Studio is the Amazon product to check out.

There are no deals currently available for the Echo Studio, but it is available for purchase at its usual price of $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The best Echo Show 5 deals

If you are looking for a compact Echo device that functions more as a smart clock than an entertainment speaker, the Echo Show 5 is the Echo device to consider. The latest edition, which launched in June, features an always-on microphone, an upgraded 2-megapixel camera, a 5.5-inch display, and a physical shutter, allowing you to block the camera’s view.

The latest Echo Show 6 is currently available for $85 at Best Buy and Amazon. If you prefer the first-gen model, it’s available at the same retailers for $80 (Best Buy, Amazon).

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021, second-gen) $85 Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it. $85 at Best Buy

$85 at Amazon

The best Echo Show 5 Kids Edition deals

The Echo Dot isn’t the only Echo device with a kid-friendly design. The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition offers all of the same features as the standard, second-gen Echo Show 5, only with a vibrant print on the rear and a year of Amazon’s Kid Plus service, which grants your family access to a trove of videos, games, and other kid-friendly content. It even comes with a two-year warranty, providing a bit of protection from whatever your child might (literally) throw at it.

The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is currently available from Amazon and Best Buy for $95. If you’re looking for add-ons, you can also pick up an Echo Show 5 Kids Edition with an adjustable stand for $115 or an Echo Show 5 Kids Edition with an Echo Glow for $110, a $15 discount, through Amazon.

The best Echo Show 8 deals

Like the Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 8 is available in two distinct models. Both feature 8-inch displays and dual speakers. However, unlike the first-gen Echo Show 8, the new model is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera and some unique software tricks, one of which grants it the ability to keep the subject centered in the frame as they move around.

When pitted against the Google Home Hub, their closest competitor in terms of price and functionality, both iterations of the Echo Show 8 are better options for a few reasons: they feature slightly larger displays, better speakers, and cameras that allow you to use them as video chatting devices for Zoom calls.

We have seen the first-gen Show 8 go as low as $65. However, it’s currently only available for $110 — its full retail price — at Amazon and Best Buy. There are also a few bundles available for a few dollars more. For $120, you can get a first-gen Echo Show 8 and a 1080p security camera, or a first-gen Echo Show 8 with an adjustable stand for $131.

The second-generation Echo Show 8 is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $130. Like the last-gen model, it’s also available in a bundle that contains a Blink Mini for $140 or with an adjustable stand for $155.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $130 The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup, and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

The best Echo Show 10 deals

Recently, Amazon released a third-generation Echo Show 10. This device features a 10.1-inch HD screen and, unlike the Show 5 and 8, this model allows you to adjust the angle of the screen. It’s also mounted on a motorized swiveling base that lets the screen follow you as you move. If you plan on doing a lot of video calling, this is the model to get.

We have seen the latest Echo Show 10 get discounted as low as $200, but no active deals are available right now. But if you still want to pick it up, you can get it for its usual $250 price at Amazon and Best Buy. Target is also offering $100 off a pair of Echo Show 10s at checkout through October 2nd, bringing the price of two down to $400. All three retailers are also offering a discounted bundle, which includes an Echo Show 10 and a Blink Mini security camera, for $260 (Amazon, Best Buy, Target).