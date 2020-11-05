Where to buy AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 processors

AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 line of desktop processors are available now. These are the first chips from the company that include its next-gen Zen 3 architecture.

Replacing last year’s Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 desktop chips the new 5000 series still uses AMD’s 7nm process but offers a 19 percent increase in instructions per cycle. The Ryzen 5000’s flagship chipset includes four different processors: Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and its flagship the Ryzen 9 5950X.

If you are waiting for the new graphics cards AMD recently announced, you’ll have to wait a bit longer before you can order one. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will go on sale on November 18th for $649 and $579, respectively. While the Radeon RX 6900 XT will go on sale on December 8th for $999.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current PC, this might be a CPU worth researching. Here are a few places where you can buy a new Ryzen 5000 line.

Amazon

Best Buy

B&H Photo

Micro Center (in-store only)