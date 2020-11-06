Here are the best preorder deals on the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max

October saw the iPhone 12 line’s reveal, along with the release of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. The other two phones in the lineup, the 12 mini and the 12 Pro Max, which are the smallest and biggest models, respectively, are now available for preorder. Apple has also opened preorders for the HomePod mini, which costs $99; we’ve detailed how to order that device in a separate article.

If you are looking to upgrade your phone and grab the latest iPhone, it can be overwhelming. If you want to compare each iPhone 12 family, my colleague Chaim Gartenberg wrote an in-depth article detailing key differences between each model.

Below, we tell you where you can order the latest iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max and what deals you can get from each retailer.

Where to buy the iPhone 12 mini

You can order the iPhone 12 mini directly through Apple’s website, starting at $699 if you activate it on a carrier plan. If you have an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can get up to $500 in credit toward your purchase thanks to Apple’s trade-in program.

AT&T has a promotion that includes $700 off the iPhone 12 line; this includes the iPhone 12 mini, which would be free for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to purchase the device on a 30-month AT&T installment plan (the carrier will issue a monthly credit). You must also subscribe to an AT&T unlimited plan and trade in a phone that is both in good condition and valued at $95 or more.

T-Mobile is offering a similar deal on the iPhone 12 mini, allowing customers to get the phone for free with an eligible trade-in and new phone line. T-Mobile and Sprint legacy customers who have been with the carrier for more than five years can get a $200 rebate on any new iPhone when they trade in an active iPhone on an eligible plan.

Verizon is offering the iPhone 12 mini for $699, or $29.16 per month for 24 months, or for as low as $12 a month if you trade in select phones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. New customers can get the iPhone 12 mini for free if they switch from another carrier. Or, they can get the iPhone 12 mini for free when adding a new unlimited plan and buying an iPhone 12 or 12 mini.

Best Buy is offering the iPhone 12 mini starting at $699, or $29.16 a month for 24 months if you choose Verizon or Sprint, or $23.34 a month for 30 months with AT&T if you activate the phone today. Best Buy is offering the iPhone 12 for free with eligible trade-ins. New Sprint customers can get the phone for $630, or $28.33 a month for 24 months.

You can buy the iPhone 12 mini at Target, but the only carrier it’s currently offering is AT&T.

Where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max