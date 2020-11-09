The Verge Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Nite Ize BugLit micro flashlight It's always a good idea to have a flashlight available. It's an even better idea to have one that will either stand on its own or wrap around your wrist or any convenient surface. And if it looks like a cute little bug, that makes it the perfect gift for a tech friend. Price: ~$12

Chromecast with Google TV This updated version of Google’s Chromecast is an easy recommendation for cheap video streaming. It comes with a remote, but the real draw is the new Google TV interface which tailors content to your taste and even lets you add to your watchlist from a Google search. Price: ~$50

Lego Star Wars: The Child Bring home the cutest TV character of all time in Lego form with the official Baby Yoda set. You may not be able to save the adorable green munchkin from an array of bounty hunters, but the finished set should still look great on your desk. Price: ~$80

iPad Air Apple has taken the design from the more expensive iPad Pro and brought it down to a more reasonable price point. It’s $100 more than it was last year, but in return this year’s iPad Air has a bigger, better screen and a faster (and very intriguing) processor.Price: ~$599

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop It’s unusual to see such powerful hardware in such a small chassis: the G14 is the smallest Zephyrus gaming laptop Asus has ever made. But your favorite gamer will love it: it can handle the most demanding game while exuding a sleek, retro vibe. Price: ~$935

Ikea Symfonisk Sonos speaker This speaker looks like Ikea on the outside, but is very much a Sonos speaker on the inside and seamlessly integrates with other products in the company’s lineup, like the Sonos One, Beam, Play:5, Play:1, and more. Price: ~$99

Logitech G733 gaming headset The Logitech G733 is a rare breed of wireless gaming headsets: it isn't too expensive, yet sounds great and is comfortable to wear. Better yet, you can get it in one of four colors, and each has thin strips of customizable RGB LEDs on each ear cup. Price: ~$120

Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel by Martha Wells How can you dislike a novel whose main character names themself Murderbot? This science fiction adventure, which features a part-human / part-robot protagonist, has plenty of satire and comedy mixed in with interesting thoughts on human (and non-human) behavior and motivation. Price: ~$15

Apple AirPods AirPods may not have the best sound quality or the best battery life, but they connect very easily to Apple devices, even when you're moving from, say, your computer to your phone. If you want to give true wireless earbuds for an iPhone user, AirPods should be a serious consideration. Price: ~$159

JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker The JBL Go 3 Bluetooth is a great little speaker that clips neatly to your bag, bike, or backyard porch, letting you stream your songs at home or wherever life takes you. Price: ~$40

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 The Ultimate Ears Boom speakers have been great home speakers ever since the first one came out, and the third continues the trend: solid 360-degree wireless sound for the home, office, or home office at a reasonable price. Price: ~$125

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live So long as they’re fitted in your ears right, the Buds Live can kick out plenty of oomph on the bottom end. These sound excellent and deliver just what you would hope for from a pair of reasonably-priced earbuds. But take a look -- they should have been called the Galaxy Beans.Price: ~$140

Surface Headphones 2 Except for a new matte black color option and buttons that are (thankfully) now more raised and easier to find with your thumb, these look identical to the noise-canceling originals. But they last longer and are priced far more sensibly. Price: ~$250

Dune by Frank Herbert The new movie version of Dune won't be around until 2021, but in the meantime, why not read the original novel? This epic tale by Frank Herbert has become a classic in the science fiction canon — because, as we all know, the spice must flow. Price: ~$9

House of X / Powers of X by Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Jonathan Hickman Last year, Marvel rebooted its entire lineup of X-Men comics, with a 12-part saga called House of X / Powers of X from new lead writer Jonathan Hickman. The 12 issues are a soaring, epic sci-fi adventure that spans timelines, centuries, and sets the iconic mutant heroes on a bold new status quo. Price: ~$33

The Noma Guide to Fermentation by René Redzepi This beautiful book from one of the world's most creative restaurants takes the mysterious process of fermentation and breaks it down through a ton of delicious recipes, beautiful step-by-step photographs, and explanations of the underlying science. Great for beginners. Price: ~$28

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back by various authors A great gift for any Star Wars fan! This book celebrates the legacy of The Empire Strikes Back with a reimagining of the film featuring new perspectives from 40 well-known authors. Price: ~$24

To the Friend Who Did Not Save My Life by Hervé Guibert In this sharp autofictional novel, Hervé Guibert chronicles the mood swings that come with diagnosis as well as the decline and death of his friend Muzil. The twists of hope and despair will feel familiar to readers — as will the capricious nature of the drug industry. Price: ~$17

Tomboyland: Essays by Melissa Faliveno These are essays about being a Midwesterner, a queer person, purposefully childless, different expressions of love, and so much more. Beautifully written, it flows from one memory to the next. It's as much a series of memoir essays as it is an unfolding of identity about all it means to simply be human. Price: ~$11

The Death of Vivek Oji: A Novel by Akwaeke Emezi This book is deeply introspective and thought-provoking. It takes place in Nigeria and focuses on complicated friendships and familial ties surrounding sexual and gender identity that can both define and hide who a person is. It's as emotional as it is meaningful. Price: ~$21

GoPro Hero 9 The GoPro is one of the most well-known cameras around, and for good reason. And this year, GoPro has created by far its most powerful action camera to date: bigger battery, bigger body, bigger video and photo resolutions. And a reusable case with no plastic packaging. Price: ~$399

Hands to Hearts Wrapsody headbands If you know somebody who hasn't been to the hair salon in a while, this is the perfect gift. The Wrapsody headbands are lovely batiked rounds of cloth that can be used in folds or opened to work as headbands, scarfs, kerchiefs, and even masks. They'll keep your giftee's hair tamed beautifully. Price: ~$15

Vida protective face mask Our colleagues over at New York magazine rave about these masks, and there are plenty of designs and colors to choose from, from plain to print. Some masks feature prints designed by artists around the world, and some are even made with recycled plastic bottles. Price: ~$9

LL Bean Hurricane flannel-lined shirt Somewhere between a shirt and a jacket, LL Bean's flannel-lined Hurricane shirts are cozy, warm, and durable. They're perfect for a cold fall day, a crisp winter night, or even as an extra layer on your next frigid, socially distanced visit outside. Price: ~$79

Champion gamer pullover hoodie There are hoodies, and then there's Champion's gamer hoodie, which (as the name suggests) was designed specifically for gaming, with an oversized hood (for wearing headphones) and narrower sleeves to stop them from sliding down. Plus, bespoke pockets for your phone, a credit card, and controllers. Price: ~$80

Allbirds Tree Dasher running shoe If the pandemic has taken your workouts outdoors instead of the comfort of the gym, these shoes are worth every penny. They're like running on a cloud and can save your joints from unforgiving asphalt. Bonus points for being eco-friendly, too. ~$125

Filmic Pro app This 4K video recorder app gives your Android or iOS phone a plethora of advanced features that will enable you to shoot and edit your videos like a real pro. Price: ~$15

BlueAVS Audio Video Capture Card, HDMI to USB All this device does is convert HDMI to USB, which is conceptually simple but technically more complex. However, the brand name models have become difficult to find, which is where this weird little knockoff model comes in. It's inexpensive and it works. What more do you need? Price: ~$20

iBower omnidirectional lavalier microphone This is a great microphone for any YouTube video -- or other video -- you might want to do. It offers impressive quality, even when used with lower-end free audio apps. Price: ~$26

Moment fanny sling With a built-in lens cloth, dedicated phone pocket, and adjustable size, this sling is everything the photographer in your life is looking for in a small bag. From a Sony A7C to a 35mm camera, this sling fits everything and more. Price: ~$60

Blue Snowball USB microphone The Snowball is one of Blue's most popular microphones for a reason. The mic is small and compact, offers an upgrade over most headsets, and is a huge upgrade over your laptop's built-in mic. If you want your voice to be nice and clear over conference calls or while gaming, this is a great option. Price: ~$50

Aputure MC RGBWW LED light If you're photographing indoors -- and many of us are, these days -- you need good lighting. The Aputure MC RGBWW LED light fits in the palm of your hand but gives you the steady, balancing lighting that you need. Price: ~$90

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan When editing photos, every other app takes a backseat to Photoshop. You could be doing a hopeful photographer a real favor by giving them a one-year subscription to Photoshop and Lightroom. Price: ~$120

DJI OM 4 smartphone stabilizer No matter how much stabilization is built into a smartphone, when you're in the middle of an exciting shoot, the only way to keep that video from bouncing is to use a real gimbel stabilizer with two-axis stabilization. This is a great gift for your favorite vlogger. Price: ~$149

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (third-gen) USB audio interface The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 audio interface is affordable and durable, with a metal casing. This USB interface offers two microphone inputs as well as outputs for monitors; you can plug any analog mic into it. Price: ~$160

Moment iPhone photography starter set Your iPhone may have a great lens, but the one from Moment is better. This starter kit comes with a a mounting case and your choice of lens, including a tele 58mm lens, a wide 18mm lens, and an anamorphic lens, among others. Price: ~$190

Electro-Voice RE20 mic The RE20 is a dynamic microphone that pretty much carried over from radio to podcasting, and is especially recommended for voice recording. The RE20 is a little older and a little less expensive than the RE27, but both are great podcasting tools. Price: ~$399

Pro Display XDR monitor The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K LCD that can hit 1,600 nits of peak brightness, with 1,000 nits of sustained brightness from a full-array local dimming backlight composed of 576 special blue LEDs. In other words, if you're a pro creator and can afford it, you'll want it. Price: ~$4,934

Apple Mac Pro This is very much the product that professional Mac users have been asking Apple to make for years: a modular, high-performance Mac tower. This new Mac Pro has far more raw capability, far more cooling ability, and far more room to grow than the old Pro. A gift for a real creator. Price: ~$5,999

Peloton subscription If you can't afford a Peloton bike or treadmill — or are just not sure if you want one — you can still take part in Peloton's wide range of fitness classes for only $13 a month.Price: ~$13

Jade Yoga Harmony workout mat Stretching strained muscles after eight hours of keeping them in the same position is a great way to alleviate some of that tension in your body. So if you know someone who is newly working from home, gift them this yoga mat to help bend and stretch their worries away (and get one for yourself, too). Price: ~$80

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch If the idea of working out has got to be the most incredibly boring thing you can think of, then maybe you need Ring Fit Adventure, for the Nintendo Switch, which combines a workout with an exciting adventure game. Price: ~$80

Thousand Heritage bike helmet Thousand's Heritage helmet comes with a magnetic clasp that won't pinch your fingers, and it has a removable slot on the side that you can loop your bike lock through, so you can lock the helmet up and leave it behind, rather than carrying it everywhere with you. Price: ~$89

RadMission electric city bike The RadMission Electric Metro Bike is a no-frills city commuter with a single-speed drivetrain, a torquey 500W geared hub motor, and a battery that’s smaller than Rad Power Bikes’ regular packs but is just as powerful. And this is the company’s cheapest model yet. It’s a great entry level e-bike for anyone interested in powering up their ride. Price: ~$1,099

Elago AW5 AirPods Case for AirPods It can be a little overwhelming to see the same white AirPods cases lying around and having to wonder which pair is yours. This Game Boy-inspired case by Elago will allow your friend or relative to know which case is theirs. Also, it looks really cool. Price: ~$12

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty What could be more fun than having your own Tamagotchi Hello Kitty to raise and nurture? Give your favorite Hello Kitty fan this cool gadget to carry around and care for. Price: ~$20

Hades video game All the fun of a good-looking, fast-paced roguelike about Greek mythology, minus a lot of the frustrating feeling of getting stuck with no progress, thanks to a fun narrative and characters you just want to hang out with. One of the best games of the year so far. Price: ~$25

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Simple does not have to be a bad word. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a simple, yet extremely fun game. For $40, you get 51 games including bowling, a slot car game, and a bunch of versions of solitaire. ~$40

Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 Sometimes the best way to get through a pandemic is to pretend you are in a place to fix it. Pandemic Legacy allows 2-4 players to travel around the world trying (and hopefully succeeding) to conquer a worldwide pandemic. Price: ~$49

Genki / Human Things Covert Dock The dock that comes with every Switch is fine when you're home, but it's too big to easily tote around. That's where Genki's portable Covert Dock comes in handy. It's about the size of a phone charging brick, yet it has all of the Switch dock's functionality built in. Price: ~$70

Razer Kishi mobile game controller Razer's Kishi controller wraps around most Android phones, as well as iPhones, to make playing mobile games easier and a little more fun. It's a great way to play games on Apple Arcade, and for Android owners, you can play Stadia and xCloud games with it. Price: ~$80

Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard If a compact, well-designed mechanical keyboard is what you're looking to give, Razer's tenkeyless Huntsman Mini has a minimalist look with full RGB backlighting, and its USB-C connection means your giftee can use any USB-C cable they might have laying around. Price: ~$120

Xbox Series S The next-gen consoles are here, and if you are looking to buy one, the Xbox Series S is not a bad option. While it doesn't play games in 4K, and doesn't have a disk drive, the Xbox Series S is the most affordable next-gen console at just $299. (It goes on sale November 10th.) Price: ~$299

Sugru Mouldable Glue Sugru is Play-Doh for grownups. You mold it into whatever you want and then let it harden into things like a headphone holder, a curtain hook, or a cable organizer. I've also used it to repair a faucet handle. It's the fixit solution for those of us who are normally not handy. Price: ~$10

Base Roots vegan leather plant hangers This minimalist plant hanger has the look and durability of leather without the, well, leather. It's a great alternative to cord or macrame hangers. Price: ~$15

Oxford pennant Sometimes you just need to add a little inspiration to your room, whether it's living space or an office. Some people prefer posters or inspirational prints, but pennants are not a bad idea, either. Price: ~25

Lapgear lap desk Working from home does not mean you have to have a crazy desk setup. A lap desk is great for people who prefer to work from the comfort of their bed or on their comfy couch, while still feeling productive. Price: ~$27

Walking Palm cat cave Cats are fickle creatures, but the one thing you can rely on them doing is sitting in any enclosed space they can fit in. So why not make that enclosed space comfortable and nice to look at? Cat caves look great in your living room, and give your pet a comfortable place to sleep. Win-win. Price: ~$60

Agatha Kaya Face pot A wonderfully quirky ceramic pot by artist Justina Blakeney that will complement any type of flora. It's a lovely gift that could be perfect for your plant-loving friends. Price: ~$79

Gravity Blanket Life is stressful, and it seems like every day there is something new to worry about. Thankfully, this weighted blanket can help reduce your anxiety and make you sleep more soundly. It is incredibly soft, will keep you warm during the cold winter months, and it looks very stylish draped across your bed. Price: ~$161

Jarvis Bamboo standing desk If you're in need of a good standing desk, the Jarvis Bamboo is a fantastic choice. The ability to switch between sitting and standing means you can mix up your working posture. We recommend springing for the programmable height module that can automatically raise and lower your desk to your preferred height. Price: ~$684

Ikea Produkt milk frother It's hard not to love the sound of steam frothing up a jug of milk, and a small battery-powered milk frother does almost as good a job with much less effort. Just remember to heat up your milk first. Otherwise, you could find yourself sipping on a luke-warm latte. Price: ~$3

Melitta single-cup pour-over coffee brewer This is the perfect basic pour-over. It's light, easy to clean, and makes a fine cup of coffee. And unlike most ceramic pour-overs, it has two big holes so you can tell how full your cup is and avoid spillover. It makes a great stocking-stuffer. Price: ~$5

Spring Chef narrow measuring spoons If you're trying to get the perfect measurement of an herb or spice out of a small jar, you'll find the slightly narrower width of these measuring spoons very helpful. That makes this a nice stocking-stuffer for any cooking enthusiasts on your list. Price: ~$12

Joseph Joseph garlic rocker If your friend uses garlic in their cooking, don't bother getting them an old-fashioned dicer that just makes a mess. This snazzy rocker will dice garlic buds easily and cleanly, is fun to use, and looks really nice as well. Price: ~$15

Premium Classic Series zester / grater One of the most useful kitchen tools is a microplane grater. If you incorporate a lot of fresh garlic, ginger, or turmeric into recipes or drinks, it makes short work out of what's otherwise a tedious mincing job on the cutting board. It's also great for grating some cheese over bread. Price: ~$15

Sweese butter crock A butter crock may sound strange at first, but it will keep butter fresh at a perfectly spreadable room temperature. A morning slice of toast will never be the same again. Price: ~$18

Bodum Bistro coffee mug (2-pack) Bodum's double-wall glass mugs will keep your drinks warm for an unusually long time. Seriously: you can forget about your mug, come back a little while later, and still find your coffee/tea warm enough to drink. Price: ~$30

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 hand blender Being home more than usual has enabled a lot of people to cook more than they would usually, and having the right tools makes things even easier. This immersion hand blender has multiple uses -- use it to whisk some eggs, or puree some veggies to make some salsa for Taco Tuesdays. Price: ~$35

King Grit combination whetstone If your friend is stuck at home and running out of hobbies, knife sharpening can help extend the lifetime of knives by years, save them money (that they'd have to pay someone else to do it), and make the next major cooking project easier. Plus, it's just plain satisfying to do. Price: ~$34

Instant Pot The Instant Pot could become one of the most-used items in your kitchen. It makes great soups and stews, can serve as a pressure cooker for tasty meats, and yes, can also be a rice cooker. Versatile and handy, it's a great gadget for someone who's cooking at home more often. Price: ~$79

Capresso Infinity conical burr grinder If you want really good coffee, you need to grind it just before you brew it. This isn’t a top-of-the-line grinder, but it also doesn't have a top-of-the-line price. It will grind your coffee beans to a fine, medium, or coarse consistency and help you get your mornings off to a better start. Price: $86

Hedley & Bennett Essential apron If your loved one is getting through 2020 by cooking and baking, then why not treat them to a pro-level apron? These "essential aprons" protect your clothes and have enough pockets to keep a bunch of spatulas, spoons, and stuff. Price: ~$85

Ninja 7-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer This is the machine to upgrade to after tiring of *ahem* other pressure cooker brands. This truly does it all, and it's so easy to adapt recipes made for conventional cooking to the Ninja cooker. It's been a haven for good, easy food during lockdown. Price: ~$189

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 This top-rated Chromebook has a 3:2 display, a fine display, and great performance and battery life. And it probably costs a lot less than an equivalent Windows system or MacBook. If you're looking to gift someone a Chromebook, this is a good one to check out. Price: ~$629

Dell XPS 13 laptop This may be the best Windows thin-and-light laptop around, and the latest version has a bigger, brighter touchscreen display, which makes it a great gift for a student or a friend who is now working at home. Price: ~$949

HP 2-in-1 Touch Screen Chromebook Whether you’re a student taking remote classes from home or a professional on the road, the Chromebook continues to be an affordable computer for those with a consistent internet connection. You just can’t beat the good battery life, secure OS, and overall versatility. Price: ~$629

Spudz microfiber cloth screen cleaner Most phones today are fingerprint and dust magnets. The Spudz microfiber cloth screen cleaners live within their own little pockets. You can hang them on your keyring, belt, or backpack so you always have something available to clean your screen. Price: ~$5

BLÅHAJ soft Ikea shark Everyone needs a good stuffed animal in their life, regardless of age. You, or your giftee, might like to try the Ikea shark for those moments when you need to give something a good hug. It's fluffy and adorable and probably too big for its own good. Price: ~$18

The CrunchCup If you (or your giftee) work from home and love crunchy cereal, you'll know it's hard to eat your breakfast while trying to avoid spilling anything -- especially milk -- on your expensive tech. In that case, The CrunchCup is the perfect gift. It allows you to get the crunchiness from cereal while keeping your desk clean. It's truly a win-win. Price: ~$19

Modern Witch Tarot Deck by Lisa Sterle If you want to learn Tarot during the cold weather this year, this is a great beginner's deck. The designs of the cards are colorful and diverse, making it stand out from other Tarot decks, and there's also a booklet, making it unnecessary to constantly look up stuff online.Price: ~$15

ONEGenug headset stand A headset stand is great if you work from home and need something to put your headset on, especially when you consider that a pair of headphones can get scratched over time from laying on a table. A little cubby below the arch lets you store the cable (if the headset is wired) or something else, like a phone. Price: ~$27

Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition Bluetooth tracker Unlike most "item finder" gadgets, the Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition is made from recycled fishing nets. This is an ideal gift for an eco-conscious giftee who is forgetful and needs to keep track of a valuable belonging. Price: ~$29

"Thank You" smiley tote The use of plastic bags may be declining, but that does not mean you have to give them up entirely. This tote bag is not only reusable, but replicates the design of a plastic bag, so you can still "use" a plastic bag without hurting the environment. Price: ~$36

Laser Tweets Most tweets are here and gone in moments, but you can immortalize the best (read: worst) tweets so that your giftee can contemplate the words of wisdom (or unwisdom) whenever they want with these custom wooden tweets or coasters. Price: ~$40

Mondo posters Mondo sells the stylish, limited-run posters that good movies and TV shows deserve, from '80s giallo to Steven Universe. While the rotating stock can sell out quickly, their artists usually have something on tap for a wide range of pop culture fandom. Price: ~$45

BloomsyBox flower subscription A flower subscription is a nice way to celebrate someone even beyond a holiday — and in a year when we can't visit as much, it's lovely to have a regular reminder that you're connected to each other. (Note: price is per month.) Price: ~$50

Leatherman Wingman multitool Instead of dirtying up kitchen knives opening mail and packages, or hunting around for a tool, the Leatherman Wingman multitool's literal purpose is to be the one device to save you from the annoyance of not having the right tool for the job. Price: ~$60

Murray's Classic Cheese of the Month Club Do you know someone in your life who loves cheese? Maybe they need a subscription for the dairy product. This cheese-of-the-month club provides a rotation of three to four cheeses each month. If your friend is looking for new cheeses to try out, this is not a bad option. (Note: price is per month.) Price: ~$63

Purl Soho beginner sampler kit Purl Soho's DIY embroidery kit comes with everything you need to learn the basics of embroidery. The crafting kits include all of the necessary materials to create your own art piece, and the instructions make learning new stitches a breeze. Plus stabbing something a thousand times with a beautiful result is very cathartic! Price: ~$65

iFixit Pro Tech toolkit iFixit's Pro Tech toolkit has everything you need to fix or tinker with a wide assortment of tech products. Whether you're repairing a Switch Joy-Con controller or replacing an iPhone glass display, this kit can help you do that. Price: ~$70

Jones Robo-Works robot sculptures These robots won't vacuum your rug, but they are friendly and look really cool: They are retro robot sculptures assembled from discarded kitchen utensils, like forks, teapots, or measuring cups. They will give a great steampunk look to anyone's living room or office. Price: ~$85

Kano webcam The Kano webcam is a solid $30 option for everyone who might be struggling to find an affordable webcam that doesn't skimp on features. It has a built-in flash and an adjustable magnifying lens that provides different fields of view. Price: ~$30

RavPower 7.5W wireless charging stand Wireless charging stands are fantastically useful, and RavPower's are some of the best around, with fast charging rates and convenient designs that keep phones easily accessible. It's a great gift for a phone user in your family. Price: ~$54

Totu USB-C hub This USB-C hub has an HDMI port to connect to a monitor, four USB-A ports for a mouse, keyboard, and webcam, and even built-in SD card and microSD card readers and an Ethernet port. It's expensive, but can connect to all your desk accessories. Price: ~$59

Samsung T7 SSD portable hard drive There's no shortage of portable hard drive options, but if you want something small, fast, and not too expensive, Samsung's new T7 SSD can easily fit into your pocket, and can also connect to a range of devices via USB-C or USB-A with its included cables. Price: ~$160

Epson Home Cinema 2150 projector This is a great projector if you are looking to watch movies and TV shows in 1080p resolution. The Verge video director Alix Diaconis said this is her top pick because of its bright image, good speakers, and easy set-up. Price: ~$795