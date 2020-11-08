Here are the accessories you’ll need for your PlayStation 5

Sony’s PlayStation 5 launches on Thursday, November 12th. Whether you secured one ahead of launch day or plan to buy one during the holiday season, you might want to consider picking up additional accessories to ensure you get the most out of your brand new console.

First, there’s the controller. Every new PS5 includes one DualSense controller. Unlike the DualShock controllers, the DualSense has a two-color scheme and a more ergonomic design. The controller also features adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback, with some games taking advantage of the controller’s features to provide more immersion.

In addition to working with the PS5, the DualSense can connect to Android devices wirelessly. The controller will also connect wirelessly to a PC if your computer supports Bluetooth. If not, you can connect the DualSense to a PC using a USB cable.

The controller is $70, which is $10 more than the DualShock 4. The DualSense is a good successor to the PS4’s controller, given all the improvements that come with it. If you already owned a PS4 or own a DualShock 4, you can still use the controller on the PS5, but it will only work while playing PS4 games.

If you are interested in using your PS5 to live-stream video games or broadcast your gameplay with friends, you’ll want to pick up the PS5 HD Camera, which is $60. It includes dual 1080p lenses and is a successor to the PS4 camera. The camera also allows you to remove the background of your camera’s feed and replace it with something else.

Speaking of streaming, let’s quickly talk about games. Sony will have a good chunk of games playable at launch, including some highly anticipated titles, which we will list below. If you are curious to know the full list of games available on the console at launch, we have compiled an extensive list of games coming to Sony’s next-gen console at launch and other games coming out within the next two years. But here are a few PlayStation exclusives coming to the console at launch:

Sony will also debut the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of some of the most popular games released during the PS4’s lifespan. But you will need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to access the service. You can grab a one-year subscription for $29 at Eneba or $30 at CDKeys right now.

Shifting back to accessories, the PS5 also has its own media remote. The PS5 can double as a device to stream movies and videos, or if you buy the PS5 with a disc drive, you can watch Blu-ray discs. The PS5 will have a ton of streaming apps available at launch, including Apple TV Plus, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, so if you plan to watch movies and shows on your device, the PS5 media remote would be a smart thing to buy.

PS5 Media Remote $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. An ideal PS5 accessory if you tend to use your console to watch movies and TV shows in addition to playing games. Target $30

With the console’s SSD space limited and no signs of SSD expansion support coming in the near future, using an external hard drive as a way to store older PS4 games is not a bad idea. Just note that you won’t be able to use it to play next-gen PS5 titles.