How to preorder Apple’s HomePod mini

Apple announced its second smart speaker to date, the HomePod mini, during its hardware event in October. The device is now available for order for $99. Apple also opened up orders for the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max, and we’ve laid out all the best preorder deals for both phones in a separate article.

The HomePod mini is a smaller version of the original HomePod. It features a spherical design with one speaker, and retains the mesh fabric exterior and a small LED display on the top of the device. You can also pair two HomePod minis to use in a stereo configuration.

We’ll be reviewing the HomePod mini soon, but if you are interested in placing an order ahead of time, we compiled a list of retailers that currently have product listings available for the HomePod mini.

You can buy the device directly from Apple’s website. If you are looking to buy from a retail store, right now, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Target all have the HomePod mini for purchase. Each retailer has both color options, space gray and white, available.