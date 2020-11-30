The Verge home tech holiday gift guide

Sugru Mouldable Glue Sugru is Play-Doh for grownups. You mold it into whatever you want and then let it harden into things like a headphone holder, a curtain hook, or a cable organizer. I've also used it to repair a faucet handle. It's the fixit solution for those of us who are normally not handy. Price: ~$10

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 hand blender Being home more than usual has enabled a lot of people to cook more than they would usually, and having the right tools makes things even easier. This immersion hand blender has multiple uses -- use it to whisk some eggs, or puree some veggies to make some salsa for Taco Tuesdays. Price: ~$35

Instant Pot The Instant Pot could become one of the most-used items in your kitchen. It makes great soups and stews, can serve as a pressure cooker for tasty meats, and yes, can also be a rice cooker. Versatile and handy, it's a great gadget for someone who's cooking at home more often. Price: ~$79

Gravity Blanket Life is stressful, and it seems like every day there is something new to worry about. Thankfully, this weighted blanket can help reduce your anxiety and make you sleep more soundly. It is incredibly soft, will keep you warm during the cold winter months, and it looks very stylish draped across your bed. Price: ~$132

Epson Home Cinema 2150 projector This is a great projector if you are looking to watch movies and TV shows in 1080p resolution. The Verge video director Alix Diaconis said this is her top pick because of its bright image, good speakers, and easy set-up. Price: ~$850

Base Roots vegan leather plant hangers This minimalist plant hanger has the look and durability of leather without the, well, leather. It's a great alternative to cord or macrame hangers. Price: ~$15

Oxford pennant Sometimes you just need to add a little inspiration to your room, whether it's living space or an office. Some people prefer posters or inspirational prints, but pennants are not a bad idea, either. Price: ~25

Lapgear lap desk Working from home does not mean you have to have a crazy desk setup. A lap desk is great for people who prefer to work from the comfort of their bed or on their comfy couch, while still feeling productive. Price: ~$30

Walking Palm cat cave Cats are fickle creatures, but the one thing you can rely on them doing is sitting in any enclosed space they can fit in. So why not make that enclosed space comfortable and nice to look at? Cat caves look great in your living room, and give your pet a comfortable place to sleep. Win-win. Price: ~$60

Agatha Kaya Face pot A wonderfully quirky ceramic pot by artist Justina Blakeney that will complement any type of flora. It's a lovely gift that could be perfect for your plant-loving friends. Price: ~$79

Jarvis Bamboo standing desk If you're in need of a good standing desk, the Jarvis Bamboo is a fantastic choice. The ability to switch between sitting and standing means you can mix up your working posture. We recommend springing for the programmable height module that can automatically raise and lower your desk to your preferred height. Price: ~$684

Ikea Produkt milk frother It's hard not to love the sound of steam frothing up a jug of milk, and a small battery-powered milk frother does almost as good a job with much less effort. Just remember to heat up your milk first. Otherwise, you could find yourself sipping on a luke-warm latte. Price: ~$3

Melitta single-cup pour-over coffee brewer This is the perfect basic pour-over. It's light, easy to clean, and makes a fine cup of coffee. And unlike most ceramic pour-overs, it has two big holes so you can tell how full your cup is and avoid spillover. It makes a great stocking-stuffer. Price: ~$5

Spring Chef narrow measuring spoons If you're trying to get the perfect measurement of an herb or spice out of a small jar, you'll find the slightly narrower width of these measuring spoons very helpful. That makes this a nice stocking-stuffer for any cooking enthusiasts on your list. Price: ~$12

Joseph Joseph garlic rocker If your friend uses garlic in their cooking, don't bother getting them an old-fashioned dicer that just makes a mess. This snazzy rocker will dice garlic buds easily and cleanly, is fun to use, and looks really nice as well. Price: ~$15

Premium Classic Series zester / grater One of the most useful kitchen tools is a microplane grater. If you incorporate a lot of fresh garlic, ginger, or turmeric into recipes or drinks, it makes short work out of what's otherwise a tedious mincing job on the cutting board. It's also great for grating some cheese over bread. Price: ~$15

Sweese butter crock A butter crock may sound strange at first, but it will keep butter fresh at a perfectly spreadable room temperature. A morning slice of toast will never be the same again. Price: ~$18

Bodum Bistro coffee mug (2-pack) Bodum's double-wall glass mugs will keep your drinks warm for an unusually long time. Seriously: you can forget about your mug, come back a little while later, and still find your coffee/tea warm enough to drink. Price: ~$30

King Grit combination whetstone If your friend is stuck at home and running out of hobbies, knife sharpening can help extend the lifetime of knives by years, save them money (that they'd have to pay someone else to do it), and make the next major cooking project easier. Plus, it's just plain satisfying to do. Price: ~$53

Capresso Infinity conical burr grinder If you want really good coffee, you need to grind it just before you brew it. This isn’t a top-of-the-line grinder, but it also doesn't have a top-of-the-line price. It will grind your coffee beans to a fine, medium, or coarse consistency and help you get your mornings off to a better start. Price: ~$97

Hedley & Bennett Essential apron If your loved one is getting through 2020 by cooking and baking, then why not treat them to a pro-level apron? These "essential aprons" protect your clothes and have enough pockets to keep a bunch of spatulas, spoons, and stuff. Price: ~$85

Ninja 7-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer This is the machine to upgrade to after tiring of *ahem* other pressure cooker brands. This truly does it all, and it's so easy to adapt recipes made for conventional cooking to the Ninja cooker. It's been a haven for good, easy food during lockdown. Price: ~$170

Chromecast with Google TV This updated version of Google’s Chromecast is an easy recommendation for cheap video streaming. It comes with a remote, but the real draw is the new Google TV interface which tailors content to your taste and even lets you add to your watchlist from a Google search. Price: ~$50

Ikea Symfonisk Sonos speaker This speaker looks like Ikea on the outside, but is very much a Sonos speaker on the inside and seamlessly integrates with other products in the company’s lineup, like the Sonos One, Beam, Play:5, Play:1, and more. Price: ~$99

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 The Ultimate Ears Boom speakers have been great home speakers ever since the first one came out, and the third continues the trend: solid 360-degree wireless sound for the home, office, or home office at a reasonable price. Price: ~$125