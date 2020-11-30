 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Verge home tech holiday gift guide

Cool stuff for the house and family

By Verge Staff

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Sometimes it’s better to be practical than romantic, especially when it comes to home tech gifts. In The Verge’s home tech holiday gift guide, we’ve assembled an array of tech gadgets for cooking, working from home, listening to music, or just making life more comfortable. And we’ve provided gift ideas in a range of prices, like fix-it moldable glue for under $20, a $60 cat cave, an $85 apron, and a nearly $700 standing desk.

But wait — did we say that practical couldn’t be romantic? We were so wrong! Pour yourself some coffee, add some frothed milk, snuggle under your gravity blanket, and enjoy a movie on your 1080p resolution video projector. Then congratulate yourself on making it through 2020.

Price

under $20 $20 to $50 $50 to $150 $150 to $400 $400+

Sugru Mouldable Glue

Sugru is Play-Doh for grownups. You mold it into whatever you want and then let it harden into things like a headphone holder, a curtain hook, or a cable organizer. I've also used it to repair a faucet handle. It's the fixit solution for those of us who are normally not handy. Price: ~$10

Amazon

Target

Sugru

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 hand blender

Being home more than usual has enabled a lot of people to cook more than they would usually, and having the right tools makes things even easier. This immersion hand blender has multiple uses -- use it to whisk some eggs, or puree some veggies to make some salsa for Taco Tuesdays. Price: ~$35

Amazon

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot could become one of the most-used items in your kitchen. It makes great soups and stews, can serve as a pressure cooker for tasty meats, and yes, can also be a rice cooker. Versatile and handy, it's a great gadget for someone who's cooking at home more often. Price: ~$79

Amazon

Walmart

Gravity Blanket

Life is stressful, and it seems like every day there is something new to worry about. Thankfully, this weighted blanket can help reduce your anxiety and make you sleep more soundly. It is incredibly soft, will keep you warm during the cold winter months, and it looks very stylish draped across your bed. Price: ~$132

Amazon

Epson Home Cinema 2150 projector

This is a great projector if you are looking to watch movies and TV shows in 1080p resolution. The Verge video director Alix Diaconis said this is her top pick because of its bright image, good speakers, and easy set-up. Price: ~$850

Amazon

Base Roots vegan leather plant hangers

This minimalist plant hanger has the look and durability of leather without the, well, leather. It's a great alternative to cord or macrame hangers. Price: ~$15

Amazon

Base Roots

Oxford pennant

Sometimes you just need to add a little inspiration to your room, whether it's living space or an office. Some people prefer posters or inspirational prints, but pennants are not a bad idea, either. Price: ~25

Oxford Pennant

Lapgear lap desk

Working from home does not mean you have to have a crazy desk setup. A lap desk is great for people who prefer to work from the comfort of their bed or on their comfy couch, while still feeling productive. Price: ~$30

Amazon

Walmart

Walking Palm cat cave

Cats are fickle creatures, but the one thing you can rely on them doing is sitting in any enclosed space they can fit in. So why not make that enclosed space comfortable and nice to look at? Cat caves look great in your living room, and give your pet a comfortable place to sleep. Win-win. Price: ~$60

Walking Palm

Agatha Kaya Face pot

A wonderfully quirky ceramic pot by artist Justina Blakeney that will complement any type of flora. It's a lovely gift that could be perfect for your plant-loving friends. Price: ~$79

Jungalow

Jarvis Bamboo standing desk

If you're in need of a good standing desk, the Jarvis Bamboo is a fantastic choice. The ability to switch between sitting and standing means you can mix up your working posture. We recommend springing for the programmable height module that can automatically raise and lower your desk to your preferred height. Price: ~$684

Amazon

Ikea Produkt milk frother

It's hard not to love the sound of steam frothing up a jug of milk, and a small battery-powered milk frother does almost as good a job with much less effort. Just remember to heat up your milk first. Otherwise, you could find yourself sipping on a luke-warm latte. Price: ~$3

Amazon

Ikea

Melitta single-cup pour-over coffee brewer

This is the perfect basic pour-over. It's light, easy to clean, and makes a fine cup of coffee. And unlike most ceramic pour-overs, it has two big holes so you can tell how full your cup is and avoid spillover. It makes a great stocking-stuffer. Price: ~$5

Amazon

Walmart

Melitta

Spring Chef narrow measuring spoons

If you're trying to get the perfect measurement of an herb or spice out of a small jar, you'll find the slightly narrower width of these measuring spoons very helpful. That makes this a nice stocking-stuffer for any cooking enthusiasts on your list. Price: ~$12

Amazon

Joseph Joseph garlic rocker

If your friend uses garlic in their cooking, don't bother getting them an old-fashioned dicer that just makes a mess. This snazzy rocker will dice garlic buds easily and cleanly, is fun to use, and looks really nice as well. Price: ~$15

Amazon

Premium Classic Series zester / grater

One of the most useful kitchen tools is a microplane grater. If you incorporate a lot of fresh garlic, ginger, or turmeric into recipes or drinks, it makes short work out of what's otherwise a tedious mincing job on the cutting board. It's also great for grating some cheese over bread. Price: ~$15

Amazon

Walmart

Sweese butter crock

A butter crock may sound strange at first, but it will keep butter fresh at a perfectly spreadable room temperature. A morning slice of toast will never be the same again. Price: ~$18

Amazon

Bodum Bistro coffee mug (2-pack)

Bodum's double-wall glass mugs will keep your drinks warm for an unusually long time. Seriously: you can forget about your mug, come back a little while later, and still find your coffee/tea warm enough to drink. Price: ~$30

Amazon

King Grit combination whetstone

If your friend is stuck at home and running out of hobbies, knife sharpening can help extend the lifetime of knives by years, save them money (that they'd have to pay someone else to do it), and make the next major cooking project easier. Plus, it's just plain satisfying to do. Price: ~$53

Amazon

Capresso Infinity conical burr grinder

If you want really good coffee, you need to grind it just before you brew it. This isn’t a top-of-the-line grinder, but it also doesn't have a top-of-the-line price. It will grind your coffee beans to a fine, medium, or coarse consistency and help you get your mornings off to a better start. Price: ~$97

Amazon

Hedley & Bennett Essential apron

If your loved one is getting through 2020 by cooking and baking, then why not treat them to a pro-level apron? These "essential aprons" protect your clothes and have enough pockets to keep a bunch of spatulas, spoons, and stuff. Price: ~$85

Hedley & Bennett

Ninja 7-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer

This is the machine to upgrade to after tiring of *ahem* other pressure cooker brands. This truly does it all, and it's so easy to adapt recipes made for conventional cooking to the Ninja cooker. It's been a haven for good, easy food during lockdown. Price: ~$170

Amazon

Ninja

Chromecast with Google TV

This updated version of Google’s Chromecast is an easy recommendation for cheap video streaming. It comes with a remote, but the real draw is the new Google TV interface which tailors content to your taste and even lets you add to your watchlist from a Google search. Price: ~$50

Best Buy

Walmart

Ikea Symfonisk Sonos speaker

This speaker looks like Ikea on the outside, but is very much a Sonos speaker on the inside and seamlessly integrates with other products in the company’s lineup, like the Sonos One, Beam, Play:5, Play:1, and more. Price: ~$99

Ikea

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

The Ultimate Ears Boom speakers have been great home speakers ever since the first one came out, and the third continues the trend: solid 360-degree wireless sound for the home, office, or home office at a reasonable price. Price: ~$125

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

iRobot Roomba 860 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Our speakers, displays, and light bulbs have all gotten smarter over the past few years. It's about time our tools for cleaning did, too. The iRobot Roomba 860 vacuum offers a great solution for those who want to put their feet up and let this little robot roam your home, cleaning all floor types along the way. It even automatically docks and recharges when it's done. Shop smarter this holiday season with eBay's Certified Refurbished program to save on premium brands, with all the assurances of buying new. Every purchase includes a two-year warranty, eBay Money Back Guarantee and hassle-free 30 day returns. Price: ~$170

eBay

Gaming

The Verge gaming holiday gift guide 2020

Apple

The best smartphone you can buy for under $500

Reviews

The best laptop you can buy in 2020

View all stories in Reviews