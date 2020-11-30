The Verge gaming holiday gift guide 2020

Elago AW5 AirPods Case for AirPods It can be a little overwhelming to see the same white AirPods cases lying around and having to wonder which pair is yours. This Game Boy-inspired case by Elago will allow your friend or relative to know which case is theirs. Also, it looks really cool. Price: ~$15

Hades video game All the fun of a good-looking, fast-paced roguelike about Greek mythology, minus a lot of the frustrating feeling of getting stuck with no progress, thanks to a fun narrative and characters you just want to hang out with. One of the best games of the year so far. Price: ~$25

Logitech G733 gaming headset The Logitech G733 is a rare breed of wireless gaming headsets: it isn't too expensive, yet sounds great and is comfortable to wear. Better yet, you can get it in one of four colors, and each has thin strips of customizable RGB LEDs on each ear cup. Price: ~$120

Xbox Series S The next-gen consoles are here, and if you are looking to buy one, the Xbox Series S is not a bad option. While it doesn't play games in 4K, and doesn't have a disk drive, the Xbox Series S is the most affordable next-gen console at just $299. (It goes on sale November 10th.) Price: ~$299

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop It’s unusual to see such powerful hardware in such a small chassis: the G14 is the smallest Zephyrus gaming laptop Asus has ever made. But your favorite gamer will love it: it can handle the most demanding game while exuding a sleek, retro vibe. Price: ~$1,050

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty What could be more fun than having your own Tamagotchi Hello Kitty to raise and nurture? Give your favorite Hello Kitty fan this cool gadget to carry around and care for. Price: ~$20

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Simple does not have to be a bad word. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a simple, yet extremely fun game. For $40, you get 51 games including bowling, a slot car game, and a bunch of versions of solitaire. Price: ~$40

Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 Sometimes the best way to get through a pandemic is to pretend you are in a place to fix it. Pandemic Legacy allows 2-4 players to travel around the world trying (and hopefully succeeding) to conquer a worldwide pandemic. Price: ~$63

Genki / Human Things Covert Dock The dock that comes with every Switch is fine when you're home, but it's too big to easily tote around. That's where Genki's portable Covert Dock comes in handy. It's about the size of a phone charging brick, yet it has all of the Switch dock's functionality built in. Price: ~$75

Razer Kishi mobile game controller Razer's Kishi controller wraps around most Android phones, as well as iPhones, to make playing mobile games easier and a little more fun. It's a great way to play games on Apple Arcade, and for Android owners, you can play Stadia and xCloud games with it. Price: ~$80

Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard If a compact, well-designed mechanical keyboard is what you're looking to give, Razer's tenkeyless Huntsman Mini has a minimalist look with full RGB backlighting, and its USB-C connection means your giftee can use any USB-C cable they might have laying around. Price: ~$120

Champion gamer pullover hoodie There are hoodies, and then there's Champion's gamer hoodie, which (as the name suggests) was designed specifically for gaming, with an oversized hood (for wearing headphones) and narrower sleeves to stop them from sliding down. Plus, bespoke pockets for your phone, a credit card, and controllers. Price: ~$80

Blue Snowball USB microphone The Snowball is one of Blue's most popular microphones for a reason. The mic is small and compact, offers an upgrade over most headsets, and is a huge upgrade over your laptop's built-in mic. If you want your voice to be nice and clear over conference calls or while gaming, this is a great option. Price: ~$50

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch If the idea of working out has got to be the most incredibly boring thing you can think of, then maybe you need Ring Fit Adventure, for the Nintendo Switch, which combines a workout with an exciting adventure game. Price: ~$80