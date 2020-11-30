The Verge gaming holiday gift guide 2020

Gaming is more than a pastime — it has become an important part of most people’s lives. It gives us a vacation from work and worry; it offers a chance to socialize with close friends and interesting strangers (and, occasionally, a politician); it helps us exercise our brains and our reflexes.
So for all the gamers out there — whether you’re seriously dedicated to gaming or just use it for the occasional break — we’ve put together a bunch of gadgets and games suggested by the staff of The Verge. These include Game Boy-inspired AirPod cases, great-sounding and good-looking headsets, game controllers for your phone, and the latest gaming consoles and laptops, among others.
Whether you’re looking for a gift for a gamer, or want to send someone a hint for yourself, we hope this gift guide offers some inspiration.
Elago AW5 AirPods Case for AirPods
It can be a little overwhelming to see the same white AirPods cases lying around and having to wonder which pair is yours. This Game Boy-inspired case by Elago will allow your friend or relative to know which case is theirs. Also, it looks really cool. Price: ~$15
Hades video game
All the fun of a good-looking, fast-paced roguelike about Greek mythology, minus a lot of the frustrating feeling of getting stuck with no progress, thanks to a fun narrative and characters you just want to hang out with. One of the best games of the year so far. Price: ~$25
Logitech G733 gaming headset
The Logitech G733 is a rare breed of wireless gaming headsets: it isn't too expensive, yet sounds great and is comfortable to wear. Better yet, you can get it in one of four colors, and each has thin strips of customizable RGB LEDs on each ear cup. Price: ~$120
Xbox Series S
The next-gen consoles are here, and if you are looking to buy one, the Xbox Series S is not a bad option. While it doesn't play games in 4K, and doesn't have a disk drive, the Xbox Series S is the most affordable next-gen console at just $299. (It goes on sale November 10th.) Price: ~$299
Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
It’s unusual to see such powerful hardware in such a small chassis: the G14 is the smallest Zephyrus gaming laptop Asus has ever made. But your favorite gamer will love it: it can handle the most demanding game while exuding a sleek, retro vibe. Price: ~$1,050
Tamagotchi Hello Kitty
What could be more fun than having your own Tamagotchi Hello Kitty to raise and nurture? Give your favorite Hello Kitty fan this cool gadget to carry around and care for. Price: ~$20
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Simple does not have to be a bad word. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a simple, yet extremely fun game. For $40, you get 51 games including bowling, a slot car game, and a bunch of versions of solitaire. Price: ~$40
Pandemic Legacy: Season 1
Sometimes the best way to get through a pandemic is to pretend you are in a place to fix it. Pandemic Legacy allows 2-4 players to travel around the world trying (and hopefully succeeding) to conquer a worldwide pandemic. Price: ~$63
Genki / Human Things Covert Dock
The dock that comes with every Switch is fine when you're home, but it's too big to easily tote around. That's where Genki's portable Covert Dock comes in handy. It's about the size of a phone charging brick, yet it has all of the Switch dock's functionality built in. Price: ~$75
Razer Kishi mobile game controller
Razer's Kishi controller wraps around most Android phones, as well as iPhones, to make playing mobile games easier and a little more fun. It's a great way to play games on Apple Arcade, and for Android owners, you can play Stadia and xCloud games with it. Price: ~$80
Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard
If a compact, well-designed mechanical keyboard is what you're looking to give, Razer's tenkeyless Huntsman Mini has a minimalist look with full RGB backlighting, and its USB-C connection means your giftee can use any USB-C cable they might have laying around. Price: ~$120
Champion gamer pullover hoodie
There are hoodies, and then there's Champion's gamer hoodie, which (as the name suggests) was designed specifically for gaming, with an oversized hood (for wearing headphones) and narrower sleeves to stop them from sliding down. Plus, bespoke pockets for your phone, a credit card, and controllers. Price: ~$80
Blue Snowball USB microphone
The Snowball is one of Blue's most popular microphones for a reason. The mic is small and compact, offers an upgrade over most headsets, and is a huge upgrade over your laptop's built-in mic. If you want your voice to be nice and clear over conference calls or while gaming, this is a great option. Price: ~$50
Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch
If the idea of working out has got to be the most incredibly boring thing you can think of, then maybe you need Ring Fit Adventure, for the Nintendo Switch, which combines a workout with an exciting adventure game. Price: ~$80
Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop
Gaming laptops have historically been incredibly bulky, trading-off portability in favor of raw power. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced offers the best of both worlds with up to an 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, and a ridiculously fast 15.6” 300hz display. All of this is packed into a remarkably thin precision-crafted aluminum chassis at 0.7-inches. With portable ray-tracing, games have never looked better at home or on the go. Price: ~$3,199