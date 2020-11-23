Black Friday deals: what time sales start at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Black Friday will officially kick off on Friday, November 27th, but if you plan to make that the only day you buy gifts for the holiday season, you are missing out. Several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, are already getting a head start on holiday discounts.

Whether you take advantage of the deals now or hold off until Black Friday, it’s important to know how every major retailer is handling Black Friday this year. Due to the pandemic, some retailers are doing things a bit differently, with many consistently offering good deals over the last several weeks leading up to Black Friday. In either case, if you plan to spend some money on Black Friday, here are the schedules for these retailers.

Best Buy has released its plans for Black Friday, including several amazing pre-Black Friday deals over the last several weeks. Most Best Buy locations will open their doors at 5AM local time on November 27th, but the company advises that you check your local store to confirm what time they will open.

GameStop will open its doors for in-store shopping on Friday, November 27th, at 7AM local time. But if you plan to do some Black Friday shopping through its website, the deals will start will at 9PM ET on Wednesday, November 25th.

If you are looking to get your hands on a next-gen console, GameStop is the only retailer that will have some in-store stock for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Black Friday ad notes that all GameStop locations will have a minimum of two PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Throughout the month of November, Target has offered Black Friday discounts. Target is offering deals on its website, and it announced that nearly all of its “Black Friday Now” deals will be available for contactless, same-day pickup at its locations, meaning you can get the best deals with in-store pickup as early as one hour after purchasing.

Walmart’s Black Friday ad contains a lot of interesting deals. One standout deal is Apple’s AirPods Pro for $169, the lowest we have seen these wireless earbuds to date. Walmart’s Black Friday Deals begin on November 27th; online deals will be available beginning at 12AM ET and 5AM local time if you plan to shop at your local Walmart.