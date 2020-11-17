Know the price-matching policies for Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others

Nothing is more frustrating than buying a new computer, phone, game console, or backpack and finding out that you could have gotten it for a lot cheaper somewhere else. In order to keep customers happy — and prevent them from going elsewhere — many retailers offer price-matching policies where they promise to match a lower price that you’ve found elsewhere. They will also sometimes match themselves if you buy something that goes down in price a week later.

What follows are the price-matching policies for a variety of major retailers. There are a few things to make note of here. First, all price-matching policies have a number of rules attached to them. We’ve summarized some of the rules here, but you’d be advised to go to the links that we’ve provided and read the policy carefully. Second, and logically enough, retailers that are marketplaces for other sellers, such as Amazon or Costco, don’t have price-matching policies.

Finally, most retailers that do have price-matching policies suspend them for special occasions, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if your favorite store isn’t offering a Black Friday deal on that phone you want, you can’t wave an ad showing a 50 percent off deal from another retailer and expect it to be honored. But at other times of the year, these price matches can save you a nice amount of cash. So keep them in mind.

Another thing to keep in mind: there are exceptions to most rules. So if you’re looking for a deal on a product and you know of a lower price elsewhere (or one that was offered previously at the same retailer), it never hurts to call and ask if they’ll match the price. Meanwhile, we will continue to update this page if and when we get more information about retailers’ policies.

Amazon.com doesn’t offer price matching.

While we’ve seen some claims that Apple will price-match up to 10 percent for products bought at certain major retailers, there is no official policy on the company’s website.

Apple does say that if it reduces its price on an Apple-branded product within 14 days from when you received your item, you can visit an Apple Store or contact the Apple Contact Center at 1-800-676-2775 to request a refund or get credit for the price difference. However, that doesn’t apply to special sales like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

B&H says that it might be able to honor a current lower price or match the price of a competitor, but it does so on a case-by-case basis. You have to contact its Customer Service team using the on-site chat, email, or by calling (800) 221-5743 / (212) 239-7765.

Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee states that a product could be eligible for a price reduction if it’s new, identical to the competitor’s product, immediately available at a qualifying competitor’s store or on its site, and not shown on Best Buy’s exclusion list (which includes “items for sale the Friday before Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving”).

However, Best Buy will refund Best Buy Totaltech and My Best Buy members the difference on any “Black Friday Price Guarantee” item whose prices go lower on or before November 26th. Members will receive their refunds by December 15th.

You have to either communicate with Best Buy via its on-site chat, making sure you’re able to show the ad or website with a lower price, to get the difference. Alternatively, you can call 1-888-237-8289 or visit any Best Buy or Pacific Sales store.

Best Buy will also, upon request, match its previous in-store or online price as long as it’s done during the return and exchange period.

Costco does not price-match with competitors. However, according to the website, it will issue a credit for the difference between the price you paid and a promotional price if you bought the item online at Costco.com and requested the credit up to 30 days before the change in price. If you bought the product from a Costco warehouse location, visit the membership counter at the store where you made the purchase.

Before you make a purchase, Dell will price-match a new computer that shares the same key features and specs as the one you bought (such as memory, hard drive capacity, processor, etc.) from Dell, HP, Apple, or Lenovo. You can call 1-844-906-4250 or chat online and show a Dell sales expert a link to the competitor’s product.

You can also contact the company about a price difference within 30 days of purchase. However, there is a long list of restrictions, and none of this is available between Thanksgiving Day and the Monday following Thanksgiving or on Green Monday.

We could not find any evidence of a price-matching policy at DJI. However, if DJI reduces the price on a product within seven days from when you received it, you can contact the company within that time at http://www.dji.com/contact to request a refund or credits for the difference between the price you have been charged and the current selling price. This doesn’t include special sales events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you find a lower price from a qualifying competitor on an eBay Deal item that you bought within 48 hours — or on another product with the “Best Price Guarantee” symbol attached to it — you’ll get “110 percent” of the difference. That means eBay will give you an eBay coupon for the difference in price between what you bought the item for and what the competitor is selling it for, plus an additional 10 percent of that price difference. Note, however, these coupons will expire within 30 days of being issued.

The products must be new and unopened and identical to the competitor’s item. You have to contact eBay Customer Service, and if they verify your claims are legitimate, you will receive the coupon and be able to use it toward your next eBay purchase.

Wario64, one of the best video game deal-finders on Twitter, tweeted in April 2021 the store has issued a price-matching policy. At this time, however, we could not find any evidence of one at GameStop. We will contact their representatives and update this post when we get a definitive answer.

According to the Google site, the company doesn’t price match at the moment.

According to HP.com, the company will match the current pre-tax price for new comparable PCs and identical HP printer, display, and accessory model numbers from nationally recognized online retailers, such as Dell, Amazon, or Best Buy. The specs have to be the same; however, the product model number does not need to be identical for computers. You have to ask for the match at the time of purchase by calling 1-800-888-0229. You can’t request a price match via email or chat, either, and the policy does not extend to items bought during promotions.

If you find a comparable product at a lower price during the return period, you can email HP at myhpsales@hp.com. This only applies to branded HP products and doesn’t apply to products purchased during certain sales events, like the week of Thanksgiving through the week following Thanksgiving.

Lenovo will match the price of comparable Lenovo, HP, or Dell PCs with the same key specs a nationally recognized online retailer sells at the time of purchase. You can call 1-855-253-6686 and select option 2 to get the difference.

Lenovo will also refund you the difference if the price of a product you buy from the company lowers during the holiday season. Through January 17th, 2021, customers can request an adjustment on orders made on its site between October 18th, 2021 and December 17th, 2021 (for up to five of the same products). You can still request a price adjustment outside of that time frame within 30 calendar days from the date of invoice. Note this does not apply to special discount offers.

To get the holiday season price difference credit, you’ll need to fill out a form on the site and take a screenshot of the lower price on Lenovo.com with a date/time stamp included.

Microsoft will refund you the difference if it lowers the price of a product within 30 days of purchase. For Surface devices, you have up to 60 days but with some exclusions — the price match doesn’t extend to the Surface Hub, for example. You can call 1-877-696-7786 to get a refund.

Newegg offers price-matching on select items; these products are identified by the label “Price Match Guarantee” that appears in the price box on the right of the product page. This applies whether you find that lower price on Newegg or at what Newegg judges to be a major retailer. You need to notify Newegg of the lower price within 14 days of purchase.

The price-match guarantee is not valid during major holiday sales events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Green Monday. However, Newegg does offer what it calls “Black Friday Price Protection” — if you purchase any product that has that badge, is purchased between October 14th, 2021 and November 21st, 2021, and is discounted on or before November 30th, 2021, you can be refunded the difference. According to Newegg, you don’t have to do anything; the refund will be processed by December 6th.

If you buy a product online, you can request a price match within eight days of purchase for Sam’s Club items with promotional prices. Neither deal applies to events such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, though.

We didn’t find anything on the Sonos site about price-matching.

Target will match the price of an item that you find for less either at Target or at a select list of competitors if you ask for it at the time of or within 14 days of your purchase. You can either bring your proof into the store or call for online purchases at 1-800-591-3869.

If you buy a product in-store or online starting October 10th, 2021, Target will also adjust the price if it lowers it on or before December 24th, 2021. Additionally, Target will price match designated discounted items that are a part of its “Holiday Best” sale if their price goes down through December 24th, 2021. Clearance sales and other storewide or category promotions are excluded. There is a complete list of exceptions on the website.

Walmart’s online store offers price matching on one in-stock item per customer per day from a specified list of retailers. There is a long list of restrictions on the site; for example, it does not apply to in-store purchases, and it does not apply to prices shown during pre-Black Friday events, as well as Black Friday and Cyber Week.