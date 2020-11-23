The best Black Friday GameStop deals include steep discounts on several PS4, Switch, and Xbox One games

If you are a gamer looking to expand your gaming library, this time of year is an ideal time to get a ton of games for less. Like many other retailers, GameStop is slashing the prices on many products.
Keep in mind that if you are looking to buy a next-gen console from the retailer, the supplies are limited. GameStop has confirmed that all of its locations will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X for walk-in purchase on Black Friday, but there will only be two units per console at each store with purchases limited to one console per customer.
If you are not planning to buy a next-gen console, then there’s a ton of game deals to take advantage of. Many games released for the PS4, Switch, and Xbox One are heavily discounted. including some of the most popular games released this year, such as Doom Eternal, Ghosts of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Watch Dogs: Legion.
Sony PlayStation game deals
- One year of PlayStation Plus is $45 (usually $60)
- A 2TB external hard drive is $70 (usually $80). This is a great way to store older games if you plan to upgrade / own a PS5 so you don’t use limited space on your SSD on older titles.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is $35 (usually $60)
- The Last of Us Part II is $30 (usually $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima is $40 (usually $60)
- NBA 2K21 is $30 (usually $60). The game is also available on Switch and Xbox One.
- Star Wars Squadrons is $17 (usually $40). The Xbox One version is also on sale.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 (usually $60)
- Just Dance 2021 is $30 (usually $50). The PS5, PS4, and Xbox One versions are also on sale.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 (usually $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 (usually $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces is $30 (usually $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is $39 (usually $60)
- Splatoon 2 is $39 (usually $60)
- Sonic Mania Plus and Team Sonic Racing Double Pack is $30 (usually $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 is $40 (usually $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 (usually $60)
Microsoft Xbox game deals
- You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (usually $45)
- You can buy a 2TB external hard drive for $70 (usually $80). This is a great way to store your older games if you plan to upgrade / own an Xbox Series X / S so you do not use limited space on your SSD.
- Watch Dogs Legion is $37 (usually $60). The game is also available on the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S. If you buy either version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $15 (usually $30). If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.
- FIFA 21 is $27 (usually $60). The game is also available on the PS4, and if you buy either version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases
- Madden NFL 21 is $27 (usually $60). The game is also available on the PS4, and if you buy either version and upgrade to that console’s successor you will receive the next-gen version, free of charge until Madden 22 releases
- Doom Eternal is $17 (usually $60). The game is also available on the PS4.
- Gears 5 is $10 (usually $30). If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.