The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Newegg

Newegg sells a ton of tech, ranging from computer parts to gaming laptops and even gaming-friendly televisions. We have compiled some of the best deals going on right now at Newegg.
Of course, some of these deals may also be available at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so you should check out our roundups to compare prices before making a buying decision. If you are looking for more general tech deals, we have compiled the best tech deals you can get right now.
Monitor deals
- Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is $1,250 (usually $1,480)
- Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is $600 with code BFRDAY49 (usually $800)
- MSI’s Optix MAG271VCR 27-inch gaming monitor is $200 with code BFRDAY53 (usually $250)
Storage and memory deals
- Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 (usually $300), beating the lowest price by roughly $40. The deal is also available at Amazon.
- Western Digital’s 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is $220 (usually $250)
- Corsair’s Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-pin DDR4 3600 RAM is $118 (usually $140)
CPU deals
- AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core 3.7 GHz processor is $220 (usually $330)
- AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core 3.6 GHz processor is $280 with code BFRDAY79 entered at checkout (usually $330)
- AMD’s Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz processor is $335 with code 52BKFCYM3 (usually $400)
- Intel Core i7-10700K Comet Lake 8-core 3.8 GHz processor is $360 with code TENFFCLA387K at checkout. Normally, this CPU costs $385.
- Intel Core i9-9900K Coffee Lake 8-Core, 16-Thread 3.6 GHz processor with a free copy of Crysis Remastered is $320 (usually $400)
- Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake 8-Core 3.6 GHz processor with a free copy of Crysis Remastered is $260 (usually $310)
TV deals
- LG’s 55-inch BX OLED TV is on sale for $1,197 (usually $1,500)
- If you want something a little bigger, you can get LG’s 65-inch BX OLED 4K UHD TV for $1,797 (usually $2,300). Which is the lowest price for this TV to date
- LG’s 55NANO85 55-inch Nano 85 Series 4K LED Smart UHD TV is $697 (usually $850)
- LG’s UHD 85 Series 82-inch 4K UHD smart tv with AI ThinQ is $1,370 (usually $2,000)