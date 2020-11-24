 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Newegg

You can get Samsung’s 49-inch G9 curved monitor for $1,250

By Taylor Lyles

Intel’s 10th-gen processors

Newegg sells a ton of tech, ranging from computer parts to gaming laptops and even gaming-friendly televisions. We have compiled some of the best deals going on right now at Newegg.

Of course, some of these deals may also be available at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so you should check out our roundups to compare prices before making a buying decision. If you are looking for more general tech deals, we have compiled the best tech deals you can get right now.

Monitor deals

Storage and memory deals

CPU deals

TV deals

LG 55-inch BX OLED TV

  • $1,197
  • $1,500
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The 55-inch LG BX television is the company’s entry-level TV with an OLED panel. It runs LG’s webOS interface and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, with support for FreeSync and variable refresh rates via its HDMI 2.1 ports.

