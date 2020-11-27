The best Black Friday deals happening now

Black Friday is here. You know the deal: it’s the biggest shopping day of the year, followed closely by Cyber Monday, which is happening first thing next week. As you’re expecting, there are some great deals on tech, including TVs, laptops, gadgets, video games, and much more — we have it all below. Unlike most years, the ongoing pandemic saw retailers releasing some of their best Black Friday deals earlier than ever, giving shoppers more opportunities to snag gifts. With that, a few deals might look a little familiar, but we’ve aimed to put in just as many brand-new deals that are hitting for the first time.
We’ll be doing our best to keep this post updated during Black Friday, and through the weekend so that you can be certain that what’s listed is still available. And since new deals will come out periodically, we’re putting all of the best, latest ones right at the top.
The best Black Friday deals on headphones
Whether you’re in the market for a set of wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones (or both!), Black Friday is delivering the goods with the best deals we’ve seen yet for models like the Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus and Buds Live, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and many more.
- Sony’s WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones are $123 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248)
- Even more affordable yet, the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are just $88 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $200)
- The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise-canceling headphones are $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $50 off the normal price
- Shure’s Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones are $300 at Amazon and Best Buy — a whole $100 off their usual price
- Razer’s Opus noise-canceling headphones are just $150 at Amazon, making for the lowest price we’ve seen yet
The AirPods that include a wireless charging case are a little more expensive, though they’re discounted too. Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering them for $150, which is $50 off.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro in the moss color are $160, down from their usual $200 asking price at Amazon. Best Buy will be matching this deal later in the weekend.
- Jabra’s previous-generation Elite 65t are still a great starter set of wireless earbuds, and they’re pretty cheap at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $120, they’re $70.
- For $10 more, you can snag a set of Amazon Echo Buds, which also sound good and have Bose noise reduction technology. They cost $80, down from $130
- Also at $80 are 1More’s ColorBuds, a solid set of wireless earbuds that pop with color. These are normally $100, and you can get this deal through 1More and B&H Photo
The best Black Friday deals on TVs
Several TV models are discounted for Black Friday, but only a few of them are likely worth your money. We’ve plucked a few particularly good deals out from the bunch. There are very affordable TVs that have Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, as well as more high-end options like QLED and OLED TVs that are best paired with a PS5 and Xbox Series X for gaming (or just if you want the best picture quality and contrast for TV shows and movies). Also, we’ve found deals on big-screened TVs that are cheaper than ever.
The best Black Friday deals on laptops
Laptops are always useful, but they’re especially handy to have amid the pandemic. Whether you’re planning to use one for school, work, or just to have fun browsing or gaming, we’ve selected some standout laptop deals.
- HP’s Envy x360 13 2-in-1 is $750 at Best Buy (usually $1,000)
- The Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,150 at Newegg (usually $1,300)
- Lenovo’s 17-inch Legion 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,200 at Newegg (normally $1,400)
- The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop with an 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs $550 at Newegg, down from $650.
The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches & wearables
If you’re looking to get a fitness tracker, or a smartwatch to funnel notifications to your wrist, Black Friday is serving up some deals you’ll probably take interest in. The latest models from Fitbit and Apple are present here, and you’ll find those below.
The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is down to $120 at Amazon, which is considerably lower than the usual $169 price. The bigger 42mm size is $150, also steeply discounted from its usual price at around $215.
The Apple Watch SE was already somewhat affordable at $279, but it’s even cheaper at Amazon and Best Buy. You can score the 40mm GPS version for $259 or the larger 44mm Watch for $289 at Amazon and Best Buy. Each size looks similar to the more expensive Series 6 but lacks the always-on display and a few other features.
The Apple Watch SE aligns more with the Series 5 in terms of specs, but at $259, it’s a fantastic value. Here’s an in-depth post on how the SE differs from other recent Apple Watch models.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is also cheaper than usual at Amazon and Walmart. Normally $400 for the 40mm GPS model, it’s down to $330 — but there’s a catch. You must buy this model in either red at Amazon and Walmart.
The best Black Friday deals on smart speakers
For Black Friday, Amazon’s latest batch of ball-shaped Echo smart speakers, including the fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dots, are cheaper than ever. These feature better sound performance than the previous iteration.
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. Stock seems to be running low for this model, as it’s currently set to restock on December 19th.
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60.
Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers are available as a duo for $170, knocking $20 off the usual price for buying two together. These can be paired for a stereo arrangement for music and podcasts, and at some point, you’ll be able to use them as a home theater setup with Chromecast.
We’ve been enjoying this Sonos Move deal that drops the price from $400 to $300 for the first time. This speaker supports Bluetooth for on-the-go or outdoor listening, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to let it give your other Sonos speakers a boost.
The best Black Friday deals on smart displays
If someone close to you, be it a friend or family member, is into video chatting via Facebook, a Facebook Portal device might be a good gift. There’s a range of devices available for less than usual, starting at $65.
If you’re a Prime subscriber and heavily invested in Amazon’s services, an Echo Show smart display might be the best choice. You can get the Echo Show 5 for just $45 this Black Friday, and it comes equipped with a camera for video chats. It’s tough to beat when it comes to value.
Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are great if you like to watch YouTube, or have a big Google Photos library you want to show off on their screens. The smallest Nest Hub starts at $50, though only the larger Nest Hub Max can make video calls.
The best Black Friday deals on phones
There are a handful of great deals on unlocked phones like the Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 8 for Black Friday, and a few more that are worth exploring if you’re in the market to upgrade with your carrier. In case you’re hoping to find iPhone discounts, Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of one.
If you’re on Verizon and don’t mind activating a phone on Verizon to get a deal, you can save an extra $150 on top of that $50 discount at Best Buy. You can either opt to pay $500 for the Pixel 5 or $20.86 each month for 24 months through a Verizon device payment plan. Taking $200 off the Pixel 5’s regular price is great. You’ll just need to keep the phone on Verizon service for 60 days before it becomes unlocked.
At the OnePlus site and B&H Photo, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. It shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro above, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).
The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.
Until December 7th, Visible (owned by Verizon, operating on Verizon LTE) will give you a complimentary set of AirPods Pro with the purchase of any phone in the iPhone 12 series. The catch is that you’ll need to buy the phone and port your number to a new line in the same transaction.
The best deals on streaming services
For new and returning customers (who haven’t subscribed in the last three months and who haven’t taken advantage of last year’s promo), you can get on Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for a full year. After that, your monthly rate goes back up to $5.99.
- If you subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Chromecast with Google TV.
1Password is offering an exclusive Black Friday offer to readers of The Verge until Thursday, December 3rd. You can save 50 percent each month on the cost of a family subscription (up to five people, and not restricted to a single household) to 1Password’s services, costing $2.50 per month for up to one year. After that year is up, you’ll be charged the regular $5 per month rate.
The best Black Friday deals on soundbars
It doesn’t cost much to get a soundbar, and thanks to Black Friday, it’s cheaper to get a particularly great setup. This list isn’t exhaustive, but we’ve picked out a few soundbar models that we like, and ones that are cheaper than usual.
The best Black Friday deals on streaming devices
Unless you own a smart TV or a modern gaming console, you’ll probably want a streaming device to bring all of your favorite TV shows and movies to your television. Thankfully, you have plenty to choose between, and many options are discounted for Black Friday.
- Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus with 4K support and quick-launch buttons for Disney Plus, Hulu, Sling, and Netflix is $30 (usually $50)
- The Roku Ultra streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision support is $70 (usually $100)
The best Black Friday deals on tablets & e-readers
Tablets are also worth considering if you need a tool for school, leisure, or to unwind on. From Amazon’s very affordable Fire tablets to the mid-range and high-end iPad models, we’ve included a little bit of everything, as well as accessories to help you get the most out of your purchase. Also, if you like to read and are interested in great Kindle e-reader deals, you’ll find those below as well.
- The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.
- Brydge’s Pro Plus keyboard with a trackpad built-in for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018 or 2020 versions) is $140, down from its usual $160 price. The 12.9-inch version is currently out of stock at Amazon.
- If you don’t need a trackpad with your keyboard, the Brydge Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro models costs $100, down from $170. The 11-inch version is the same price.
- The Brydge keyboard made for 10.5-inch iPads, including the seventh and eight generation iPad, the previous-generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models, is $70 off. You can snag one for $60.
- If you have the Surface Pro 7 or any model going back to the Surface Pro 4, Brydge’s Pro Plus 12.3-inch keyboard with a trackpad is $30 off its usual price, totaling $120.
- The Brydge Go Plus, made for the Surface Go, is $100 ($40 off)
The best Black Friday gaming deals
While there are no PS5 or Xbox Series X/S deals to speak of, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great price cuts. In fact, for the Nintendo Switch you’ll find the best prices yet on first-party games and accessories. Plus, new releases for the Xbox One and PS4 (several of which include free next-gen upgrades) are discounted.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 at Amazon and GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), its lowest price.
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is $35 at Best Buy and Target (usually $50), the lowest price ever.
- Splatoon 2 is $35 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.
- Super Mario Maker 2 is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), its lowest price.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), matching the lowest price ever.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is $25 at Target (usually $60), its lowest price.
- FIFA 21 is $27 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest it’s been. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
- Madden NFL 21 is $27 at GameStop, the lowest price ever. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version, free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- The Last of Us Part II is $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target (usually $60), the lowest price ever.
- Ghost of Tsushima is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart (usually $60), its lowest price.
- NBA 2K21 is $30 (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.
- Star Wars Squadrons is $17 at GameStop (usually $40), the lowest price ever.
- Watch Dogs Legion is $30 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy (usually $60), its lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.
- Gears 5 is $5 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery
The best Black Friday deals on PC tech
It’s always a good time to make some smart upgrades to your PC. And while that’s usually a costly endeavor, Black Friday is making some of it a little cheaper. You’ll have to continue your search for an Nvidia RTX 3080 another day, but for now you can save on monitors, storage and peripherals.
- For the first time, Brydge has discounted its W-Touch standalone trackpad for Windows 10. Normally $100, it’s down to $70.
- The W-Type wireless, full-sized Bluetooth keyboard is discounted by $20, bringing the price down to $40.
- Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg, Best Buy and Amazon, beating the lowest price by about $40. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy).
- For an even faster M.2 drive that’s actually capable of delivering quicker read/write speeds for both PCIe 3.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0 support, Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is $120 (usually $150) at Amazon.
- Crucial’s Ballistix 16GB (2 x 8GB sticks, 3,200MHz, in black) RAM kit costs $44.50 at Amazon (usually around $70). You can snag them in white for $49.
The best Black Friday deals on smart home tech
You can add some smarts to your home with a smart speaker, and you can go even deeper with tech like a smart lock for your door, a Wi-Fi-connected security cam, and an alarm kit. This can be expensive to do, but as you probably guessed, it’s a lot cheaper to outfit your home with these upgrades now that Black Friday is here.
- If you need a security camera, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is discounted to $100 from $130 at Amazon.
- Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230. Likewise, you can add an Echo Show 5 to the order for $10 more.
- iRobot’s Roomba i7 robot vacuum cleaner is $400 (usually $600) when you checkout with the offer code VERGE200 at Wellbots. This purchase is tax-free for US residents living outside of NY state. The Roomba i7 Plus vacuum is $600 ($200 off) with the same offer code.
- SimpliSafe’s home security systems are 50 percent off for Black Friday, starting at $114 for the most basic bundle. Each bundle includes a free SimpliCam (a $99 value).
The best Black Friday deals on mesh Wi-Fi routers
One of the most practical upgrades you can make for yourself this weekend. Get a mesh Wi-Fi system if your current router isn’t cutting it in terms of speed or signal strength. A multi-router system casts a wide net of connectivity, so you’ll experience far fewer slow or drop-out zones. And if you have several people in your home — each using several devices to their name — there’s even more reason to make the upgrade.
- The new Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is $103 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- If you want a two-pack of the dual-band Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, it’ll cost $159 (usually $200) at Best Buy.
- A single Eero 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router costs $183 (down from $229) at Best Buy.
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $139 instead of $169 at Amazon and Best Buy.