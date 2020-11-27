The best Black Friday deals happening now

Black Friday is here. You know the deal: it’s the biggest shopping day of the year, followed closely by Cyber Monday, which is happening first thing next week. As you’re expecting, there are some great deals on tech, including TVs, laptops, gadgets, video games, and much more — we have it all below. Unlike most years, the ongoing pandemic saw retailers releasing some of their best Black Friday deals earlier than ever, giving shoppers more opportunities to snag gifts. With that, a few deals might look a little familiar, but we’ve aimed to put in just as many brand-new deals that are hitting for the first time.

We’ll be doing our best to keep this post updated during Black Friday, and through the weekend so that you can be certain that what’s listed is still available. And since new deals will come out periodically, we’re putting all of the best, latest ones right at the top.

The best Black Friday deals on headphones

Whether you’re in the market for a set of wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones (or both!), Black Friday is delivering the goods with the best deals we’ve seen yet for models like the Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus and Buds Live, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and many more.

Sony’s WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones are $123 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248)

Even more affordable yet, the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are just $88 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $200)

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise-canceling headphones are $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $50 off the normal price

Shure’s Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones are $300 at Amazon and Best Buy — a whole $100 off their usual price

Razer’s Opus noise-canceling headphones are just $150 at Amazon, making for the lowest price we’ve seen yet

The AirPods that include a wireless charging case are a little more expensive, though they’re discounted too. Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering them for $150, which is $50 off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds $110

$150

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Galaxy Buds Plus are a successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is the improved battery life is nearly doubled compared to the Galaxy Buds. $110 at Amazon

$110 at Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats Pro in the moss color are $160, down from their usual $200 asking price at Amazon. Best Buy will be matching this deal later in the weekend.

Jabra’s previous-generation Elite 65t are still a great starter set of wireless earbuds, and they’re pretty cheap at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $120, they’re $70.

For $10 more, you can snag a set of Amazon Echo Buds, which also sound good and have Bose noise reduction technology. They cost $80, down from $130

Also at $80 are 1More’s ColorBuds, a solid set of wireless earbuds that pop with color. These are normally $100, and you can get this deal through 1More and B&H Photo

The best Black Friday deals on TVs

Several TV models are discounted for Black Friday, but only a few of them are likely worth your money. We’ve plucked a few particularly good deals out from the bunch. There are very affordable TVs that have Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, as well as more high-end options like QLED and OLED TVs that are best paired with a PS5 and Xbox Series X for gaming (or just if you want the best picture quality and contrast for TV shows and movies). Also, we’ve found deals on big-screened TVs that are cheaper than ever.

LG CX 55-inch OLED $1,350

$1,700

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s CX-series OLED is basically the ultimate TV for next-gen gaming consoles — and it delivers gorgeous image quality for everything else, too. Available in 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes, the CX is one of those TVs you’ll get enjoyment from every time you power it on. Best Buy members get an extra $50 off. $1,350 at Best Buy

$1,499 at B&H Photo

LG BX 55-inch OLED $1,200

$1,500

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Though there are minor differences, this is very nearly the same TV as the CX but for a few hundred dollars less. The BX-series still supports 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and has all the HDMI 2.1 features you’d want from a brand-new TV in 2020. $1,200 at Best Buy

$1,197 at Amazon

Vizio 55-inch OLED $900

$1,300

31% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio is a newcomer to OLED TVs, but it’s using the same beautiful LG panel as everyone else, and pricing it for much less. The Vizio OLED should be a perfect fit for either the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 thanks to its fluid 120Hz 4K gaming capabilities, and the perfect blacks will make your Netflix look great, too. $900 at Best Buy

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED TV $1,800

$2,800

36% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s A8H OLED TV offers a pristine picture with perfect blacks. Sony also tunes the display performance differently than LG, leading to smoother motion when watching sports and high-speed action flicks. $1,800 at Best Buy

$1,798 at Walmart

The best Black Friday deals on laptops

Laptops are always useful, but they’re especially handy to have amid the pandemic. Whether you’re planning to use one for school, work, or just to have fun browsing or gaming, we’ve selected some standout laptop deals.

| Best Buy HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 $1,100

$1,600

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. HP’s 15-inch Spectre x360 the best of the best among premium convertible laptops. This configuration includes an Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and a GeForce MX330. $1,100 at Best Buy

HP’s Envy x360 13 2-in-1 is $750 at Best Buy (usually $1,000)

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,150 at Newegg (usually $1,300)

Lenovo’s 17-inch Legion 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,200 at Newegg (normally $1,400)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $599

$959

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows convertibles you can buy. The base model includes an Intel Core i3, a 128GB SSD, and 4GB of memory $599 at Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop with an 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs $550 at Newegg, down from $650.

The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches & wearables

If you’re looking to get a fitness tracker, or a smartwatch to funnel notifications to your wrist, Black Friday is serving up some deals you’ll probably take interest in. The latest models from Fitbit and Apple are present here, and you’ll find those below.

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is down to $120 at Amazon, which is considerably lower than the usual $169 price. The bigger 42mm size is $150, also steeply discounted from its usual price at around $215.

The Apple Watch SE was already somewhat affordable at $279, but it’s even cheaper at Amazon and Best Buy. You can score the 40mm GPS version for $259 or the larger 44mm Watch for $289 at Amazon and Best Buy. Each size looks similar to the more expensive Series 6 but lacks the always-on display and a few other features.

The Apple Watch SE aligns more with the Series 5 in terms of specs, but at $259, it’s a fantastic value. Here’s an in-depth post on how the SE differs from other recent Apple Watch models.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also cheaper than usual at Amazon and Walmart. Normally $400 for the 40mm GPS model, it’s down to $330 — but there’s a catch. You must buy this model in either red at Amazon and Walmart.

The best Black Friday deals on smart speakers

For Black Friday, Amazon’s latest batch of ball-shaped Echo smart speakers, including the fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dots, are cheaper than ever. These feature better sound performance than the previous iteration.

If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. Stock seems to be running low for this model, as it’s currently set to restock on December 19th.

The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60.

Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers are available as a duo for $170, knocking $20 off the usual price for buying two together. These can be paired for a stereo arrangement for music and podcasts, and at some point, you’ll be able to use them as a home theater setup with Chromecast.

Google Nest Audio (two-pack) $170

$199

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s smart speaker with better sound quality than the Google Home. Pairing two Google Nest Audios in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes. $170 at Adorama

$170 at Best Buy

We’ve been enjoying this Sonos Move deal that drops the price from $400 to $300 for the first time. This speaker supports Bluetooth for on-the-go or outdoor listening, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to let it give your other Sonos speakers a boost.

The best Black Friday deals on smart displays

If someone close to you, be it a friend or family member, is into video chatting via Facebook, a Facebook Portal device might be a good gift. There’s a range of devices available for less than usual, starting at $65.

Facebook Portal TV $129

$149

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Portal TV connects to your TV, bringing along the capability to place video calls with friends and family via Facebook. $129 at Best Buy

$129 at Amazon

Facebook Portal Mini $65

$130

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The smallest Facebook Portal has an eight-inch display in a picture frame-like design. Like the other Portals, this one lets you jump into video calls with Facebook friends. $65 at Best Buy

$65 at Facebook

If you’re a Prime subscriber and heavily invested in Amazon’s services, an Echo Show smart display might be the best choice. You can get the Echo Show 5 for just $45 this Black Friday, and it comes equipped with a camera for video chats. It’s tough to beat when it comes to value.

Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are great if you like to watch YouTube, or have a big Google Photos library you want to show off on their screens. The smallest Nest Hub starts at $50, though only the larger Nest Hub Max can make video calls.

Google Nest Hub $50

$90

45% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Nest Hub is Google’s small smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. It’s a great digital photo frame for a Google Photos account, as well as a speaker, smart home controller, and small video player. $50 at Best Buy

$50 at Adorama

The best Black Friday deals on phones

There are a handful of great deals on unlocked phones like the Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 8 for Black Friday, and a few more that are worth exploring if you’re in the market to upgrade with your carrier. In case you’re hoping to find iPhone discounts, Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of one.

If you’re on Verizon and don’t mind activating a phone on Verizon to get a deal, you can save an extra $150 on top of that $50 discount at Best Buy. You can either opt to pay $500 for the Pixel 5 or $20.86 each month for 24 months through a Verizon device payment plan. Taking $200 off the Pixel 5’s regular price is great. You’ll just need to keep the phone on Verizon service for 60 days before it becomes unlocked.

At the OnePlus site and B&H Photo, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. It shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro above, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).

The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.

Until December 7th, Visible (owned by Verizon, operating on Verizon LTE) will give you a complimentary set of AirPods Pro with the purchase of any phone in the iPhone 12 series. The catch is that you’ll need to buy the phone and port your number to a new line in the same transaction.

The best deals on streaming services

For new and returning customers (who haven’t subscribed in the last three months and who haven’t taken advantage of last year’s promo), you can get on Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for a full year. After that, your monthly rate goes back up to $5.99.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Chromecast with Google TV.

1Password is offering an exclusive Black Friday offer to readers of The Verge until Thursday, December 3rd. You can save 50 percent each month on the cost of a family subscription (up to five people, and not restricted to a single household) to 1Password’s services, costing $2.50 per month for up to one year. After that year is up, you’ll be charged the regular $5 per month rate.

The best Black Friday deals on soundbars

It doesn’t cost much to get a soundbar, and thanks to Black Friday, it’s cheaper to get a particularly great setup. This list isn’t exhaustive, but we’ve picked out a few soundbar models that we like, and ones that are cheaper than usual.

Vizio Elevate Soundbar $700

$1,000

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s rotating soundbar that includes 18 speakers, a wireless eight-inch subwoofer, and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. $700 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on streaming devices

Unless you own a smart TV or a modern gaming console, you’ll probably want a streaming device to bring all of your favorite TV shows and movies to your television. Thankfully, you have plenty to choose between, and many options are discounted for Black Friday.

Nvidia Shield TV $130

$150

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nvidia’s tube-shaped streaming device is one of the best ways to experience Android TV. It has fast performance, impressive 4K upscaling, and its GeForce Now support makes it a good option for gaming. $130 at Best Buy

$130 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18

$30

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s simplest, most affordable streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite. It’s just as powerful as the standard Fire TV Stick, but its remote lacks a few fine-tuned options for adjusting TV volume. $18 at Amazon

$18 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on tablets & e-readers

Tablets are also worth considering if you need a tool for school, leisure, or to unwind on. From Amazon’s very affordable Fire tablets to the mid-range and high-end iPad models, we’ve included a little bit of everything, as well as accessories to help you get the most out of your purchase. Also, if you like to read and are interested in great Kindle e-reader deals, you’ll find those below as well.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB) $80

$150

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Amazon. $80 at Amazon

The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus $75

$110

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value in for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for all of your Prime content, and this model in particular supports wireless charging. $75 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis $175

$250

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s flagship e-reader that now includes a warmer display, making it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. It’s also IPX8 waterproof, like the Paperwhite. $175 at Amazon (8GB)

$200 at Amazon (32GB)

If you have the Surface Pro 7 or any model going back to the Surface Pro 4, Brydge’s Pro Plus 12.3-inch keyboard with a trackpad is $30 off its usual price, totaling $120.

The Brydge Go Plus, made for the Surface Go, is $100 ($40 off)

The best Black Friday gaming deals

While there are no PS5 or Xbox Series X/S deals to speak of, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great price cuts. In fact, for the Nintendo Switch you’ll find the best prices yet on first-party games and accessories. Plus, new releases for the Xbox One and PS4 (several of which include free next-gen upgrades) are discounted.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 at Amazon and GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), its lowest price.

Watch Dogs Legion is $30 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy (usually $60), its lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.

Gears 5 is $5 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery

The best Black Friday deals on PC tech

It’s always a good time to make some smart upgrades to your PC. And while that’s usually a costly endeavor, Black Friday is making some of it a little cheaper. You’ll have to continue your search for an Nvidia RTX 3080 another day, but for now you can save on monitors, storage and peripherals.

Samsung Odyssey G9 $1,250

$1,480

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s 49-inch QHD resolution curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey G9 also supports G-Sync and FreeSync. $1,250 at Newegg

For the first time, Brydge has discounted its W-Touch standalone trackpad for Windows 10. Normally $100, it’s down to $70.

The W-Type wireless, full-sized Bluetooth keyboard is discounted by $20, bringing the price down to $40.

Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg, Best Buy and Amazon, beating the lowest price by about $40. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy).

For an even faster M.2 drive that’s actually capable of delivering quicker read/write speeds for both PCIe 3.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0 support, Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is $120 (usually $150) at Amazon.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD $120

$150

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s latest NVMe M.2 drive, the 980 Pro, is its fastest yet. It supports fast read/write speeds in systems built with PCIe 4.0 support, yet it also provides small gains over the previous iteration in modern systems. $120 at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

You can add some smarts to your home with a smart speaker, and you can go even deeper with tech like a smart lock for your door, a Wi-Fi-connected security cam, and an alarm kit. This can be expensive to do, but as you probably guessed, it’s a lot cheaper to outfit your home with these upgrades now that Black Friday is here.

If you need a security camera, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is discounted to $100 from $130 at Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140

$200

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Ring video doorbell features enhanced dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, with a new motion zone feature that can spot movement within five to 15 feet of your front door, or wherever you prefer to install it. $140 at Amazon

Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230. Likewise, you can add an Echo Show 5 to the order for $10 more.

iRobot’s Roomba i7 robot vacuum cleaner is $400 (usually $600) when you checkout with the offer code VERGE200 at Wellbots. This purchase is tax-free for US residents living outside of NY state. The Roomba i7 Plus vacuum is $600 ($200 off) with the same offer code.

SimpliSafe’s home security systems are 50 percent off for Black Friday, starting at $114 for the most basic bundle. Each bundle includes a free SimpliCam (a $99 value).

The best Black Friday deals on mesh Wi-Fi routers

One of the most practical upgrades you can make for yourself this weekend. Get a mesh Wi-Fi system if your current router isn’t cutting it in terms of speed or signal strength. A multi-router system casts a wide net of connectivity, so you’ll experience far fewer slow or drop-out zones. And if you have several people in your home — each using several devices to their name — there’s even more reason to make the upgrade.

Google Nest Wifi Google Nest Wifi two-pack $219

$299

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 4,400 square feet. $219 at Amazon

$219 at Best Buy