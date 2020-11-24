The Verge’s Guide to Cyber Monday 2020

If you’re looking for something to do while recovering from your Thanksgiving meal — whether you’ve enjoyed it with family or ate it while zooming with friends — something to enjoy are this year’s biggest shopping events: Cyber Monday. Nearly everything has moved online so that you can do all your holiday shopping and saving from the comfort of your couch.

There are a wide range of retailers participating in the Cyber Monday festivities, including Google, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. You’re bound to find a discount on most of your wishlist items, including 4K HDR televisions, laptops, video game consoles, headphones, and more.

Many retailers are depending on this week’s sales to push up their annual sales performance, and so there are bound to be some great deals out there. We’ve got you covered with what we think are the best deals for your consideration and your money.