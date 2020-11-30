The best Cyber Monday deals on tech

Cyber Monday is here. It’s the last big shopping opportunity of 2020, and if you didn’t already take advantage of some deals that debuted over the weekend, now’s your chance. Every retailer has debuted at least a few new deals earlier than ever, and we’re focused on adding them here — in addition to the great Black Friday deals you can still get. As you’re expecting, there are some great deals on gaming laptops, wireless noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, tablets, and much more.

We’ll be doing our best to keep this post updated during Cyber Monday, and stay tuned throughout Cyber Week as we give you as many chances as possible to get everything on your holiday wish list. We’ve put the latest deals right at the top for easy viewing.

Latest deals

The latest August Wi-Fi smart lock is $40 off at Best Buy and includes a free Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. Your total checkout cost will be $210 (plus tax).

Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds (black) are $119 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet. All other colors are $140.

B&H Photo is selling the very extreme 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor for $1,250 with an expected availability date of January 28th, 2021. It’s not quite as low as Amazon’s $1,190 deal from last week, but it’s the best currently running.

Samsung Odyssey G9 $1,250

$1,480

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s 49-inch QHD resolution curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey G9 also supports G-Sync and FreeSync. $1,250 at B&H Photo

Target is selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch together for $80. Given that each game usually costs $60, you’re saving $40 overall with this bundle. It’s lasting for the rest of Cyber Monday.

The $100 off deal on the latest MacBook Air with the M1 processor is back on at B&H Photo until the end of the day, or until stock sells out.

Apple MacBook Air with M1 $899

$999

11% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Apple MacBook Air is the entry-level laptop with Apple’s new custom silicon called the M1. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and doesn’t have a fan. $899 at B&H Photo

You can get two Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays for $80 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. Normally $45 each during Black Friday, this bundle will save you $10.

The best Cyber Monday deals on headphones

Whether you’re in the market for a set of wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones (or both!), Cyber Monday is delivering the goods with the best deals we’ve seen yet for models like the Apple AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus and Buds Live, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and many more.

Sony’s WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones are $118 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248)

Even more affordable yet, the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are just $88 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $200)

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise-canceling headphones are $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $50 off the normal price

Shure’s Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones are $300 at Amazon and Best Buy — a whole $100 off their usual price

Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case costs $140, which is officially the lowest price. These have been selling for $150 throughout Black Friday, but this early Cyber Monday deal is live now at Amazon.

For $10 more, you can snag a set of Amazon Echo Buds, which also sound good and have Bose noise reduction technology. They cost $80, down from $130, and you’ll get a six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Galaxy Buds Plus dropped another $10 at Amazon, down to $100 from their original $150 price. Other retailers are holding steady at $110, at least for now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds $100

$150

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Galaxy Buds Plus are a successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the Galaxy Buds. $100 at Amazon

$110 at Best Buy

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are just $110 at Woot, which is $20 lower than the Cyber Monday pricing available at other retailers.

Also at $80 are 1More’s ColorBuds, a solid set of wireless earbuds that pop with color. These are normally $100, and you can get this deal through 1More

The best Cyber Monday deals on TVs

Several TV models are discounted for Cyber Monday, but only a few of them are likely worth your money. We’ve plucked a few particularly good deals out from the bunch. There are very affordable TVs that have Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, as well as more high-end options like QLED and OLED TVs that are best paired with a PS5 and Xbox Series X for gaming (or just if you want the best picture quality and contrast for TV shows and movies). Also, we’ve found deals on big-screened TVs that are cheaper than ever.

LG CX 55-inch OLED $1,499

$1,899

22% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s CX-series OLED is basically the ultimate TV for next-gen gaming consoles — and it delivers gorgeous image quality for everything else, too. Available in 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes, the CX is one of those TVs you’ll get enjoyment from every time you power it on. $1,499 at B&H Photo

LG BX 55-inch OLED $1,197

$1,500

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Though there are minor differences, this is very nearly the same TV as the CX but for a few hundred dollars less. The BX-series still supports 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and has all the HDMI 2.1 features you’d want from a brand-new TV in 2020. $1,197 at Amazon

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED TV $1,800

$2,800

36% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s A8H OLED TV offers a pristine picture with perfect blacks. Sony also tunes the display performance differently than LG, leading to smoother motion when watching sports and high-speed action flicks. $1,800 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday deals on laptops

Laptops are always useful, but they’re especially handy to have amid the pandemic. Whether you’re planning to use one for school, work, or just to have fun browsing or gaming, we’ve selected some standout laptop deals.

| Best Buy HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 $1,100

$1,600

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. HP’s 15-inch Spectre x360 the best of the best among premium convertible laptops. This configuration includes an Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and a GeForce MX330. $1,100 at Best Buy

HP’s Envy x360 13 2-in-1 is $750 at Best Buy (usually $1,000)

Apple MacBook Pro 13 with M1 $1,199

$1,299

8% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The MacBook Pro Late 2020 model is Apple’s flagship laptop that is now powered by the tech giant’s new custom silicon called the M1. Multiple configurations are discounted starting at $1,199. $1,199 at B&H Photo

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is $1,200 at Best Buy, down from its usual $1,450 price.

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,050 with a rebate card at Newegg (usually $1,300)

Lenovo’s 17-inch Legion 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,200 at Newegg (normally $1,400)

Dell’s 15-inch G5 15 SE gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H processor, the Radeon RX 5600M graphics chip, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz refresh rate display costs $850, down from $1,050. This is a capable machine for the price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $599

$959

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows convertibles you can buy. The base model includes an Intel Core i3, a 128GB SSD, and 4GB of memory $599 at Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop with an 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs $550 at Newegg, down from $650.

The best Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches & wearables

If you’re looking to get a fitness tracker, or a smartwatch to funnel notifications to your wrist, Cyber Monda is serving up some deals you’ll probably take interest in. The latest models from Fitbit and Apple are present here, and you’ll find those below.

The Apple Watch SE was already somewhat affordable at $279, but it’s even cheaper at Target. It’s $50 off, letting you score the 40mm GPS version for $230 or the larger 44mm Watch for $259 at Target. Each size looks similar to the more expensive Series 6 but lacks the always-on display and a few other features.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also cheaper than usual at Amazon and Walmart. Normally $400 for the 40mm GPS model, it’s down to $330 — but there’s a catch. You must buy this model in either red at Amazon.

The best Cyber Monday deals on smart speakers

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon’s latest batch of ball-shaped Echo smart speakers, including the fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dots, are cheaper than ever. These feature better sound performance than the previous iteration.

Amazon Echo (2020) $70

$100

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s latest Echo speaker takes a new approach to its design, opting for a spherical look rather than a cylinder. More notably, though, for the same price as the previous generation, it sounds much better. $70 at Amazon

$70 at Best Buy

Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers are available as a duo for $170, knocking $20 off the usual price for buying two together. These can be paired for a stereo arrangement for music and podcasts, and at some point, you’ll be able to use them as a home theater setup with Chromecast.

Google Nest Audio (two-pack) $170

$199

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s smart speaker with better sound quality than the Google Home. Pairing two Google Nest Audios in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes. $170 at Adorama

$170 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has stock of the big Google Home Max smart speaker for $150. This speaker usually retails for $300 outside of a sale.

We’ve been enjoying this Sonos Move deal that drops the price from $400 to $300 for the first time. This speaker supports Bluetooth for on-the-go or outdoor listening, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to let it give your other Sonos speakers a boost.

These aren’t smart speakers, but Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth speaker usually costs $150, but it’s down to $100 at Best Buy

Ultimate Ears’ WonderBoom 2 Bluetooth speaker is $50, down from $100 at Best Buy and Amazon

The best Cyber Monday deals on smart displays

If someone close to you, be it a friend or family member, is into video chatting via Facebook, a Facebook Portal device might be a good gift. There’s a range of devices available for less than usual, starting at $65.

Facebook Portal TV $130

$149

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Portal TV connects to your TV, bringing along the capability to place video calls with friends and family via Facebook. $130 at Best Buy

$129 at Amazon

Facebook Portal Mini $65

$130

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The smallest Facebook Portal has an eight-inch display in a picture frame-like design. Like the other Portals, this one lets you jump into video calls with Facebook friends. $65 at Best Buy

$65 at Facebook

If you’re a Prime subscriber and heavily invested in Amazon’s services, an Echo Show smart display might be the best choice. You can get the Echo Show 5 for just $45, and it comes equipped with a camera for video chats. It’s tough to beat when it comes to value.

Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are great if you like to watch YouTube, or have a big Google Photos library you want to show off on their screens. The smallest Nest Hub starts at $50, though only the larger Nest Hub Max can make video calls.

Google Nest Hub $50

$90

45% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Nest Hub is Google’s small smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. It’s a great digital photo frame for a Google Photos account, as well as a speaker, smart home controller, and small video player. $50 at Best Buy

$50 at Adorama

The best Cyber Monday deals on phones

There are a handful of great deals on unlocked phones like the Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 8 for Cyber Monday, and a few more that are worth exploring if you’re in the market to upgrade with your carrier. In case you’re hoping to find iPhone discounts, Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of one.

If you’re on Verizon and don’t mind activating a phone on Verizon to get a deal, you can save an extra $150 on top of that $50 discount at Best Buy. You can either opt to pay $500 for the Pixel 5 or $20.86 each month for 24 months through a Verizon device payment plan. Taking $200 off the Pixel 5’s regular price is great. You’ll just need to keep the phone on Verizon service for 60 days before it becomes unlocked.

At the OnePlus site, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. B&H Photo is actually offering a slightly bigger price cut of $230 off. This phone shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).

Speaking of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon recently knocked an extra $50 off the Black Friday sale price.

The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.

Until December 7th, Visible (owned by Verizon, operating on Verizon LTE) will give you a complimentary set of AirPods Pro with the purchase of any phone in the iPhone 12 series. The catch is that you’ll need to buy the phone and port your number to a new line in the same transaction.

The best Cyber Monday deals on streaming services

For new and returning customers (who haven’t subscribed in the last three months and who haven’t taken advantage of last year’s promo), you can get on Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for a full year. After that, your monthly rate goes back up to $5.99.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Chromecast with Google TV.

1Password is offering an exclusive offer to readers of The Verge until Thursday, December 3rd. You can save 50 percent each month on the cost of a family subscription (up to five people, and not restricted to a single household) to 1Password’s services, costing $2.50 per month for up to one year. After that year is up, you’ll be charged the regular $5 per month rate.

The best Cyber Monday deals on sound systems

It doesn’t cost much to get a soundbar, and thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s cheaper to get a particularly great setup. This list isn’t exhaustive, but we’ve picked out a few soundbar models that we like, and ones that are cheaper than usual.

Sonos Beam soundbar Sonos Beam $300

$400

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Beam is Sonos’ entry-level soundbar that makes it easy to improve any sound coming out of your TV. $300 at Best Buy

$299 at Sonos

The best Cyber Monday deals on streaming devices

Unless you own a smart TV or a modern gaming console, you’ll probably want a streaming device to bring all of your favorite TV shows and movies to your television. Thankfully, you have plenty to choose between, and many options are discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Nvidia Shield TV $130

$150

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nvidia’s tube-shaped streaming device is one of the best ways to experience Android TV. It has fast performance, impressive 4K upscaling, and its GeForce Now support makes it a good option for gaming. $130 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18

$30

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s simplest, most affordable streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite. It’s just as powerful as the standard Fire TV Stick, but its remote lacks a few fine-tuned options for adjusting TV volume. $18 at Amazon

$18 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets & e-readers

Tablets are also worth considering if you need a tool for school, leisure, or to unwind on. From Amazon’s very affordable Fire tablets to the mid-range and high-end iPad models, we’ve included a little bit of everything, as well as accessories to help you get the most out of your purchase. Also, if you like to read and are interested in great Kindle e-reader deals, you’ll find those below as well.

The latest iPad mini tablet with 64GB of storage is $100 off at Best Buy, making for the biggest discount we’ve seen yet.

iPad Mini (5th gen) $300

$400

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The 2019 iPad Mini features the same has a 7.9-inch display as its predecessors, but includes a powerful A12 Bionic processor, the same one used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. $300 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB) $80

$150

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Amazon. $80 at Amazon

The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus $75

$110

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value in for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for all of your Prime content, and this model in particular supports wireless charging. $75 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis $175

$250

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s flagship e-reader that now includes a warmer display, making it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. It’s also IPX8 waterproof, like the Paperwhite. $175 at Amazon (8GB)

$200 at Amazon (32GB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a 10.4-inch Android tablet with 64GB of storage, costs $250 (usually $350) and includes a free $30 gift card with purchase

If you have the Surface Pro 7 or any model going back to the Surface Pro 4, Brydge’s Pro Plus 12.3-inch keyboard with a trackpad is $30 off its usual price, totaling $120.

The Brydge Go Plus, made for the Surface Go, is $100 ($40 off)

The best Cyber Monday gaming deals

While there are no PS5 or Xbox Series X/S deals to speak of, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great price cuts. In fact, for the Nintendo Switch you’ll find the best prices yet on first-party games and accessories. Plus, new releases for the Xbox One and PS4 (several of which include free next-gen upgrades) are discounted.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 at GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price.

Super Mario Maker 2 is $40 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price.

Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest price ever.

Watch Dogs Legion is $30 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy (usually $60), its lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.

Gears 5 is $5 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery

The best Cyber Monday deals on PC tech

It’s always a good time to make some smart upgrades to your PC. And while that’s usually a costly endeavor, Cyber Monday is making some of it a little cheaper. You’ll have to continue your search for an Nvidia RTX 3080 another day, but for now you can save on monitors, storage and peripherals.

For the first time, Brydge has discounted its W-Touch standalone trackpad for Windows 10. Normally $100, it’s down to $70.

The W-Type wireless, full-sized Bluetooth keyboard is discounted by $20, bringing the price down to $40.

Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg and Best Buy, beating the lowest price by about $40. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy).

For an even faster M.2 drive that’s actually capable of delivering quicker read/write speeds for both PCIe 3.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0 support, Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is $120 (usually $150) at Amazon.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD $130

$150

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s latest NVMe M.2 drive, the 980 Pro, is its fastest yet. It supports fast read/write speeds in systems built with PCIe 4.0 support, yet it also provides small gains over the previous iteration in modern systems. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday deals on smart home tech

You can add some smarts to your home with a smart speaker, and you can go even deeper with tech like a smart lock for your door, a Wi-Fi-connected security cam, and an alarm kit. This can be expensive to do, but as you probably guessed, it’s a lot cheaper to outfit your home with these upgrades now that Cyber Monday is here.

If you need a security camera, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is discounted to $100 from $130 at Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140

$200

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Ring video doorbell features enhanced dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, with a new motion zone feature that can spot movement within five to 15 feet of your front door, or wherever you prefer to install it. $140 at Amazon

Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230. Likewise, you can add an Echo Show 5 to the order for $10 more.

SimpliSafe’s home security systems are 50 percent off, starting at $114 for the most basic bundle. Each bundle includes a free SimpliCam (a $99 value).

The best Cyber Monday deals on mesh Wi-Fi routers

One of the most practical upgrades you can make for yourself this weekend. Get a mesh Wi-Fi system if your current router isn’t cutting it in terms of speed or signal strength. A multi-router system casts a wide net of connectivity, so you’ll experience far fewer slow or drop-out zones. And if you have several people in your home — each using several devices to their name — there’s even more reason to make the upgrade.

Google Nest Wifi Google Nest Wifi two-pack $219

$299

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 4,400 square feet. $219 at Best Buy

Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $135 instead of $169 at Amazon and $139 at Best Buy.

Netgear Orbi RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system $380

$450

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Orbi line is Netgear’s flagship mesh router system, with support for Wi-Fi 6 and up to gigabit internet speeds. $380 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday deals on misc. tech

A number of retailers are selling the DJI Osmo Action for $199, a discount of about $50 from its regular price. The Osmo Action is similar to GoPro’s line of action cameras, and comes with both front and rear facing screens.

The Oculus Quest 2 with 64GB of storage is $300 at Newegg, which is the normal price, but it comes with a $15 Newegg gift card today. While it’s currently backordered, you can still get the gift card with your purchase.

Ninebot Segway’s Max electric scooter is $649 instead of its usual $800 purchase at Wellbots. This beats a recent discount we covered by $50. This purchase is also tax-free for US residents living outside of NY state.