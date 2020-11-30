The best Cyber Monday deals on tech

Cyber Monday is here. It’s the last big shopping opportunity of 2020, and if you didn’t already take advantage of some deals that debuted over the weekend, now’s your chance. Every retailer has debuted at least a few new deals earlier than ever, and we’re focused on adding them here — in addition to the great Black Friday deals you can still get. As you’re expecting, there are some great deals on gaming laptops, wireless noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, tablets, and much more.
We’ll be doing our best to keep this post updated during Cyber Monday, and stay tuned throughout Cyber Week as we give you as many chances as possible to get everything on your holiday wish list. We’ve put the latest deals right at the top for easy viewing.
Latest deals
The latest August Wi-Fi smart lock is $40 off at Best Buy and includes a free Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. Your total checkout cost will be $210 (plus tax).
Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds (black) are $119 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet. All other colors are $140.
B&H Photo is selling the very extreme 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor for $1,250 with an expected availability date of January 28th, 2021. It’s not quite as low as Amazon’s $1,190 deal from last week, but it’s the best currently running.
- Target is selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch together for $80. Given that each game usually costs $60, you’re saving $40 overall with this bundle. It’s lasting for the rest of Cyber Monday.
The $100 off deal on the latest MacBook Air with the M1 processor is back on at B&H Photo until the end of the day, or until stock sells out.
You can get two Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays for $80 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. Normally $45 each during Black Friday, this bundle will save you $10.
The best Cyber Monday deals on headphones
Whether you’re in the market for a set of wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones (or both!), Cyber Monday is delivering the goods with the best deals we’ve seen yet for models like the Apple AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus and Buds Live, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and many more.
- Sony’s WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones are $118 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248)
- Even more affordable yet, the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are just $88 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $200)
- The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise-canceling headphones are $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $50 off the normal price
- Shure’s Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones are $300 at Amazon and Best Buy — a whole $100 off their usual price
- Beats Powerbeats Pro in the lava red and spring yellow colors are $160, down from their usual $200 asking price at Amazon. Best Buy is matching this deal for the moss color, as well as the spring yellow and lava red colors.
- Jabra’s previous-generation Elite 65t are still a great starter set of wireless earbuds, and they’re pretty cheap at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $120, they’re $70.
Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case costs $140, which is officially the lowest price. These have been selling for $150 throughout Black Friday, but this early Cyber Monday deal is live now at Amazon.
- For $10 more, you can snag a set of Amazon Echo Buds, which also sound good and have Bose noise reduction technology. They cost $80, down from $130, and you’ll get a six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.
The Galaxy Buds Plus dropped another $10 at Amazon, down to $100 from their original $150 price. Other retailers are holding steady at $110, at least for now.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are just $110 at Woot, which is $20 lower than the Cyber Monday pricing available at other retailers.
- Also at $80 are 1More’s ColorBuds, a solid set of wireless earbuds that pop with color. These are normally $100, and you can get this deal through 1More
The best Cyber Monday deals on TVs
Several TV models are discounted for Cyber Monday, but only a few of them are likely worth your money. We’ve plucked a few particularly good deals out from the bunch. There are very affordable TVs that have Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, as well as more high-end options like QLED and OLED TVs that are best paired with a PS5 and Xbox Series X for gaming (or just if you want the best picture quality and contrast for TV shows and movies). Also, we’ve found deals on big-screened TVs that are cheaper than ever.
The best Cyber Monday deals on laptops
Laptops are always useful, but they’re especially handy to have amid the pandemic. Whether you’re planning to use one for school, work, or just to have fun browsing or gaming, we’ve selected some standout laptop deals.
- HP’s Envy x360 13 2-in-1 is $750 at Best Buy (usually $1,000)
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is $1,200 at Best Buy, down from its usual $1,450 price.
- The Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,050 with a rebate card at Newegg (usually $1,300)
- Lenovo’s 17-inch Legion 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,200 at Newegg (normally $1,400)
Dell’s 15-inch G5 15 SE gaming laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H processor, the Radeon RX 5600M graphics chip, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz refresh rate display costs $850, down from $1,050. This is a capable machine for the price.
- The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop with an 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs $550 at Newegg, down from $650.
The best Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches & wearables
If you’re looking to get a fitness tracker, or a smartwatch to funnel notifications to your wrist, Cyber Monda is serving up some deals you’ll probably take interest in. The latest models from Fitbit and Apple are present here, and you’ll find those below.
The Apple Watch SE was already somewhat affordable at $279, but it’s even cheaper at Target. It’s $50 off, letting you score the 40mm GPS version for $230 or the larger 44mm Watch for $259 at Target. Each size looks similar to the more expensive Series 6 but lacks the always-on display and a few other features.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is also cheaper than usual at Amazon and Walmart. Normally $400 for the 40mm GPS model, it’s down to $330 — but there’s a catch. You must buy this model in either red at Amazon.
The best Cyber Monday deals on smart speakers
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon’s latest batch of ball-shaped Echo smart speakers, including the fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dots, are cheaper than ever. These feature better sound performance than the previous iteration.
- At Best Buy, a two-pack of the latest generation of Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers costs $50. They debuted last month for $50 each, and more recently they’ve sold for $29 during Black Friday, so you’re saving another few dollars.
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. Stock seems to be running low for this model, as it’s currently set to restock in late January.
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60.
Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers are available as a duo for $170, knocking $20 off the usual price for buying two together. These can be paired for a stereo arrangement for music and podcasts, and at some point, you’ll be able to use them as a home theater setup with Chromecast.
- Best Buy still has stock of the big Google Home Max smart speaker for $150. This speaker usually retails for $300 outside of a sale.
We’ve been enjoying this Sonos Move deal that drops the price from $400 to $300 for the first time. This speaker supports Bluetooth for on-the-go or outdoor listening, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to let it give your other Sonos speakers a boost.
- These aren’t smart speakers, but Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth speaker usually costs $150, but it’s down to $100 at Best Buy
- Ultimate Ears’ WonderBoom 2 Bluetooth speaker is $50, down from $100 at Best Buy and Amazon
The best Cyber Monday deals on smart displays
If someone close to you, be it a friend or family member, is into video chatting via Facebook, a Facebook Portal device might be a good gift. There’s a range of devices available for less than usual, starting at $65.
If you’re a Prime subscriber and heavily invested in Amazon’s services, an Echo Show smart display might be the best choice. You can get the Echo Show 5 for just $45, and it comes equipped with a camera for video chats. It’s tough to beat when it comes to value.
Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are great if you like to watch YouTube, or have a big Google Photos library you want to show off on their screens. The smallest Nest Hub starts at $50, though only the larger Nest Hub Max can make video calls.
The best Cyber Monday deals on phones
There are a handful of great deals on unlocked phones like the Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 8 for Cyber Monday, and a few more that are worth exploring if you’re in the market to upgrade with your carrier. In case you’re hoping to find iPhone discounts, Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of one.
- Samsung’s Galaxy A51 unlocked phone with 128GB of storage and compatibility with any GSM or CDMA carrier is $285 at Amazon (usually $325)
- The Galaxy S20 (unlocked with 128GB of storage) is $750 at Amazon, down from its regular $800 price
- Google’s Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage is $300 at Amazon, down from its usual $360 price.
- Sony has discounted its Xperia 1 phone with a 4K OLED screen to $480 at Amazon. It regularly sells for $600.
If you’re on Verizon and don’t mind activating a phone on Verizon to get a deal, you can save an extra $150 on top of that $50 discount at Best Buy. You can either opt to pay $500 for the Pixel 5 or $20.86 each month for 24 months through a Verizon device payment plan. Taking $200 off the Pixel 5’s regular price is great. You’ll just need to keep the phone on Verizon service for 60 days before it becomes unlocked.
At the OnePlus site, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. B&H Photo is actually offering a slightly bigger price cut of $230 off. This phone shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).
Speaking of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon recently knocked an extra $50 off the Black Friday sale price.
The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.
Until December 7th, Visible (owned by Verizon, operating on Verizon LTE) will give you a complimentary set of AirPods Pro with the purchase of any phone in the iPhone 12 series. The catch is that you’ll need to buy the phone and port your number to a new line in the same transaction.
The best Cyber Monday deals on streaming services
For new and returning customers (who haven’t subscribed in the last three months and who haven’t taken advantage of last year’s promo), you can get on Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for a full year. After that, your monthly rate goes back up to $5.99.
- If you subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Chromecast with Google TV.
1Password is offering an exclusive offer to readers of The Verge until Thursday, December 3rd. You can save 50 percent each month on the cost of a family subscription (up to five people, and not restricted to a single household) to 1Password’s services, costing $2.50 per month for up to one year. After that year is up, you’ll be charged the regular $5 per month rate.
The best Cyber Monday deals on sound systems
It doesn’t cost much to get a soundbar, and thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s cheaper to get a particularly great setup. This list isn’t exhaustive, but we’ve picked out a few soundbar models that we like, and ones that are cheaper than usual.
The best Cyber Monday deals on streaming devices
Unless you own a smart TV or a modern gaming console, you’ll probably want a streaming device to bring all of your favorite TV shows and movies to your television. Thankfully, you have plenty to choose between, and many options are discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus with 4K support and quick-launch buttons for Disney Plus, Hulu, Sling, and Netflix is $30 (usually $50)
- The Roku Ultra streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision support is $70 (usually $100)
The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets & e-readers
Tablets are also worth considering if you need a tool for school, leisure, or to unwind on. From Amazon’s very affordable Fire tablets to the mid-range and high-end iPad models, we’ve included a little bit of everything, as well as accessories to help you get the most out of your purchase. Also, if you like to read and are interested in great Kindle e-reader deals, you’ll find those below as well.
The latest iPad mini tablet with 64GB of storage is $100 off at Best Buy, making for the biggest discount we’ve seen yet.
- The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a 10.4-inch Android tablet with 64GB of storage, costs $250 (usually $350) and includes a free $30 gift card with purchase
- Brydge’s Pro Plus keyboard with a trackpad built-in for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018 or 2020 versions) is $140, down from its usual $160 price. The 12.9-inch version is back in stock at Amazon, costing $160 in stead of $180.
- If you don’t need a trackpad with your keyboard, the Brydge Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro models costs $100, down from $170. The 11-inch version is the same price.
- The Brydge keyboard made for 10.5-inch iPads, including the seventh and eight generation iPad, the previous-generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models, is $70 off. You can snag one for $60.
- If you have the Surface Pro 7 or any model going back to the Surface Pro 4, Brydge’s Pro Plus 12.3-inch keyboard with a trackpad is $30 off its usual price, totaling $120.
- The Brydge Go Plus, made for the Surface Go, is $100 ($40 off)
The best Cyber Monday gaming deals
While there are no PS5 or Xbox Series X/S deals to speak of, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great price cuts. In fact, for the Nintendo Switch you’ll find the best prices yet on first-party games and accessories. Plus, new releases for the Xbox One and PS4 (several of which include free next-gen upgrades) are discounted.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 at GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price.
- Super Mario Maker 2 is $40 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest price ever.
- FIFA 21 is $27 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest it’s been. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
- Madden NFL 21 is $27 at GameStop, the lowest price ever. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version, free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- The Last of Us Part II is $25 at Amazon and Target, while it’s $30 at Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart (usually $60).
- Ghost of Tsushima is $34 at Amazon and Target, and $40 at Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart (usually $60)
- NBA 2K21 is $30 (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.
- Star Wars Squadrons is $17 at GameStop (usually $40), the lowest price ever.
- Watch Dogs Legion is $30 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy (usually $60), its lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.
- Gears 5 is $5 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery
The best Cyber Monday deals on PC tech
It’s always a good time to make some smart upgrades to your PC. And while that’s usually a costly endeavor, Cyber Monday is making some of it a little cheaper. You’ll have to continue your search for an Nvidia RTX 3080 another day, but for now you can save on monitors, storage and peripherals.
- Sabrent’s 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is $187 at Amazon. It usually costs $250
- The company also makes a faster 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD that’s PCIe 4.0-ready for $150 at Amazon during Cyber Monday. It usually costs $200. For a 2TB option, you can get Sabrent’s model for just $240 (usually $320)
- For the first time, Brydge has discounted its W-Touch standalone trackpad for Windows 10. Normally $100, it’s down to $70.
- The W-Type wireless, full-sized Bluetooth keyboard is discounted by $20, bringing the price down to $40.
- Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg and Best Buy, beating the lowest price by about $40. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy).
- For an even faster M.2 drive that’s actually capable of delivering quicker read/write speeds for both PCIe 3.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0 support, Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is $120 (usually $150) at Amazon.
- Western Digital’s 1TB WD_Black SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD is down to $116 at Amazon, which is the lowest price yet
- The all-black HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset is $100 at Amazon, down from its usual $130 price.
The best Cyber Monday deals on smart home tech
You can add some smarts to your home with a smart speaker, and you can go even deeper with tech like a smart lock for your door, a Wi-Fi-connected security cam, and an alarm kit. This can be expensive to do, but as you probably guessed, it’s a lot cheaper to outfit your home with these upgrades now that Cyber Monday is here.
- If you need a security camera, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is discounted to $100 from $130 at Amazon.
- Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230. Likewise, you can add an Echo Show 5 to the order for $10 more.
- SimpliSafe’s home security systems are 50 percent off, starting at $114 for the most basic bundle. Each bundle includes a free SimpliCam (a $99 value).
The best Cyber Monday deals on mesh Wi-Fi routers
One of the most practical upgrades you can make for yourself this weekend. Get a mesh Wi-Fi system if your current router isn’t cutting it in terms of speed or signal strength. A multi-router system casts a wide net of connectivity, so you’ll experience far fewer slow or drop-out zones. And if you have several people in your home — each using several devices to their name — there’s even more reason to make the upgrade.
- The new Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is $103 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- If you want a two-pack of the dual-band Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, it’ll cost $159 (usually $200) at Best Buy.
- A single Eero 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router costs $183 (down from $229) at Best Buy.
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $135 instead of $169 at Amazon and $139 at Best Buy.
The best Cyber Monday deals on misc. tech
A number of retailers are selling the DJI Osmo Action for $199, a discount of about $50 from its regular price. The Osmo Action is similar to GoPro’s line of action cameras, and comes with both front and rear facing screens.
- The Oculus Quest 2 with 64GB of storage is $300 at Newegg, which is the normal price, but it comes with a $15 Newegg gift card today. While it’s currently backordered, you can still get the gift card with your purchase.
- Ninebot Segway’s Max electric scooter is $649 instead of its usual $800 purchase at Wellbots. This beats a recent discount we covered by $50. This purchase is also tax-free for US residents living outside of NY state.