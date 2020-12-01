The best Cyber Monday deals that are still happening

Cyber Monday may be a thing of the past, but some of its best deals are still happening. Many retailers will keep some of them going a little longer this week, now dubbed “Cyber Week.” Between now and the winter holidays, you can expect the non-stop barrage of deals to slow down a bit. However, in an effort to keep you coming back to snag those last-minute gifts, some stores may reintroduce this year’s best deals at a moment’s notice.
Below, you’ll find a few good deals on wireless noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, video games, and more. If you like where a price is at, it may be a good idea to make a purchase now, as these deals could end any moment.
We’ll be doing our best to keep this post updated during Cyber Week, including adding new deals when they arrive, and striking through expired deals. And if you’ve been around these parts before and are just looking for what’s new, you’ll find those deals at the top of the post.
Latest Deals
The Nintendo Switch console that includes yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers, along with Fortnite and 2,000 V-Bucks is available at Amazon for $300.
AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot, matching the deal we saw just before Black Friday. Woot guarantees that your order will arrive before Christmas on December 25th.
- If you missed Woot’s incredible deal on the Galaxy Buds Live, don’t worry, B&H Photo has the wireless earbuds on sale for $120 in black and bronze. It is not the lowest we have seen these bean-shaped earbuds for, but still an incredible deal. Amazon also has the Galaxy Buds Live on sale starting at $129, and Best Buy has the earbuds for $130.
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon rereleased earlier this month and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the game was marked down to $40 on PS4 and Xbox, the latter providing you a free copy on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X / S if you own one of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.
The best Cyber Week deals on headphones
- Sony’s WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones are
$118$148 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248)
- Even more affordable yet, the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are just
$88$98 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $200)
- The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise-canceling headphones are $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $50 off the normal price
- Shure’s Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones are $300 at Amazon
and Best Buy— a whole $100 off their usual price
-
Beats Powerbeats Pro in the lava red and spring yellow colors are
$160$150, down from their usual $200 asking price at Amazon. Best Buy is selling the moss color, as well as the spring yellow and lava red colors for $160.
- Jabra’s previous-generation Elite 65t are still a great starter set of wireless earbuds, and they’re pretty cheap at Amazon
and Best Buy. Normally $120, they’re $70.
Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case costs $140, which is officially the lowest price. These have been selling for $150 throughout Black Friday, but this early Cyber Monday deal is live now at Amazon.
- You can snag a set of Amazon Echo Buds, which also sound good and have Bose noise reduction technology. They cost $80, down from $130, and you’ll get a six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.
The Galaxy Buds Plus dropped another $10 at Amazon, down to $100 from their original $150 price. Other retailers have joined Amazon at $100.
- Also at $80 are 1More’s ColorBuds, a solid set of wireless earbuds that pop with color. These are normally $100, and you can get this deal through 1More
The best Cyber Week deals on streaming services
For new and returning customers (who haven’t subscribed in the last three months and who haven’t taken advantage of last year’s promo), you can get on Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for a full year. After that, your monthly rate goes back up to $5.99. This deal was supposed to end earlier this morning, but the landing page is still up for the promotion.
- If you subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Chromecast with Google TV.
1Password is offering an exclusive offer to readers of The Verge until Thursday, December 3rd. You can save 50 percent each month on the cost of a family subscription (up to five people, and not restricted to a single household) to 1Password’s services, costing $2.50 per month for up to one year. After that year is up, you’ll be charged the regular $5 per month rate.
The best Cyber Week deals on TVs
The best Cyber Week deals on laptops
- HP’s Envy x360 13 2-in-1 is $750 at Best Buy (usually $1,000)
-
The Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is
$1,050$1,200 with a rebate card at Newegg (usually $1,300)
- The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop with an 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs $550 at Newegg, down from $650.
The best Cyber Week deals on smart speakers
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39 at Amazon. It’s normally $60. Stock seems to be running low for this model, as it’s currently set to restock in an extremely vague “three to six months”.
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60.
Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers are available as a duo for $170, knocking $20 off the usual price for buying two together. These can be paired for a stereo arrangement for music and podcasts, and at some point, you’ll be able to use them as a home theater setup with Chromecast.
The best Cyber Week deals on smart displays
Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are great if you like to watch YouTube, or have a big Google Photos library you want to show off on their screens. The smallest Nest Hub starts at $50, though only the larger Nest Hub Max can make video calls.
The best Cyber Week deals on phones
At the OnePlus site, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. B&H Photo is actually offering a slightly bigger price cut of $230 off. This phone shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).
Speaking of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon recently knocked an extra $50 off the Black Friday sale price.
The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.
Until December 7th, Visible (owned by Verizon, operating on Verizon LTE) will give you a complimentary set of AirPods Pro with the purchase of any phone in the iPhone 12 series. The catch is that you’ll need to buy the phone and port your number to a new line in the same transaction.
The best Cyber Week deals on streaming devices
- The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick with a more capable Alexa Remote is $28 (usually $40)
- The Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR support is $30 (usually $50)
- The high-end Amazon Fire TV Cube that supports 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and can handle voice queries from across the room is $80 (usually $120)
The best Cyber Week deals on tablet accessories
- Brydge’s Pro Plus keyboard with a trackpad built-in for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018 or 2020 versions) is $140, down from its usual $160 price. The 12.9-inch version is back in stock at Amazon, costing $160 instead of $180.
- If you don’t need a trackpad with your keyboard, the Brydge Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro models costs $100, down from $170. The 11-inch version is the same price.
- The Brydge keyboard made for 10.5-inch iPads, including the seventh and eight generation iPad, the previous-generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models, is $70 off. You can snag one for $60.
- The Brydge Go Plus, made for the Surface Go, is $100 ($40 off)
The best Cyber Week gaming deals
-
FIFA 21 is
$27$25 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest it’s been. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
-
Madden NFL 21 is
$27$25 at GameStop, the lowest price ever. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version, free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- The Last of Us Part II is $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart (usually $60).
- Ghost of Tsushima is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart (usually $60)
-
NBA 2K21 is
$30$25 (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.
-
Watch Dogs Legion is
$30$37 at Amazon and $40 at Walmart (usually $60). If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
The best Cyber Week deals on PC tech
- For the first time, Brydge has discounted its W-Touch standalone trackpad for Windows 10. Normally $100, it’s down to $70.
- The W-Type wireless, full-sized Bluetooth keyboard is discounted by $20, bringing the price down to $40.
- Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg
and Best Buy, beating the lowest price by about $40. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy).
- For an even faster M.2 drive that’s actually capable of delivering quicker read/write speeds for both PCIe 3.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0 support, Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is $120 (usually $150) at Amazon.
- The all-black HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset is $100 at Amazon, down from its usual $130 price.
The best Cyber Monday deals on mesh Wi-Fi routers
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $135 instead of $169 at Amazon and $139 at Best Buy.
The best Cyber Week deals on misc. tech
A number of retailers are selling the DJI Osmo Action for $199, a discount of about $50 from its regular price. The Osmo Action is similar to GoPro’s line of action cameras, and comes with both front and rear facing screens.