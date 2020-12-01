The best Cyber Monday deals that are still happening

Cyber Monday may be a thing of the past, but some of its best deals are still happening. Many retailers will keep some of them going a little longer this week, now dubbed “Cyber Week.” Between now and the winter holidays, you can expect the non-stop barrage of deals to slow down a bit. However, in an effort to keep you coming back to snag those last-minute gifts, some stores may reintroduce this year’s best deals at a moment’s notice.

Below, you’ll find a few good deals on wireless noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, video games, and more. If you like where a price is at, it may be a good idea to make a purchase now, as these deals could end any moment.

We’ll be doing our best to keep this post updated during Cyber Week, including adding new deals when they arrive, and striking through expired deals. And if you’ve been around these parts before and are just looking for what’s new, you’ll find those deals at the top of the post.

Latest Deals

The Nintendo Switch console that includes yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers, along with Fortnite and 2,000 V-Bucks is available at Amazon for $300.

AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot, matching the deal we saw just before Black Friday. Woot guarantees that your order will arrive before Christmas on December 25th.

The best Cyber Week deals on headphones

Sony’s WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones are $118 $148 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248)

$148 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $248) Even more affordable yet, the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are just $88 $98 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $200)

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise-canceling headphones are $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $50 off the normal price

Shure’s Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones are $300 at Amazon and Best Buy — a whole $100 off their usual price

Beats Powerbeats Pro in the lava red and spring yellow colors are $160 $150, down from their usual $200 asking price at Amazon. Best Buy is selling the moss color, as well as the spring yellow and lava red colors for $160.

Jabra’s previous-generation Elite 65t are still a great starter set of wireless earbuds, and they’re pretty cheap at Amazon and Best Buy . Normally $120, they’re $70.

Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case costs $140, which is officially the lowest price. These have been selling for $150 throughout Black Friday, but this early Cyber Monday deal is live now at Amazon.

You can snag a set of Amazon Echo Buds, which also sound good and have Bose noise reduction technology. They cost $80, down from $130, and you’ll get a six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Galaxy Buds Plus dropped another $10 at Amazon, down to $100 from their original $150 price. Other retailers have joined Amazon at $100.

Also at $80 are 1More’s ColorBuds, a solid set of wireless earbuds that pop with color. These are normally $100, and you can get this deal through 1More

The best Cyber Week deals on streaming services

For new and returning customers (who haven’t subscribed in the last three months and who haven’t taken advantage of last year’s promo), you can get on Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for a full year. After that, your monthly rate goes back up to $5.99. This deal was supposed to end earlier this morning, but the landing page is still up for the promotion.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Chromecast with Google TV.

1Password is offering an exclusive offer to readers of The Verge until Thursday, December 3rd. You can save 50 percent each month on the cost of a family subscription (up to five people, and not restricted to a single household) to 1Password’s services, costing $2.50 per month for up to one year. After that year is up, you’ll be charged the regular $5 per month rate.

The best Cyber Week deals on TVs

The best Cyber Week deals on laptops

HP’s Envy x360 13 2-in-1 is $750 at Best Buy (usually $1,000)

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the RTX 2060, and 16GB of RAM is $1,050 $1,200 with a rebate card at Newegg (usually $1,300)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $599

$959

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows convertibles you can buy. The base model includes an Intel Core i3, a 128GB SSD, and 4GB of memory $599 at Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop with an 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It costs $550 at Newegg, down from $650.

The best Cyber Week deals on smart speakers

If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39 at Amazon. It’s normally $60. Stock seems to be running low for this model, as it’s currently set to restock in an extremely vague “three to six months”.

The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60.

Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers are available as a duo for $170, knocking $20 off the usual price for buying two together. These can be paired for a stereo arrangement for music and podcasts, and at some point, you’ll be able to use them as a home theater setup with Chromecast.

Google Nest Audio (two-pack) $170

$199

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s smart speaker with better sound quality than the Google Home. Pairing two Google Nest Audios in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes. $170 at Adorama

$170 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Week deals on smart displays

Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are great if you like to watch YouTube, or have a big Google Photos library you want to show off on their screens. The smallest Nest Hub starts at $50, though only the larger Nest Hub Max can make video calls.

Google Nest Hub $50

$90

45% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Nest Hub is Google’s small smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. It’s a great digital photo frame for a Google Photos account, as well as a speaker, smart home controller, and small video player. $50 at Best Buy (charcoal)

$50 at Adorama (chalk)

The best Cyber Week deals on phones

At the OnePlus site, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. B&H Photo is actually offering a slightly bigger price cut of $230 off. This phone shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).

Speaking of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon recently knocked an extra $50 off the Black Friday sale price.

OnePlus 8 Pro $750

$1,000

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The OnePlus 8 Pro is filled to the brim with high-end features, like fast charging, a 120Hz refresh rate display, wireless charging, a fast Snapdragon 865 processor, and lots of RAM. $750 at Amazon

$800 at OnePlus

The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.

Until December 7th, Visible (owned by Verizon, operating on Verizon LTE) will give you a complimentary set of AirPods Pro with the purchase of any phone in the iPhone 12 series. The catch is that you’ll need to buy the phone and port your number to a new line in the same transaction.

The best Cyber Week deals on streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18

$30

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s simplest, most affordable streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite. It’s just as powerful as the standard Fire TV Stick, but its remote lacks a few fine-tuned options for adjusting TV volume. $18 at Amazon

$18 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Week deals on tablet accessories

The best Cyber Week gaming deals

PlayStation Plus membership (one year) $45

$60

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. One year of PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to play their games online and receive perks such as free games each month and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. $45 at Walmart

Ghost of Tsushima is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart (usually $60)

NBA 2K21 is $30 $25 (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.

$25 (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen. Watch Dogs Legion is $30 $37 at Amazon and $40 at Walmart (usually $60). If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.

The best Cyber Week deals on PC tech

For the first time, Brydge has discounted its W-Touch standalone trackpad for Windows 10. Normally $100, it’s down to $70.

The W-Type wireless, full-sized Bluetooth keyboard is discounted by $20, bringing the price down to $40.

Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Newegg and Best Buy , beating the lowest price by about $40. A PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards (so check before you buy).

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD (2TB) $250

$300

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe SSD like this will fit in only certain kinds of motherboards with read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s. $250 at Newegg

For an even faster M.2 drive that’s actually capable of delivering quicker read/write speeds for both PCIe 3.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0 support, Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is $120 (usually $150) at Amazon.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD $130

$150

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s latest NVMe M.2 drive, the 980 Pro, is its fastest yet. It supports fast read/write speeds in systems built with PCIe 4.0 support, yet it also provides small gains over the previous iteration in modern systems. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

The all-black HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset is $100 at Amazon, down from its usual $130 price.

The best Cyber Monday deals on mesh Wi-Fi routers

Google Nest Wifi Google Nest Wifi two-pack $219

$299

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 4,400 square feet. $219 at Best Buy

Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $135 instead of $169 at Amazon and $139 at Best Buy.

The best Cyber Week deals on misc. tech

A number of retailers are selling the DJI Osmo Action for $199, a discount of about $50 from its regular price. The Osmo Action is similar to GoPro’s line of action cameras, and comes with both front and rear facing screens.