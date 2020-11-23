The best Black Friday tech deals at Amazon

Amazon is hosting a wide variety of tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company started its deal festivities early by knocking down prices for many of its own devices, including some of its newer products that hadn’t yet seen any discounts. The fourth-generation Echo smart speaker, the latest Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, and more are all discounted right now, in addition to several other Amazon devices, such as the company’s entire range of Fire TV streaming devices.
Of course, that’s just the beginning. More deals will come later this week, and we’ll be including the best deals we find below. The latest deals to hit the wire will be at the top, while the others will be organized by category. If your search for gifts spans wider than what Amazon has in stock, check out our other coverage of the best Black Friday deals happening elsewhere.
The latest deals
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is $1,190 at Amazon, which is the biggest drop from its usual $1,400 price that we’ve seen yet. This QHD resolution monitor supports G-Sync and FreeSync, and has a 240Hz refresh rate.
Smart speaker deals
- The smaller Echo Dot that has the same design as the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50)
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60.
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot, pictured above, is $39. It normally costs $60.
- The most capable Echo speaker, the Echo Studio, is down to $160 (usually $200). It’s currently set to deliver in late December. The best option is this bundle that includes two Hue bulbs for free.
- The Sonos Move Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker is $299 (usually $399).
Smart display deals
- Facebook’s Portal TV brings a camera to your TV for $129 (usually $149).
- If you want to video chat with friends and family via Facebook, the Facebook Portal Plus is $229 (usually $280). This model automatically pans and zooms to keep the focus on you.
- The Facebook Portal 10-inch display is $129, dropping in price from $179.
- Lastly, the smaller eight-inch version, called Facebook Portal Mini, is just $65 (usually $129).
- The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a camera is down to $45 (usually $90). This matches the best price debuted during Prime Day 2020.
- The slightly larger Echo Show 8 with a bigger screen and more powerful speakers is $65 (usually $130).
Phone deals
- The OnePlus 8 with 256GB of storage in the “Interstellar Glow” colorway is $600, which is $200 off its usual price.
- Google’s Pixel 5 is $50 off for the first time, bringing it down to $650 (usually $700).
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is $549. This phone usually costs $699 and before this hadn’t dropped in price lower than $600.
Headphones & headset deals
- Amazon’s Echo Buds wireless earbuds are back down to $80, which matches their lowest price yet. This model is usually $130.
- Bose’s QC 35 II wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $200 (usually $350).
- The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are back down to $278, a $72 price cut. It’s a great discount on some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can currently buy.
- For something far less expensive that has IPX5 water resistance, Plantronics’ BackBeat Fit 6100 over-ear, wireless headphones are just $80 (usually $180, though they’re sometimes around $100).
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are down to $110 (normally $150). This matches the best deal we’ve seen, and it applies to every color option.
- Jabra’s Elite 65t wireless earbuds are down to $70 (usually around $100).
- Logitech’s white-colored G733 wireless PC gaming headset that also works with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles is $120 (normally $130).
TVs and home entertainment deals
- The larger 65-inch model of the LG BX above is priced at $1,797, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
- The affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 (usually $30).
- The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick with a more capable Alexa Remote is $28 (usually $40).
- The Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR support is $30 (usually $50).
- The high-end Amazon Fire TV Cube that supports 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and can handle voice queries from across the room is $80 (usually $120).
- Sonos’ Beam soundbar is $299 (usually $399).
- If you want a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer to go with it, those are $599 (usually $699).
Tablet deals
- The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.
Smart home deals
- Ring’s Stick Up Cam is $80 (usually $100). You can get an Echo Dot (third-generation) speaker with it for the same price, but the delivery time is longer.
- The battery-operated Ring Spotlight Cam is $150 (usually $200).
- Ring’s Floodlight Camera, which requires hard-wiring to operate, is $190 instead of $250. You can add an Echo Show 5 display to the order for free, but it won’t be in stock until December 1st.
- The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $140 (usually $200). You can add an Echo Show 5 smart display to the order for just $10 more here.
- Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230. Likewise, you can add an Echo Show 5 to the order for $10 more.
- Ring’s 14-piece Alarm set (the latest generation) is $200, down from $330. You can opt to add an Echo Dot (third generation) for no extra charge, but the current ship date is December 23rd at the earliest.
Mesh Wi-Fi router deals
- The new Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is $103 (usually $130).
- If you want a three-pack of the tri-band Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, it’ll cost $479 (usually $600).
- For the more basic Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, a three-pack costs $183 at Amazon, down from $230.
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $139 instead of $169.
- You’ll save even more if you buy two Google Nest Wifi routers, priced together for $219 (usually $299).
- Netgear’s two-pack of Orbi Wi-Fi 6 routers are $380 (usually $450; Amazon currently says these will ship in mid-January).
Smartwatches & fitness tracker deals
- Fitbit’s Versa 3 smartwatch with built-in GPS is $30 off, down to $200.
- The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker is $69 (usually $100).
Gaming deals
- Watch Dogs: Legion for PS4 and Xbox One is $30 (usually $60).
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for PS4 is $30 (usually $60).
- Marvel’s Avengers is $27 (usually $60).
- Star Wars: Squadrons is $20 (usually $40).
- The Sega Genesis Mini retro console is $50 (usually $80).
- Mario Tennis Aces (digital code) for Nintendo Switch is $40 (usually $60).
- Splatoon 2 (digital code) for Nintendo Switch is $39 (usually $60).
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (digital code) for Nintendo Switch is $40 (usually $60).
- If you need extra space for games on your Nintendo Switch, Samsung’s microSD cards are steeply discounted. A 256GB card is just $25 and doubling that storage to 512GB costs $65.
- Seagate’s 2TB USB 3.0 game drive for Xbox consoles is $70 (usually $80). It comes with a one-month trial to Xbox Game Pass.
- The PlayStation-branded version of that same hard drive is also $70.