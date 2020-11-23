 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Black Friday tech deals at Amazon

Some of the first big discounts on Amazon’s latest devices and much more

By Cameron Faulkner Updated

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Google Pixel 5
The Pixel 5 is $50 off at Amazon
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Amazon is hosting a wide variety of tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company started its deal festivities early by knocking down prices for many of its own devices, including some of its newer products that hadn’t yet seen any discounts. The fourth-generation Echo smart speaker, the latest Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, and more are all discounted right now, in addition to several other Amazon devices, such as the company’s entire range of Fire TV streaming devices.

Of course, that’s just the beginning. More deals will come later this week, and we’ll be including the best deals we find below. The latest deals to hit the wire will be at the top, while the others will be organized by category. If your search for gifts spans wider than what Amazon has in stock, check out our other coverage of the best Black Friday deals happening elsewhere.

The latest deals

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is $1,190 at Amazon, which is the biggest drop from its usual $1,400 price that we’ve seen yet. This QHD resolution monitor supports G-Sync and FreeSync, and has a 240Hz refresh rate.

Smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo (2020)

  • $70
  • $100
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Amazon’s latest Echo speaker takes a new approach to its design, opting for a spherical look rather than a cylinder. More notably, though, for the same price as the previous generation, it sounds much better.

This is the Facebook Portal 10-inch
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Smart display deals

The OnePlus 8
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Phone deals

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Headphones & headset deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones

  • $278
  • $350
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 improves on the previous generation with automatic pausing when you remove them, as well as multi-point Bluetooth connections. They have the same great sound quality and a very effective noise cancellation effect.

TVs and home entertainment deals

LG 55-inch BX OLED TV

  • $1,197
  • $1,500
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The 55-inch LG BX television is the company’s entry-level TV with an OLED panel. It runs LG’s webOS interface and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, with support for FreeSync and variable refresh rates via its HDMI 2.1 ports.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Tablet deals

  • The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.
The Ring Stick Up Cam
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3

  • $140
  • $200
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The latest Ring video doorbell features enhanced dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, with a new motion zone feature that can spot movement within five to 15 feet of your front door, or wherever you prefer to install it.

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Smartwatches & fitness tracker deals

Gaming deals

Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2 is discounted at Amazon.
Image: Splatoon 2

