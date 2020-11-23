The best Black Friday tech deals at Amazon

Amazon is hosting a wide variety of tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company started its deal festivities early by knocking down prices for many of its own devices, including some of its newer products that hadn’t yet seen any discounts. The fourth-generation Echo smart speaker, the latest Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, and more are all discounted right now, in addition to several other Amazon devices, such as the company’s entire range of Fire TV streaming devices.

Of course, that’s just the beginning. More deals will come later this week, and we’ll be including the best deals we find below. The latest deals to hit the wire will be at the top, while the others will be organized by category. If your search for gifts spans wider than what Amazon has in stock, check out our other coverage of the best Black Friday deals happening elsewhere.

The latest deals

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is $1,190 at Amazon, which is the biggest drop from its usual $1,400 price that we’ve seen yet. This QHD resolution monitor supports G-Sync and FreeSync, and has a 240Hz refresh rate.

Related The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

Smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo (2020) $70

$100

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s latest Echo speaker takes a new approach to its design, opting for a spherical look rather than a cylinder. More notably, though, for the same price as the previous generation, it sounds much better. $70 at Amazon

Smart display deals

Phone deals

The OnePlus 8 with 256GB of storage in the “Interstellar Glow” colorway is $600, which is $200 off its usual price.

Google’s Pixel 5 is $50 off for the first time, bringing it down to $650 (usually $700).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is $549. This phone usually costs $699 and before this hadn’t dropped in price lower than $600.

Headphones & headset deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones $278

$350

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 improves on the previous generation with automatic pausing when you remove them, as well as multi-point Bluetooth connections. They have the same great sound quality and a very effective noise cancellation effect. $278 at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment deals

LG 55-inch BX OLED TV $1,197

$1,500

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The 55-inch LG BX television is the company’s entry-level TV with an OLED panel. It runs LG’s webOS interface and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, with support for FreeSync and variable refresh rates via its HDMI 2.1 ports. $1,197 at Amazon

Sonos’ Beam soundbar is $299 (usually $399).

If you want a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer to go with it, those are $599 (usually $699).

Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB) $80

$150

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Amazon. $80 at Amazon

The Kids Edition Fire HD 10 is $130 instead of $200. This version includes the tablet, a tough case, a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited subscription, and a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.

Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140

$200

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Ring video doorbell features enhanced dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, with a new motion zone feature that can spot movement within five to 15 feet of your front door, or wherever you prefer to install it. $140 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Smartwatches & fitness tracker deals

Gaming deals