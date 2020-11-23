 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Black Friday deals on Apple devices

You can get the new MacBook Pro for $50 off

The iPhone 12 looks great. The new design feels both modern and classic.
iPhone 12.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

It’s rare that Apple slashes the prices on its own products. Fortunately, other retailers are putting a lot of Apple products on sale for Black Friday. A bunch of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Woot are slashing the prices on everything from wearables to its wireless earbuds.

Additionally, Apple’s direct website will mark down prices on several products beginning on Friday, November 27th, and running until Monday, November 30th. If you buy an eligible product during Apple’s Black Friday event, the tech giant will give you up to a $150 gift card.

Below, we have listed all of the best Black Friday discounts you can take advantage of if you are looking to buy any Apple device.

iPhone and iPad deals

iPhone 12 Pro.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Mac deals

The new MacBook Air with the M1 chip
MacBook Air (late-2020).
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

AirPods deals

AirPods Pro.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Beats deals

Beats Solo Pro.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

