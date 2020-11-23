The best Black Friday deals on Apple devices

It’s rare that Apple slashes the prices on its own products. Fortunately, other retailers are putting a lot of Apple products on sale for Black Friday. A bunch of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Woot are slashing the prices on everything from wearables to its wireless earbuds.
Additionally, Apple’s direct website will mark down prices on several products beginning on Friday, November 27th, and running until Monday, November 30th. If you buy an eligible product during Apple’s Black Friday event, the tech giant will give you up to a $150 gift card.
Below, we have listed all of the best Black Friday discounts you can take advantage of if you are looking to buy any Apple device.
iPhone and iPad deals
- You can save up to $900 on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models at Best Buy if you have a qualified trade-in and activation
- Best Buy is offering the iPhone SE at a starting price of $200 if you trade in an iPhone 7 or newer model and have a qualified activation
- The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020 model) with 128GB of storage is $730 at Amazon (usually $800). The sale is also available at Best Buy.
- You can get a 2020 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800 at Amazon (usually $899). The deal is also available at Best Buy.
Mac deals
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage is $1,249 at Amazon (usually $1,299). The same model is also on sale at B&H Photo.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is $1,449 at Amazon (usually $1,499). The same configuration is also on sale at B&H Photo.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (two ports, mid-2020) with Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, a quad-core 8th Gen Intel i5 processor, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics is $1,149 at B&H Photo (usually $1,229)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (two ports, mid-2020) with Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, an 8th Gen ques-core Intel Core i5 processor, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics is $1,349 at B&H Photo (usually $1,499)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (four ports, mid-2020) with Retina Display with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a quad-core 10th Gen Intel i5 processor is $1,649 at B&H Photo (usually $1,749)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (four ports, mid-2020) with Retina display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a 10th Gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics is $1,799 at B&H Photo (usually $1,999)
AirPods deals
- The AirPods Pro are available at Amazon for $199 (usually $249). The sale is also available at Walmart.
- Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case is $150 at Amazon (usually $199). The sale is also available at Best Buy and Walmart.
- You can buy the second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case for $119 at Amazon (normally $159). The deal is also available at Walmart.
Apple Watch deals
- The 40mm Apple Watch SE is $259 at Best Buy (usually $280)
- You can score a 44mm Apple Watch SE for $289 at Amazon (usually $309). The deal is also available at Best Buy.
- The Apple Watch Series 6 40mm with GPS in blue and red is $330 at Amazon (usually $399). The same size is also on sale at Walmart, but only the red color option is available.
Beats deals
- The Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones are $170 at Best Buy (usually $170). The deal is also available at Amazon (red and light blue only)
- The Beats Solo 3 headphones in select colors are $169 at Walmart (usually $200). Amazon also has the headphones on sale for the same price (gold and silver only)
- The BeatsX wireless earbuds in black and silver are on sale for $40 at Best Buy (usually $100)