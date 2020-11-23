Here are the best Black Friday deals happening at Best Buy

Best Buy was one of the first retailers to launch Black Friday deals — all the way back in mid-October to go up against Amazon Prime Day. Now that Black Friday is actually here, Best Buy is back with a bunch of great sales that you can take advantage of. Best Buy stores around the US will be closed all of Thanksgiving, but if you want to shop in-person, most will re-open at 5AM local time on Black Friday. Alternatively, just stay home and do your shopping online.

Below, you’ll find the best deals currently happening at Best Buy. If you want to find out what’s happening at other retailers, check out our other Black Friday coverage. As new deals come out, we’ll add those to the top so you can see them easily.

Latest deals

Vizio’s Elevate rotating Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers just dropped in price by $300 — its first big discount. You can pick it up for $700, down from $1,000. Read more about this interesting soundbar right here.

TVs and home entertainment deals

Best Buy is currently hosting better deals on TVs than any other retailer, particularly those that would be a great purchase alongside a PS5 or Xbox Series X. For instance, Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch OLED starting at $900, which is a great price for a TV with an OLED panel.

Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV $900

31% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV first hit shelves earlier in October, but it’s already $400 off at Best Buy. You can snag one now for $900, which is a very aggressive price. $900 at Best Buy

If you’re signed in to a My Best Buy account (it’s free to join, only requiring an email address), you can get an extra $50 off an already great price of $1,400 on LG’s CX OLED TV. Normally around $1,700 (and not currently available on Amazon), this TV is a great deal at Best Buy.

LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV $1,350

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s 55-inch next-gen-ready CX OLED TV is a step above the entry-level BX model. One of the biggest differences is the CX’s support for 4K resolution at 120Hz via its HDMI 2.1 ports. $1,350 at Best Buy

Best Buy has also been the exclusive retailer to offer this deal on a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV, pictured above. If you want a huge TV for far less than $1K, you can snag this one right now for just $530.

If 70 inches is small potatoes to you, LG’s huge 86-inch UN8500 4K LED TV is $1,450 with a My Best Buy account. Without being signed in, it’s $1,500. Normally, this model sells for $1,900.

Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K TV with Fire TV software built in costs just $260, down from $380.

Sonos’ Beam soundbar is $299 (usually $399). We’ve seen this deal before, but it’s been a little while since the last time it hit. To sweeten the deal compared to what other retailers are offering, Best Buy includes a $10 gift card.

If you want a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer to go with it, those are $599 (usually $699).

Streaming device deals

Gaming deals

Phone deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone on Verizon, Best Buy is offering the best deal we’ve seen yet on the Google Pixel 5. Normally $700, you can activate it with a one-time payment for $500 on Verizon’s service (it’s locked to the carrier for 60 days, after which you can use it with other carriers if you choose to). Alternatively, you can pay $20.83 monthly, which totals to the same $500 cost. Unfortunately, Best Buy is currently sold out of the “sorta sage” colorway pictured above.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is $549. This phone usually costs $699, and before this, it hadn’t dropped in price lower than $600.

Smartwatches and fitness tracker deals

Headphones and headset deals

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $139 instead of $169

You’ll save even more if you buy two Google Nest Wifi routers, priced together for $219 (usually $299)

Smart speaker deals

You should know that most of these deals below, except for the price cuts on the Google Home and Nest Hub products, are available on Amazon as well. That’s a general rule of thumb for Amazon-made devices: they’re generally available at Best Buy and usually for the same price.

Smart display deals

It’s the same deal here concerning Best Buy matching Amazon’s prices, as maybe you’ve seen above with smart speakers and Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and below with the smart home devices.

Google’s Nest Hub with a seven-inch screen (but no camera) is $50 (normally $90)

The Google Nest Hub Max, a larger smart display that does feature a camera, is $180 (usually $230)

Smart home deals