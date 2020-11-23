 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the best Black Friday deals happening at Best Buy

More discounts are coming on Thursday

By Cameron Faulkner Updated

The 55-inch Vizio OLED TV is $900 at Best Buy.
Image: Vizio
Best Buy was one of the first retailers to launch Black Friday deals — all the way back in mid-October to go up against Amazon Prime Day. Now that Black Friday is actually here, Best Buy is back with a bunch of great sales that you can take advantage of. Best Buy stores around the US will be closed all of Thanksgiving, but if you want to shop in-person, most will re-open at 5AM local time on Black Friday. Alternatively, just stay home and do your shopping online.

Below, you’ll find the best deals currently happening at Best Buy. If you want to find out what’s happening at other retailers, check out our other Black Friday coverage. As new deals come out, we’ll add those to the top so you can see them easily.

Latest deals

Image: Vizio

Vizio’s Elevate rotating Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers just dropped in price by $300 — its first big discount. You can pick it up for $700, down from $1,000. Read more about this interesting soundbar right here.

TVs and home entertainment deals

Best Buy is currently hosting better deals on TVs than any other retailer, particularly those that would be a great purchase alongside a PS5 or Xbox Series X. For instance, Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch OLED starting at $900, which is a great price for a TV with an OLED panel.

If you’re signed in to a My Best Buy account (it’s free to join, only requiring an email address), you can get an extra $50 off an already great price of $1,400 on LG’s CX OLED TV. Normally around $1,700 (and not currently available on Amazon), this TV is a great deal at Best Buy.

LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV

  • $1,350
  • $1,700
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

LG’s 55-inch next-gen-ready CX OLED TV is a step above the entry-level BX model. One of the biggest differences is the CX’s support for 4K resolution at 120Hz via its HDMI 2.1 ports.

Samsung 70-inch 4K TV
If you want a big TV without spending handsomely for one, this 70-inch model costs $530.
Image: Samsung
The Sonos Beam soundbar is available in white or black.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
  • Sonos’ Beam soundbar is $299 (usually $399). We’ve seen this deal before, but it’s been a little while since the last time it hit. To sweeten the deal compared to what other retailers are offering, Best Buy includes a $10 gift card.
  • If you want a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer to go with it, those are $599 (usually $699).

Streaming device deals

Nvidia’s Shield TV, the best streaming for gamers, pictured on a table.
Nvidia’s cylindrical Shield TV from 2019.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Gaming deals

Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the cockpit.
A still from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.
Here’s what you’ll get in the Stadia Premiere Edition kit.

Phone deals

The Google Pixel 5 in “Sorta Sage” green
The Pixel 5 in the “sorta sage” colorway.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
  • If you’re looking to upgrade your phone on Verizon, Best Buy is offering the best deal we’ve seen yet on the Google Pixel 5. Normally $700, you can activate it with a one-time payment for $500 on Verizon’s service (it’s locked to the carrier for 60 days, after which you can use it with other carriers if you choose to). Alternatively, you can pay $20.83 monthly, which totals to the same $500 cost. Unfortunately, Best Buy is currently sold out of the “sorta sage” colorway pictured above.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is $549. This phone usually costs $699, and before this, it hadn’t dropped in price lower than $600.

Smartwatches and fitness tracker deals

The Apple Watch Series 5’s always-on display might make it a more appealing buy than the Apple Watch SE.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Headphones and headset deals

These are the Galaxy Buds Live.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

The Eero Pro 6 is bigger than the standard Eero 6.
Image: Amazon

Smart speaker deals

The new Echo speaker looks like a ball.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

You should know that most of these deals below, except for the price cuts on the Google Home and Nest Hub products, are available on Amazon as well. That’s a general rule of thumb for Amazon-made devices: they’re generally available at Best Buy and usually for the same price.

Smart display deals

The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have the same features. It’s just the size of the display that differs.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

It’s the same deal here concerning Best Buy matching Amazon’s prices, as maybe you’ve seen above with smart speakers and Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and below with the smart home devices.

The Nest Hub (left) next to the Nest Hub Max.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus
This is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
Image: Ring

