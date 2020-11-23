Here are the best Black Friday deals happening at Best Buy

Best Buy was one of the first retailers to launch Black Friday deals — all the way back in mid-October to go up against Amazon Prime Day. Now that Black Friday is actually here, Best Buy is back with a bunch of great sales that you can take advantage of. Best Buy stores around the US will be closed all of Thanksgiving, but if you want to shop in-person, most will re-open at 5AM local time on Black Friday. Alternatively, just stay home and do your shopping online.
Below, you’ll find the best deals currently happening at Best Buy. If you want to find out what’s happening at other retailers, check out our other Black Friday coverage. As new deals come out, we’ll add those to the top so you can see them easily.
Latest deals
Vizio’s Elevate rotating Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers just dropped in price by $300 — its first big discount. You can pick it up for $700, down from $1,000. Read more about this interesting soundbar right here.
TVs and home entertainment deals
Best Buy is currently hosting better deals on TVs than any other retailer, particularly those that would be a great purchase alongside a PS5 or Xbox Series X. For instance, Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch OLED starting at $900, which is a great price for a TV with an OLED panel.
If you’re signed in to a My Best Buy account (it’s free to join, only requiring an email address), you can get an extra $50 off an already great price of $1,400 on LG’s CX OLED TV. Normally around $1,700 (and not currently available on Amazon), this TV is a great deal at Best Buy.
- Best Buy has also been the exclusive retailer to offer this deal on a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV, pictured above. If you want a huge TV for far less than $1K, you can snag this one right now for just $530.
- If 70 inches is small potatoes to you, LG’s huge 86-inch UN8500 4K LED TV is $1,450 with a My Best Buy account. Without being signed in, it’s $1,500. Normally, this model sells for $1,900.
- Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K TV with Fire TV software built in costs just $260, down from $380.
- Sonos’ Beam soundbar is $299 (usually $399). We’ve seen this deal before, but it’s been a little while since the last time it hit. To sweeten the deal compared to what other retailers are offering, Best Buy includes a $10 gift card.
- If you want a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer to go with it, those are $599 (usually $699).
Streaming device deals
- Nvidia’s Shield TV 4K HDR streaming device is $130 (usually $150)
- The affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 (usually $30)
- The Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR support is $30 (usually $50)
- Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus with 4K support and quick-launch buttons for Disney Plus, Hulu, Sling, and Netflix is $30 (usually $50)
- The Roku Ultra streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision support is $70 (usually $100)
Gaming deals
- Star Wars: Squadrons for PS4 and Xbox One is $20 (usually $40)
- You can pick up one of Microsoft’s new controllers made for the Xbox Series X / S consoles for $20 off (normally $60, or $65 for the bold blue controller). They also work on the Xbox One and PC, and Apple says it’s working to bring compatibility for it soon to iOS.
- The Last of Us Part II for PS4 is $30 (usually $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion for PS4 and Xbox One is $30 (usually $60)
- Persona 5 Royal for PS4 is $20 (usually $60)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for PS4 is $30 (usually $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition for PS4 and Xbox One is $25 (usually $60)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection for PS4 is $25 (usually $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 and Xbox One is $27 (usually $60)
- Resident Evil 3 for PS4 and Xbox One is $15 (usually $40)
- A three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $23 (usually $45)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One is $20 (usually $60)
- Google’s Stadia Premiere Edition kit that includes a controller and a Chromecast Ultra streaming device is $75 (usually $100)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch is $40 (usually $60). This version of the game for Switch rarely sees a discount.
- Mario Tennis Aces (physical copy) for Nintendo Switch is $35 (usually $60). A digital code is available for $5 more.
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (physical copy) for Nintendo Switch is $35 (usually $60). A digital code is available instead for $5 more.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (physical copy) for Nintendo Switch is $35 (usually $60). You can get a digital copy for $5 more.
- Best Buy is selling a 400GB SanDisk microSD card specifically labeled for the Nintendo Switch for $60. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but it beats the current price elsewhere.
Phone deals
- If you’re looking to upgrade your phone on Verizon, Best Buy is offering the best deal we’ve seen yet on the Google Pixel 5. Normally $700, you can activate it with a one-time payment for $500 on Verizon’s service (it’s locked to the carrier for 60 days, after which you can use it with other carriers if you choose to). Alternatively, you can pay $20.83 monthly, which totals to the same $500 cost. Unfortunately, Best Buy is currently sold out of the “sorta sage” colorway pictured above.
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is $549. This phone usually costs $699, and before this, it hadn’t dropped in price lower than $600.
Smartwatches and fitness tracker deals
- The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) is $299 (normally $399). This discontinued model has been tough to find, and if you want it, Best Buy currently sells just a few color configurations for this price. The cheaper Apple Watch SE is a very similar smartwatch internally, but the Series 5 still stands out with its always-on display.
- Fitbit’s high-end Sense smartwatch that can detect your skin’s temperature, perform an EKG, and more is $280 (usually $330)
- Fitbit’s Versa 3 smartwatch with built-in GPS is $30 off, down to $200
- The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker is $69 (usually $100)
Headphones and headset deals
- One of the best deals on headphones happening exclusively at Best Buy is on either the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus or Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. Both are down to nearly the lowest prices we’ve seen, but what makes them especially good is that you’ll get a $20 Best Buy gift card with either model. One note: you just must buy them in the blue colorway.
- Bose’s QC 35 II wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $200 (usually $350).
- The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are back down to $278, a $72 price cut that we’ve seen a few times this autumn season already.
- Jabra’s Elite 65t wireless earbuds are down to $70 (usually around $100)
- Logitech’s white or black-colored G733 wireless PC gaming headset that also works with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles is $120 (normally $130)
Mesh Wi-Fi router deals
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $139 instead of $169
- You’ll save even more if you buy two Google Nest Wifi routers, priced together for $219 (usually $299)
- The new Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is $103 (usually $130)
- A single Eero 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router costs $183 (down from $229)
- If you want a two-pack of the dual-band Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, it’ll cost $159 (usually $200)
- For a three-pack of the tri-band Eero Pro 6 routers, you’ll pay $479 instead of $600
- The most affordable bundle of Eero Wi-Fi 5 routers comes in this three-pack that costs $175, down from $250
- Netgear’s two-pack of Orbi Wi-Fi 6 routers are $380 (usually $450)
Smart speaker deals
You should know that most of these deals below, except for the price cuts on the Google Home and Nest Hub products, are available on Amazon as well. That’s a general rule of thumb for Amazon-made devices: they’re generally available at Best Buy and usually for the same price.
- The latest Amazon Echo smart speaker that has a spherical design and better sound than the previous generation is $70 (usually $100)
- The smaller Echo Dot that has the same design as the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50)
- If you want the new Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60.
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot with the tiger design is $39. It normally costs $60
- The Echo Studio, the best-sounding Echo speaker, is down to $160 (usually $200)
- The Sonos Move Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker is $300 (usually $400)
Smart display deals
It’s the same deal here concerning Best Buy matching Amazon’s prices, as maybe you’ve seen above with smart speakers and Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and below with the smart home devices.
- The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a camera is down to $45 (usually $90). This matches the best price debuted during Prime Day 2020.
- The slightly larger Echo Show 8 with a bigger screen and more powerful speakers is $65 (usually $130)
- Facebook’s Portal TV brings video chatting through Facebook to your TV for $129 (usually $149)
- The Facebook Portal 10-inch display is $129, dropping in price from $179. It’s most like the Amazon smart displays mentioned above, but this one definitely looks more like a picture frame.
- The Facebook Portal Mini is a smaller version that costs $65 (usually $129)
- The Facebook Portal Plus is $229 (usually $280). This smart display can pan and zoom to follow you around if you move during a video call.
- Google’s Nest Hub with a seven-inch screen (but no camera) is $50 (normally $90)
- The Google Nest Hub Max, a larger smart display that does feature a camera, is $180 (usually $230)
Smart home deals
- The base Ring Video Doorbell costs $70 (usually $100)
- Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230
- Ring’s Stick Up Cam is $80 (usually $100). It’s available in white or black.
- The battery-operated Ring Spotlight Cam is $150 (usually $200). It’s also available in white or black.