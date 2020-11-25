The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Walmart

Like some of its competitors, Walmart has started offering a ton of discounts on tech products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Fortunately, Walmart has some interesting Black Friday deals going on right now, including the lowest price we have seen yet on Apple’s AirPods Pros.

I also wanted to take the time to mention that Walmart has confirmed that at 9PM ET on November 25th, it will open up inventory for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. These products will only be available for purchase online and Walmart will not be selling either console in-store on November 27th, according to the retailer.

Below, we have highlighted the best Black Friday tech deals across different subcategories that Walmart is currently offering. For more Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of the best deals across all the major retailers. Or if you want to compare pricing, we rounded up the best deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop as well.

Headphones deals

Wearables

TV deals

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED TV $1,800

$2,800

36% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s A8H OLED TV offers a pristine picture with perfect blacks. Sony also tunes the display performance differently than LG, leading to smoother motion when watching sports and high-speed action flicks. $1,800 at Best Buy

$1,798 at Walmart

Sony PlayStation game deals

Nintendo Switch game deals

Microsoft Xbox game deals