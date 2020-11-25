The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Walmart

Like some of its competitors, Walmart has started offering a ton of discounts on tech products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Fortunately, Walmart has some interesting Black Friday deals going on right now, including the lowest price we have seen yet on Apple’s AirPods Pros.
I also wanted to take the time to mention that Walmart has confirmed that at 9PM ET on November 25th, it will open up inventory for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. These products will only be available for purchase online and Walmart will not be selling either console in-store on November 27th, according to the retailer.
Below, we have highlighted the best Black Friday tech deals across different subcategories that Walmart is currently offering. For more Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of the best deals across all the major retailers. Or if you want to compare pricing, we rounded up the best deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop as well.
Headphones deals
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to $169 (usually $249)
- Apple’s AirPods with a wired charging case are $119 (usually $159)
- Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 (usually $199)
- Powerbeats Pro are $160 if you buy them in green (usually $250)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are $119 (usually $179)
- Powerbeats high performance earphones are $99 (usually $149)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $119 (usually $179)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) is $149 (usually $209)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) in red is available for $330 (usually $399)
- Fitbit Versa 2 is $129 (usually $179)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 is $69 (usually $99)
TV deals
- Vizio’s 70-inch V-Series V705x-H1 4K UHD SmartCast TV is $478
- Samsung’s 65-inch Class 7000 4K Smart TV is $478 (usually $550)
- Samsung’s 58-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV with HDR is $398 (usually $450)
- Samsung’s 65-inch Q80T is $1,450 (usually $1,800)
- LG’s CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV is $1,597 (usually $3,000)
- LG’s BX 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $1,797 (usually $2,300)
- TCL’s 65-inch 6-series 4K UHD (65R625 model) is $799 (usually $1,300)
- TCL’s 55-inch 6-series 4K UHD (55R635 model) is $650 (usually $900)
- Sony’s 65-inch A8H-series OLED 4K TV is $1,798 (usually $2,800)
- Sony’s 55-inch A8H-series OLED 4K TV is $1,498 (usually $1,900)
Sony PlayStation game deals
- One year of PlayStation Plus is $45 (usually $60)
- Resident Evil 3 is $20 (usually $60)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is $20 (usually $50)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is $30 (usually $50)
- The Last of Us Part II is $30 (usually $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion is $30 (usually $60), the lowest price ever. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
- Doom Eternal is $20 (usually $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition is $20 (usually $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is $25 (usually $60)
- NBA 2K21 is $28 (usually $60)
- Madden NFL 21 is $28, the lowest price ever. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- FIFA 21 is $28 (usually $60), the lowest it’s been. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- You can buy the updated Nintendo Switch model, bundled with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $300. Normally $300 gets you just the Nintendo Switch.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 (usually $60)
- Just Dance 2021 is $30 (usually $50)
- NBA 2K21 is $28 (usually $60)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 is $30 (usually $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $30 (usually $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is $30 (usually $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 is $30 (usually $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $30 (usually $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces is $30 (usually $60)
- Splatoon 2 is $30 (usually $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 (usually $60)
Microsoft Xbox game deals
- You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23 (usually $45)
- Xbox One controllers are $39 each (usually $50 to $60 each). These controllers are also compatible on Xbox Series X and Series S.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is $30 (usually $50)
- Resident Evil 3 is $20 (usually $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition is $20 (usually $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is $25 (usually $60)
- NBA 2K21 is $28 (usually $60)
- FIFA 21 is $28 (usually $60), the lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to the Series X / S, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
- Madden NFL 21 is $28 (usually $60), the lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to the Series X / S, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- Watch Dogs Legion is $30 (usually $60), its lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to the Series X / S, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.