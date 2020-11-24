The best Black Friday deals on Microsoft products

Black Friday week has arrived, and that means you can pick up some Microsoft products at their lowest prices of the year. Whether you’re looking for Surface Pro tablets, Xbox accessories, Windows laptops, or PC games, you’ll find discounts left and right at the Microsoft Store and other retailers such as Best Buy.

We’ve collected the best deals you can find on Microsoft products, and they’re all significantly lower-than-usual prices. We’ve also included some deals on Windows computers that are available for a good price. As more deals appear as the big day approaches, we’ll add them to this post.

If you’re looking for even more Black Friday sales, be sure to check out our article rounding up all of the best deals across a variety of categories.

Microsoft Surface deals

Black Friday is a great time to shop for laptops and tablets. Microsoft is already offering discounts on several of its Surface laptop devices.

For one: you can save on every Surface Pro 7 model. The Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (which you’ll want to buy if you want to use the Pro 7 as a laptop, rather than just a tablet) is also discounted, and the sleeve (which you can use protect the thing in your backpack or briefcase) is being thrown in for free.

The base model (which includes an Intel Core i3, 4GB of memory, and a 128GB SSD) is also on sale at Best Buy for $599 ($360 off the original price of $959). Some other models are discounted at Amazon and Best Buy as well.

If you’re looking for a traditional clamshell notebook, all configurations of the Surface Laptop 3 are also on sale. The base model starts at $799.99 ($200 off its original price of $999.99) and contains an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, but it’s only available in platinum at the moment. Two Core i7 models (with 256GB and 512GB of storage, respectively) are also on sale at Amazon. You can find other models on sale at Walmart.

Surface Laptop 3 $800

$1,000

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A stylish ultraportable laptop with an excellent keyboard and trackpad. $800 at Microsoft

If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, the most expensive model of the new Surface Laptop Go is $100 off. That configuration includes an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The same configuration is on sale for $749.99 on Amazon in platinum; the ice blue and sandstone models are $799.99. All three were originally listed at $899.99. Walmart has the two $100 discounts as well, and a number of bundles that include an Arc Mouse, the Surface Pen, or other accessories.

It’s not a laptop, but you can also buy an unlocked Surface Duo for as low as $1,199.99 ($200 off its original price of $1,399.99).

Related The best Black Friday laptop deals

Xbox deals

On the Microsoft Store, you can snag an Xbox wireless controller in black, white, or blue for $39.99 ($20 off the original price of $59.99). These controllers work with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One as well as Windows 10 and Android. Microsoft says iOS support is coming in the future as well.

Xbox Wireless Controller $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. These Xbox controllers come in “carbon black,” “robot white,” or “shock blue.” $40 at Microsoft

Game deals

Hundreds of Xbox games are on sale for Black Friday, as are a number of PC games. If you’ve been meaning to pick up Control for Xbox, the Ultimate Edition is on sale for $19.99, half-off its original price of $39.99. The bundle contains the Xbox One version of the game as well as the Xbox Series X / S version that you’ll be able to download in early 2021.

Control Ultimate Edition $20

$40

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Control is a third-person shooter set in a unique cinematic world. $20 at Microsoft

Another popular offering is The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. The game is $29.99, half-off its original price of $59.99.

Related The best Black Friday GameStop deals

Windows laptop deals

A number of other laptops that run Windows are discounted if you buy them through the Microsoft Store. A solid purchase is the Razer Blade Pro 17, one of the most powerful portable gaming laptops you can buy, which is $200 off.

Razer Blade Pro 17 $2,500

$2,700

8% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Razer’s Blade Pro 17 is one of the most portable 17-inch gaming laptops, with Razer’s subtle and sleek design. This configuration includes a 17.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super. $2,500 at Microsoft

Gamers who are looking for something smaller can check out the Razer Blade 15 instead. It’s normally $1,599.99, but you can buy it for $100 off right now from the Microsoft Store or Razer’s website.

Razer Blade 15 $1,500

$1,600

7% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This Blade 15 configuration includes an FHD display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti. $1,500 at Microsoft

$1,500 at Razer

Gamers on a tighter budget can consider the Acer Nitro 5. It’s a capable 15-inch gaming laptop that delivers great value for its price even when it’s not discounted. It’s on sale for $1,099, $50 off its original price of $1,049.

Acer Nitro 5 $1,049

$1,099

5% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Acer Nitro 5 is a great value gaming laptop. This configuration includes a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. $1,049 at Microsoft

Those who aren’t interested in gaming might prefer the Asus ZenBook 14 UX434FL, an excellent portable laptop for work and productivity. Its touchpad includes ScreenPad software, which can turn the touchpad into a touchscreen display allowing you to toggle brightness, resolutions, and other settings. It’s on sale for $1,099, $300 off its original price of $1,399.

Amazon also has a 10th Gen model (with a 512GB SSD) on sale for $1,049.99, $150 off its original price of $1,199.99.