The best Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday is a good time of the year to consider upgrading your phone. Whether you’re looking for a deal through a carrier or you’d rather get an unlocked phone, you can save during the holiday season. The best deals on phones for Black Friday are on Android devices, including newer models from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Predictably, these big price cuts don’t apply to iPhones. Nothing new there, but there is a gift card promo happening if you are interested in picking one up.

Below, you’ll find the best deals we’ve found so far. If you buy an unlocked phone, there won’t be any strings attached to the purchase. If we include a carrier promotion, we’ll be sure to thoroughly list out each requirement necessary to get the deal.

Apple iPhone deals

Let’s get this one out of the way: Apple isn’t offering price cuts on any of its iPhone models, but you’ll get a $50 Apple gift card with the purchase of one. This offer applies to any iPhone purchase made from its site between November 27th (Black Friday) and November 30th (Cyber Monday). The gift card can’t be applied to your iPhone purchase, though. It’s for future use.

Google Pixel deals

The Pixel 5 is $50 off its usual $700 price at several retailers, including the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. For $650, you’ll get the unlocked version of the phone in either the “just black” or “sorta sage” colorway.

If you’re on Verizon and don’t mind activating a phone on Verizon to get a deal, you can save an extra $150 on top of that $50 discount at Best Buy. You can either opt to pay $500 for the Pixel 5 or $20.86 each month for 24 months through a Verizon device payment plan. Taking $200 off the Pixel 5’s regular price is great. You’ll just need to keep the phone on Verizon service for 60 days before it becomes unlocked.

The Pixel 4A with 5G is $200 off when new customers purchase it through the Google Fi MVNO service, resulting in a $299 final price. If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber, you can upgrade to the 4A with 5G and get $150 off, knocking the price down to $349. Not bad, considering that’s the same price as the standard Pixel 4A that doesn’t have 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy phone deals

The biggest price drops we’d seen to date on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range of phones happened last week at eBay via the Microsoft Store, and those deals have yet to be beaten. Currently, the best deal on a new Samsung phone is on the S20 FE 5G, the most affordable option. Normally $700, it’s down to $550 at several retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and more.

I expect (or maybe hope is the better word) to see more price drops on Samsung flagship phones, as well as more budget-friendly options like the Galaxy A51. Though, outside of some carrier discounts with trade-ins, there aren’t many appealing offers now.

OnePlus phone deals

The OnePlus 8 Pro is $200 off its usual price at Amazon and from OnePlus’ online store. Normally $1,000, it’s $800. This is OnePlus’ most feature-packed phone yet, containing a 120Hz refresh rate display, wireless charging, 5G support (sub6GHz only for this model), the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This deal is available for the “onyx black” and “ultramarine blue” colorways.

At the OnePlus site and B&H Photo, you can get the standard OnePlus 8 for $200 off its usual price, costing $599. It shares a few similarities to the 8 Pro above, like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Though, it doesn’t have wireless charging and its camera array doesn’t quite stack up as favorably. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to 120Hz on the 8 Pro, and the display itself is smaller (about 6.5 inches versus 6.8 inches).

There’s an even cheaper version of the OnePlus 8 with the same specs, aside from the bump down from 12GB of RAM to 8GB, and from 256GB of storage to 128GB. If you’re cool with that, you can select the “glacial green” color on the same page to see the price drop to $499 (usually $699).

Other phone deals

You can save on the TCL 10 Pro, one of our picks for the best budget-friendly phones you can buy. Normally $450, it’s $315 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart. This is a very affordable price for a phone with an OLED screen.

TCL has also discounted the TCL 10 5G UW on Verizon. If you’re adding a new line of service to your account, you can get this 5G-ready phone that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks for $5 per month for 24 months, totaling $120 versus the normal $400 cost. This offer is available online only and will last through Cyber Monday.