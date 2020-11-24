The best Black Friday deals on Google devices

Google’s line of products has expanded quite a bit over the years, and a bunch of them are discounted for Black Friday. You can find discounts on Nest smart speakers and smart displays, mesh Wi-Fi routers, Pixel phones, Stadia gaming setups, and smart thermostats.

Most of the sales are available at a variety of retailers; we’ve linked the most popular ones for each below.

Google Pixel phone deals

There aren’t a lot of sales on Google’s Pixel phones this year, but if you’ve been eying a Pixel 5 or a 4A 5G, there are a couple of ways to save a few bucks.

Pixel 5 activated on Verizon for $499 at Best Buy, $200 off its regular price

Pixel 4A 5G for $299 for new Google Fi customers, $200 off its regular price

Nest Wifi mesh router deals

Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router that’s good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It’s easy to set up and can cover up to 4,400 square feet with just two units.

Google Nest Wifi Google Nest Wifi two-pack $219

$299

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 4,400 square feet. $219 at Amazon

$219 at Best Buy

Nest smart display and smart speaker deals

The brand-new Nest Audio is available at a discount if you’re willing to buy two at a time, while the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are both aggressively discounted this year. If you need a bigger smart speaker, the Home Max is down to its lowest price ever.

Google Nest Audio (two-pack) $170

$199

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s smart speaker with better sound quality than the Google Home. Pairing two Google Nest Audios in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes. $170 at Adorama

$170 at Best Buy

Google Home Max $149

$299

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Home Max is Google’s largest smart speaker that can provide a lot of volume and bass. It’s great for filling a large room with sound. $149 at Adorama

$149 at Google Store