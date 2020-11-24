 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Black Friday deals on Google devices

Save on Pixel phones, Nest smart displays, and more

By Dan Seifert

The Pixel 5 (left) and the Pixel 4A 5G (right)
Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G
Google’s line of products has expanded quite a bit over the years, and a bunch of them are discounted for Black Friday. You can find discounts on Nest smart speakers and smart displays, mesh Wi-Fi routers, Pixel phones, Stadia gaming setups, and smart thermostats.

Most of the sales are available at a variety of retailers; we’ve linked the most popular ones for each below.

Google Pixel phone deals

There aren’t a lot of sales on Google’s Pixel phones this year, but if you’ve been eying a Pixel 5 or a 4A 5G, there are a couple of ways to save a few bucks.

Nest Wifi mesh router deals

Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router that’s good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It’s easy to set up and can cover up to 4,400 square feet with just two units.

Google Nest Wifi

Google Nest Wifi two-pack

  • $219
  • $299
  • 27% off

Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 4,400 square feet.

Nest smart display and smart speaker deals

The brand-new Nest Audio is available at a discount if you’re willing to buy two at a time, while the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are both aggressively discounted this year. If you need a bigger smart speaker, the Home Max is down to its lowest price ever.

Google Nest Hub

  • $50
  • $90
  • 45% off

The Nest Hub is Google’s small smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. It’s a great digital photo frame for a Google Photos account, as well as a speaker, smart home controller, and small video player.

