The best Black Friday deals on Google devices

Google’s line of products has expanded quite a bit over the years, and a bunch of them are discounted for Black Friday. You can find discounts on Nest smart speakers and smart displays, mesh Wi-Fi routers, Pixel phones, Stadia gaming setups, and smart thermostats.
Most of the sales are available at a variety of retailers; we’ve linked the most popular ones for each below.
Google Pixel phone deals
There aren’t a lot of sales on Google’s Pixel phones this year, but if you’ve been eying a Pixel 5 or a 4A 5G, there are a couple of ways to save a few bucks.
- Pixel 5 activated on Verizon for $499 at Best Buy, $200 off its regular price
- Pixel 4A 5G for $299 for new Google Fi customers, $200 off its regular price
Nest Wifi mesh router deals
Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router that’s good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It’s easy to set up and can cover up to 4,400 square feet with just two units.
Nest smart display and smart speaker deals
The brand-new Nest Audio is available at a discount if you’re willing to buy two at a time, while the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are both aggressively discounted this year. If you need a bigger smart speaker, the Home Max is down to its lowest price ever.