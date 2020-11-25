The best Black Friday deals on PC accessories

When it comes to PC accessories, I always felt that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were some of the best times of the year to buy new PC-related products. If you are planning to upgrade or even build your very own PC, Black Friday is a good time to save money on the parts you need for your rig.
Several retailers are also discounting PC accessories such as gaming headsets and monitors. If you are looking for some PC games, you can check out our post that focuses on the best gaming deals. If you are looking for more tech deals, we have rounded up the best Black Friday deals across all the major retailers.
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair’s HS60 Pro 7.1 wired gaming headset is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $70)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition surround sound wired gaming headset in green is $49 at Best Buy (usually $100). The black model is on sale for $55 at Amazon and Best Buy
- HyperX’s Cloud Flight II wired gaming headset is $79 at Amazon (usually $100). The headset is also $80 at Best Buy
- Corsair’s HS70 wired gaming headset is $80 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $100)
- Corsair VOID RGB Elite wireless gaming headset is $80 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $100)
- Logitech’s G Pro wired gaming headset is $92 at Amazon and Newegg (usually $100)
- Corsair’s HS60 haptic wired gaming headset with haptic bass is $100 at Amazon (usually $130)
- Logitech’s G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is $120 at Best Buy (usually $130). Amazon has discounted the white model for $120 and Newegg has discounted the black model for $120
- Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum wired gaming headset is $125 (usually $150)
- HyperX’s Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset is $131 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $140)
- Bose’s QC 35 II gaming headset is $297 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose (usually $330)
Gaming mice deals
- Logitech’s G203 Lightsync wired gaming mouse is $15 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg (usually $41)
- Logitech’s G502 Hero SE wired gaming mouse is $35 at Best Buy (usually $80)
- HyperX’s Pulsefire Surge wired gaming mouse is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $55)
- Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg (usually $80)
- Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $60)
- Razer’s Mamba wireless gaming mouse is $48 at Amazon (usually $89)
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $50 at Amazon (usually $70)
- Razer’s Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse is $64 at Amazon (usually $80)
- Razer’s Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse is $60 at Amazon (usually $74)
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE wireless gaming mouse is $70 at Amazon and Best Buy, (usually $90)
- Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $100 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Newegg (usually $150)
Gaming keyboard deals
- Aukey’s 87-key blue-switch RGB tenkeyless gaming keyboard is $36 at Amazon (usually $45)
- Logitech’s G610 Orion Red backlit mechanical gaming keyboard is $60 at Amazon (usually $120)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite wired gaming keyboard is $85 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $170)
- Logitech’s G513 Carbon Lightsync RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with GX blue switches is $100 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $130)
- Razer’s Huntsman TE tenkeyless wired gaming keyboard is $100 at Amazon (usually $130)
- Logitech’s G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard is $117 at Amazon (usually $130)
- Logitech’s G815 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with tactile switches is $150 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg (usually $200)
- Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum wired mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches is $160 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg (usually $200)
- Logitech’s G915 TKL tenkeyless Lightspeed wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with tactile switches is $180 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg (usually $230)
- Corsair’s K100 wired gaming keyboard with optical switches is $200 at Amazon, Best Buy (usually $230)
Monitor deals
- Dell’s 24-inch S2721HGF curved 1080p gaming monitor (G-Sync, VA panel, 144Hz refresh rate) is $171 at Amazon (usually $190)
- Dell’s 27-inch S2721HGF curved 1080p gaming monitor (G-Sync, VA panel, 144Hz refresh rate) is $220 at Amazon. This model fluctuates in price between $220 and $300
- MSI’s Optix MAG271VCR 27-inch gaming monitor is $200 with code BFRDAY53 (usually $250)
- ViewSonic’s 27-inch XG2760 1440p gaming monitor (VA, G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $385 at Amazon (usually $550)
- Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is $600 with code BFRDAY49 (usually $800)
- Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is $1,250 (usually $1,480)
Storage deals
- Western Digital’s SN750 500GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD is $63 at Amazon (usually $80)
- SanDisk’s 1TB Plus SATA SSD is $88 at Amazon (usually $110)
- LaCie’s 2TB Rugged Mini portable hard drive is $90 at Amazon (usually $100)
- Western Digital’s SN750 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD is $120 at Amazon (usually $250)
- Samsung’s 1TB 860 Pro SATA SSD is $200 at Amazon (usually $280)
- Western Digital’s 12TB external USB 3.0 hard drive is $220 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg (usually $250)
- Western Digital’s SN750 2TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD is $249 at Amazon (usually $310)
- Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD is $250 at Amazon and Newegg (usually $300)
- Western Digital’s SN750 2TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 2280 SSD is $275 at Amazon (usually $400)