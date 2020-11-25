 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Black Friday deals on PC accessories

For the professionals and gamers alike

By Taylor Lyles

Samsung’s Odyssey G9.
Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

When it comes to PC accessories, I always felt that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were some of the best times of the year to buy new PC-related products. If you are planning to upgrade or even build your very own PC, Black Friday is a good time to save money on the parts you need for your rig.

Several retailers are also discounting PC accessories such as gaming headsets and monitors. If you are looking for some PC games, you can check out our post that focuses on the best gaming deals. If you are looking for more tech deals, we have rounded up the best Black Friday deals across all the major retailers.

Gaming headset deals

Bose QC 35 II gaming headset

  • $297
  • $330
  • 10% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The best wired gaming headset. An included USB volume controller is compatible with PC, and the headset can be plugged into any console or controller that has a 3.5mm headphone jack or via Bluetooth if your platform supports it.

Gaming mice deals

Gaming keyboard deals

Monitor deals

Storage deals

