The best Black Friday deals on noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are an important piece of tech if you enjoy having zero distractions or outside noise while you jam to funky tunes or listen to podcasts.

While not as convenient as popping earbuds into your ears, noise-canceling headphones do a better job of erasing sound distractions when stacked up against popular wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro or Jabra’s 75t. But if you prefer earbuds over headphones, we have rounded up the best wireless earbud deals this Black Friday.

We are picking out all of the best deals going on right now on several brands that offer noise-canceling headphones. If you want more deals for other tech categories, check out our best Black Friday deals post.

Sony headphones deals

While these may look familiar compared to the incredible 1000XM3s, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best on the market if you want a pair of over-the-ear headphones with noise-canceling capabilities. When stacked up against their predecessors, the 1000XM4s allow users the ability to pair two devices via Bluetooth simultaneously, much like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s.

These headphones released in August, but they have been frequently discounted the last several months. And right now, you can get them for $278 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the lowest price these headphones are right now.

If $278 is still too much for you, but you prefer Sony has your choice of headphones, you can buy Sony’s midrange noise-canceling headphones, the XB900N, at a discounted price. Normally, these headphones cost $248, but you can get them for $123 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Although these headphones are not as effective at active noise cancellation compared to the WH-1000XM4s, the XB900N will get things a little quieter if you need peace and quiet but want to keep your budget under $200.

Sony’s WH-CH710 have also seen a price cut this Black Friday. Normally, these headphones cost $200, but you can get them for just $88 at Amazon and Best Buy. The WH-CH710s offer AI noise cancellation, which, according to Sony, means the product “constantly analyzes environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise-canceling mode for users’ surroundings.”

Bose headphone deals

If you need a reliable pair of noise-canceling headphones that you will primarily use for videoconferencing or phone calls, you can’t go wrong with the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 by Bose. These headphones also allow you to connect two devices simultaneously.

You can get Bose’s excellent Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Dell. Sadly, this deal is only available in “soapstone white” at all of these retailers. If you are not a fan of the white color option, you can get the Bose 700 headphones for $339 in other colors.

Beats Solo Pro deals

The Beats Solo Pro headphones are our best pick for on-ear noise-canceling headphones. They are the best choice for working out, thanks to great sweat resistance and strong clamping force, allowing the headphones to stay on your head while you move around.

Right now, Best Buy has them for as low as $170 in light blue, navy blue, or red (more matte collection). Or you can buy them for $230 in black, gray, or white. B&H Photo also has the headphones on sale, starting at $200 if you buy them in navy blue or red.

Other headphone deals

If you want a good pair of noise-canceling headphones and you have a higher budget to work with, Sennheiser’s third-generation Momentum Wireless headphones are one of the best options. These headphones come with adequate noise cancellation along with bass-rich and detailed sound output. These headphones are also very good for extended use even if you wear glasses, so you do not need to worry about discomfort if you want to wear these while listening to long podcast episodes or are on a long train ride.

Normally $400, you can get these headphones for $350 at Amazon or Best Buy.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (3rd Gen) $350

$400

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The third generation of Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless headphones that offer detailed, bass-rich sound quality and wear comfortably on the ears if you plan to use them for an extended period of time. $350 at Amazon

$350 at Best Buy

Speaking of headphones that offer amazing sound quality and noise cancellation, Shure’s Aonic 50 headphones are another alternative that come in an interesting build. These headphones use Bluetooth 5 Wireless technology, 20-hour battery life, and support advanced codecs like LDAC.

Normally, the Aonic 50s would set you back $400, but you can get them for $299 at Amazon or $300 at Best Buy.