The best Black Friday deals on games

Let’s be honest: gaming is expensive, but the holiday season is a good time to take advantage of deals and sales and buy more than one game. Whether you are adding games to your personal library for your backlog, or you are planning to buy some games for a friend or family member, retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and Target have various discounts on titles.
If you are planning to buy a PS5 or an Xbox Series X / S on Black Friday, please keep in mind that both are in high demand, limited supply, and are receiving irregular restocks at retailers. But if you are looking for games on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, there are many deals available right now. If you own a next-gen console, several of these games on PS4 and Xbox One are either backward compatible or include a free upgrade.
If you are looking for more deals on tech and gadgets, check out our article where we highlight the best Black Friday deals worth your time and money.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 at Amazon and GameStop (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.
- Just Dance 2021 is $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $50), its lowest price so far.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), lower than the best-ever price.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), its lowest price.
- A digital copy of Hollow Knight is $7.50 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $15), the lowest price it’s been.
- Mario Tennis Aces is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), lower than best price.
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is $35 at Best Buy and Target (usually $50), the lowest price ever.
- NBA 2K21 is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price.
- Splatoon 2 is $35 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.
- Sonic Mania Plus and Team Sonic Racing Double Pack is $25 at Target (usually $40), the lowest price ever.
- Super Mario Maker 2 is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), its lowest price.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), matching the lowest price ever.
PlayStation game deals
- One year of PlayStation Plus is $45 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Newegg (usually $60).
- You can get a full year of PlayStation Now for $45 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Newegg.
- A 2TB external hard drive is $70 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, and Target. This is a great way to store older games if you plan to upgrade / own a PS5 so you don’t use limited space on your SSD on older titles.
- Watch Dogs Legion is $30 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $60), the lowest price ever. The PS5 version is also on sale. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
- Doom Eternal is $17 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price ever.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is $25 at Target (usually $60), its lowest price.
- FIFA 21 is $27 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest it’s been. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
- Madden NFL 21 is $27 at GameStop (usually $60). If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version, free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- The Last of Us Part II is $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target (usually $60), the lowest price ever.
- Ghost of Tsushima is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart (usually $60), its lowest price.
- NBA 2K21 is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest price we’ve seen.
- Star Wars Squadrons is $17 at GameStop (usually $40), the lowest price ever.
Xbox game deals
- You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $22 at Best Buy and Newegg (usually $45).
- You can buy a 2TB external hard drive for $70 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, and Target . This is a great way to store your older games if you plan to upgrade / own an Xbox Series X / S so you do not use limited space on your SSD.
- Watch Dogs Legion is $30 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $60), its lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.
- FIFA 21 is $27 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to the Series X / S, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
- Madden NFL 21 is $27 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest price ever. If you buy the Xbox One version and upgrade to the Xbox Series X / S, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- NBA 2K21 is $30 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest price ever.
- Doom Eternal is $17 at GameStop (usually $60), its lowest price.
- Gears 5 is $5 at Best Buy (usually $30), the lowest price ever. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery
- Star Wars Squadrons is $17 at GameStop (usually $40), the lowest price we’ve seen.
PC game deals
- Control: Ultimate Edition is $17 at Green Man Gaming (usually $40)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection is $26 at Microsoft (usually $40)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $15 at Microsoft (usually $30)
- Doom Eternal is $20 at Green Man Gaming (usually $60)
- Death Stranding is $27 at Green Man Gaming (usually $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition is $36 at Green Man Gaming (usually $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is $37 at Green Man Gaming (usually $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is $22 at Green Man Gaming (usually $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons is $22 at Fanatical and Green Man Gaming (usually $40)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is $16 on Steam (usually $20)
- Among Us is $4 on Steam
- Resident Evil 3 is $20 on Steam (usually $60)
- Resident Evil 2 is $16 on Steam (usually $40)