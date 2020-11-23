Sonos Move, Beam, and Sub are $100 off for Black Friday week

Sonos has discounted several of its speakers for the week leading up to Black Friday, including the portable Move, Beam soundbar, and Sub add-on. All three models are $100 off, a significant discount from their regular prices.

Sales on Sonos speakers are rare — we typically only see meaningful discounts on them during the holiday shopping season. The company discounted the Move for the first time just a week ago; this week’s sale matches that price should you have missed it.

The Sonos Move is the company’s first portable speaker with a built-in 11-hour battery that lets you easily move it from room to room, outside, or even take it to an entirely different location. It has similar sound quality to the smaller Sonos One and includes always-on microphones with support for both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. It normally retails for $400, but this sale brings it down to $300.

The Beam is the company’s entry-level soundbar. It makes it easy to improve the audio quality of movies, TV shows, and video games with just a simple HDMI cable connecting it to your TV. It can also be used for music and grouped with other Sonos speakers for surround sound or multiroom music. It also has always-listening mics with support for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. Like the Move, the Beam is usually $400, but is down to $300 for this week.

Lastly, the Sub is an add-on piece that adds a low-end oomph to any Sonos speaker. It can be used with the Beam or Arc soundbars for more powerful sound when watching movies, or with other Sonos speakers for more floor-thumping music. The Sub is typically an expensive add-on, at $700. This sale brings it down to a slightly more manageable $600.

All three models are available in either black or white, though some retailers only carry the black version of the Sub. If you’ve been eying a new Sonos speaker and one of these fits your needs, you’re not likely to find a much better price than now.