The best Black Friday deals under $50

Things have been tough this year for many of us, and while everyone loves giving great gifts to friends and family, you also don’t want to spend more than you’ve got. Well, don’t worry — we’ve got your back. There are loads of great gifts being discounted to under $50, and we’re letting you know where you can get them and for how much. We’ll be scouring the sales for games, gadgets, and other tech that can put a smile on your loved ones’ faces and keep your bank balance in a reasonable condition.
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Be sure to check out our continuously updated roundup of all the best sales.
Smart speakers and home tech deals under $50
- The smaller Echo Dot that has the same design as the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50). (Amazon / Best Buy)
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 (usually $30).
- The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick with a more capable Alexa Remote is $28 (usually $40).
- The Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR support is $30 (usually $50).
Gaming deals under $50
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses is $30 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- Just Dance 2021 is $30 (usually $50) for the Switch (GameStop). The PS5, PS4, and Xbox One versions are also on sale.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $40 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is $40 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- Mario Tennis Aces is $30 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is $39 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- Splatoon 2 is $39 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- Sonic Mania Plus and Team Sonic Racing Double Pack is $30 (usually $40) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- Super Mario Maker 2 is $40 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $30 (usually $60) for the Switch. (GameStop)
- You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (usually $45) at Gamestop. At Newegg, the membership is $25 for three months, but if you use the code 23BKFCYMB6B, you can get it for $22.
- Watch Dogs: Legion is $37 (usually $60) for the Xbox at GameStop. The game is also available on the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S. If you buy either version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $15 (usually $30) for the Xbox at GameStop. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.
- FIFA 21 is $27 (usually $60) for the Xbox at GameStop. The game is also available on the PS4, and if you buy either version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.
- Madden NFL 21 is $27 (usually $60) for the Xbox at GameStop. The game is also available on the PS4, and if you buy either version and upgrade to that console’s successor, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until Madden 22 releases.
- Doom Eternal is $17 (usually $60) for the Xbox at GameStop. The game is also available on the PS4.
- Gears 5 is $10 (usually $30) for the Xbox at GameStop. If you own or buy an Xbox Series X / S, you will receive a free upgrade for this game via Smart Delivery.
- A 12-month Playstation Plus or Playstation Now membership is currently $45 at Amazon; they usually go for $60.
Accessories deals
- If you need extra storage space for your console or other device, Samsung’s microSD cards are steeply discounted at Amazon. A 256GB card is just $25.
- If you are an Alexa-using household, you can get a two-pack of C by GE BR30 Smart Light Bulbs along with a smart plug from Amazon for $41, down from $62.
- Belkin’s iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand is on sale at Amazon for just under $50, a 50 percent discount from its usual $100 price.
- Having trouble finding a webcam? The Aukey FHD webcam is available at Amazon for $30, down from its usual $60 price.
- If you prefer mice to touchpads, Dell’s Ultra Thin Bluetooth mobile mouse is at Amazon for $33, down from $60.
- Beats by Dr. Dre’s BeatsX wireless earphones wrap around your neck for wireless sound; they’re on sale at Best Buy for $40, down from $100.
- If you’re looking for a portable speaker, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable speaker is now just under $50, a 50 percent savings from its usual $100 price.