The best Black Friday deals under $50

Things have been tough this year for many of us, and while everyone loves giving great gifts to friends and family, you also don’t want to spend more than you’ve got. Well, don’t worry — we’ve got your back. There are loads of great gifts being discounted to under $50, and we’re letting you know where you can get them and for how much. We’ll be scouring the sales for games, gadgets, and other tech that can put a smile on your loved ones’ faces and keep your bank balance in a reasonable condition.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Be sure to check out our continuously updated roundup of all the best sales.

Smart speakers and home tech deals under $50

The smaller Echo Dot that has the same design as the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50). (Amazon / Best Buy)

If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)

The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)

Gaming deals under $50

Accessories deals