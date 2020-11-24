The best Black Friday laptop deals

Whether you’re shopping for a student, an older relative, or anyone in between, a laptop can make a great gift. And the internet’s largest retailers are offering all kinds of laptops at discounted prices this Black Friday, whether you’re looking for a convertible, a Chromebook, a gaming rig, or anything else.
Note that for some models, only certain configurations may be on sale. Make sure to double-check the specs of the item you’re buying to make sure they’ll suit your workload (and that you’re actually getting the discount) before you check out.
HP deals
A number of HP laptops are on sale through Best Buy’s online store. One of them is the HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1, a portable convertible laptop that offers exceptional value for its price.
If you’re looking for something more upscale, you can snag $500 off an HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1. Originally priced at $1,599.99, the Spectre is a powerful convertible with a 4K touchscreen and a discrete GPU.
- The HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 is $499.99 at Best Buy, $250 off its original price at $749.99. This configuration includes an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.
- The HP Chromebook 14 is $129 at Best Buy, $170 off its original price of $299. This configuration includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage.
Apple deals
Multiple configurations of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro are on sale at B&H Photo. The new Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 processor, which delivers astonishingly powerful performance and can also run iPhone and iPad apps natively on macOS. If you’d prefer to go for an older Intel model, some of those are on sale as well.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is $1,449 at Amazon (usually $1,499). The same configuration is also on sale at B&H Photo.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2020) with Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, a quad-core 8th Gen Intel i5 processor, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics is $1,149 at B&H Photo (usually $1,229)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2020) with Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, an 8th Gen ques-core Intel Core i5 processor, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics is $1,349 at B&H Photo (usually $1,499)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2020) with Retina Display with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a quad-core 10th Gen Intel i5 processor is $1,649 at B&H Photo (usually $1,749)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2020) with Retina display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a 10th Gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics is $1,799 at B&H Photo (usually $1,999)
Gigabyte deals
Gigabyte’s Aorus 5 is on sale at Newegg. It’s a powerful gaming laptop that’s thinner, lighter, and more portable than many 15-inch gaming rigs out there.
Lenovo deals
Lenovo’s Legion 5 17 is on sale for $200 off at Newegg. It’s a 17-inch gaming rig with an affordable price tag, known for its exceptional battery life.
- Multiple configurations of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 are on sale at Best Buy. You can find one for $349.99, $250 off its original price of $599.99. This configuration includes a Core i5-1035G1, a 256GB SSD, and 12GB of memory. You can also buy one with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 and 8GB of memory for $299.99, $150 off its original price of $449.99.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 is $119.99 at Best Buy, $110 off its original price of $229.99. This configuration includes an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of storage.
Asus deals
The Asus VivoBook S15 is one of the best-value laptops you can buy. It offers fast performance, good battery life, and a nice sleek chassis.
- The Asus TUF A17 is $849.99 at Newegg, $150 off its original price of $999.99. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, a GeForce GTX 1650, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB (SSD) + 1TB (HDD) of storage.
- Multiple configurations of the Asus ZenBook 14 are on sale at Newegg. You can get a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $729.99 ($170 off its original price). You can also buy one with a Core i7-10510U, a GeForce MX250, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $749.99 ($150 off its original price of $899.99).
- The Asus ZenBook 15 is $1,199.99 at Newegg, $300 off its original price of $1,499.99. This configuration includes a Core i7-10510U, a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Microsoft deals
The Surface Pro 7 is a premium Windows 2-in-1 with a kickstand and stylus support. There are a number of different models, several of which are on sale at Best Buy.
- The i5 model is $799 ($230 off its original price of $1,029)
- The i7 model is $899 ($430 off its original price of $1,329)
Acer deals
Multiple configurations of the Acer Aspire 5 are on sale at Best Buy. The Aspire 5 offers a sturdy chassis and solid performance at an affordable price point. It’s worth considering for students and other budget shoppers.
- You can also get a model with a Core i7-1165G7 and 12GB of RAM for $699.99 ($100 off the original price of $799.99)
MSI deals
A few different MSI gaming laptops are on sale at Newegg. The highlight is the GL75 Leopard, a 17-inch rig with a powerful hexa-core processor and RTX GPU.
- The MSI GL65 Leopard is $999 at Newegg, $250 off its original price of $1,249 (with a $100 mail-in rebate card). This configuration includes a Core i7-10750H, a GTX 1660Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB (HDD) + 512GB (SSD) of storage. A configuration with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is also on sale for $949 ($150 off its original price of $1,099 with a $100 mail-in rebate card).
Origin deals
- Origin is offering two “bonuses” with the purchase of Origin laptops. Bonuses include: a $50 Visa rewards card, a 500GB Seagate BarraCuda SSD, a Corsair Void Pro RGB Elite Wireless Headset, a Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard and Corsair Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse, a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Mouse, and an Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock.