The best Black Friday laptop deals

Whether you’re shopping for a student, an older relative, or anyone in between, a laptop can make a great gift. And the internet’s largest retailers are offering all kinds of laptops at discounted prices this Black Friday, whether you’re looking for a convertible, a Chromebook, a gaming rig, or anything else.

Note that for some models, only certain configurations may be on sale. Make sure to double-check the specs of the item you’re buying to make sure they’ll suit your workload (and that you’re actually getting the discount) before you check out.

HP deals

A number of HP laptops are on sale through Best Buy’s online store. One of them is the HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1, a portable convertible laptop that offers exceptional value for its price.

HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 $750

$1,000

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. $750 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for something more upscale, you can snag $500 off an HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1. Originally priced at $1,599.99, the Spectre is a powerful convertible with a 4K touchscreen and a discrete GPU.

| Best Buy HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 $1,100

$1,600

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. HP’s 15-inch Spectre x360 the best of the best among premium convertible laptops. This configuration includes an Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and a GeForce MX330. $1,100 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 is $499.99 at Best Buy, $250 off its original price at $749.99. This configuration includes an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

The HP Chromebook 14 is $129 at Best Buy, $170 off its original price of $299. This configuration includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage.

Apple deals

Multiple configurations of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro are on sale at B&H Photo. The new Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 processor, which delivers astonishingly powerful performance and can also run iPhone and iPad apps natively on macOS. If you’d prefer to go for an older Intel model, some of those are on sale as well.

Apple MacBook Pro $1,249

$1,299

4% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Multiple MacBook Pro configurations are on sale at B&H for Black Friday. This one includes an M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. $1,249 at Amazon

$1,249 at B&H

Gigabyte deals

Gigabyte’s Aorus 5 is on sale at Newegg. It’s a powerful gaming laptop that’s thinner, lighter, and more portable than many 15-inch gaming rigs out there.

Gigabyte Aorus 5 $1,149

$1,299

12% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Gigabyte Aorus 5 is a portable gaming laptop with a colorful keyboard. This configuration includes a Core i7-10750H, a GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. $1,149 at Newegg

Lenovo deals

Lenovo’s Legion 5 17 is on sale for $200 off at Newegg. It’s a 17-inch gaming rig with an affordable price tag, known for its exceptional battery life.

Lenovo Legion 5 17 $1,200

$1,400

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Lenovo Legion 5 is an affordable 17-inch gaming laptop. This configuration includes a Core i7-10750H, a GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB (SSD) + 1TB (HDD) of storage. $1,200 at Newegg

Multiple configurations of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 are on sale at Best Buy. You can find one for $349.99, $250 off its original price of $599.99. This configuration includes a Core i5-1035G1, a 256GB SSD, and 12GB of memory. You can also buy one with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 and 8GB of memory for $299.99, $150 off its original price of $449.99.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 is $119.99 at Best Buy, $110 off its original price of $229.99. This configuration includes an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of storage.

Asus deals

The Asus VivoBook S15 is one of the best-value laptops you can buy. It offers fast performance, good battery life, and a nice sleek chassis.

| Newegg Asus VivoBook S15 $700

$800

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Asus VivoBook S14 is a stylish laptop that’s great value. This configuration includes a Core i7-10510U, a GeForce MX250, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. $700 at Newegg

The Asus TUF A17 is $849.99 at Newegg, $150 off its original price of $999.99. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, a GeForce GTX 1650, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB (SSD) + 1TB (HDD) of storage.

Multiple configurations of the Asus ZenBook 14 are on sale at Newegg. You can get a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $729.99 ($170 off its original price). You can also buy one with a Core i7-10510U, a GeForce MX250, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $749.99 ($150 off its original price of $899.99).

The Asus ZenBook 15 is $1,199.99 at Newegg, $300 off its original price of $1,499.99. This configuration includes a Core i7-10510U, a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Microsoft deals

The Surface Pro 7 is a premium Windows 2-in-1 with a kickstand and stylus support. There are a number of different models, several of which are on sale at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $599

$959

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows convertibles you can buy. The base model includes an Intel Core i3, a 128GB SSD, and 4GB of memory $599 at Best Buy

The i5 model is $799 ($230 off its original price of $1,029)

The i7 model is $899 ($430 off its original price of $1,329)

Acer deals

Multiple configurations of the Acer Aspire 5 are on sale at Best Buy. The Aspire 5 offers a sturdy chassis and solid performance at an affordable price point. It’s worth considering for students and other budget shoppers.

Acer Aspire 5 $550

$650

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid budget laptop. You can buy a configuration with a Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $549.99 ($80 off the original price of $629.99). $550 at Newegg

You can also get a model with a Core i7-1165G7 and 12GB of RAM for $699.99 ($100 off the original price of $799.99)

MSI deals

A few different MSI gaming laptops are on sale at Newegg. The highlight is the GL75 Leopard, a 17-inch rig with a powerful hexa-core processor and RTX GPU.

MSI GL75 Leopard $1,399

$1,499

7% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The MSI GL75 Leopard is a powerful 17-inch gaming laptop with a colorful keyboard. This configuration includes a Core i7-10750H, an RTX 2070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB (HDD) + 512GB (SSD) of storage. $1,399 at Newegg

The MSI GL65 Leopard is $999 at Newegg, $250 off its original price of $1,249 (with a $100 mail-in rebate card). This configuration includes a Core i7-10750H, a GTX 1660Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB (HDD) + 512GB (SSD) of storage. A configuration with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is also on sale for $949 ($150 off its original price of $1,099 with a $100 mail-in rebate card).

