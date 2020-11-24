 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Black Friday tech deals for students

For kindergarten through college

By Monica Chin Updated

If you’re heading off to high school or college next year (or shopping for someone who is), Black Friday is a great time to start looking for the gadgets you’ll need for school. And if you’re a current student who just needs to upgrade their tech, why not take advantage of this week’s deals and sales?

Here are some of the best deals that students should consider for tablets, laptops, speakers, and more. The gadgets listed here are affordable, portable, and powerful enough to help you do your best schoolwork (or relax in your downtime). For more Black Friday tech sales, check out our hubs of laptop deals, phone deals, noise-canceling headphone deals, and wireless earbuds deals.

TABLET DEALS

kid edition
Multiple “Kids Edition” tablets are on sale at Amazon.

LAPTOP DEALS

Best Laptops 2020: HP Envy x360 13
The Envy x360 13 is a gorgeous convertible.
  • HP’s Envy x360 13 is $749.99 at Best Buy, $250 off its original price of $999.99. This model includes an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

SPEAKER DEALS

A Sonos Move speaker
The Sonos Move is a battery-powered speaker you can use indoors or outdoors.
SMARTPHONE DEALS

Apple’s iPhone SE
Apple’s iPhone SE has a familiar iPhone design for an unusually affordable price (as iPhones go).

HEADPHONE DEALS

Apple’s AirPods Pro can help filter out the noise in crowded study spots.
SMART HOME DEALS

Outfit your dorm room with colorful, affordable smart lights.
SMARTWATCH DEALS

Track your workouts and sleep cycles with the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
