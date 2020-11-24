Best Black Friday tech deals for students

If you’re heading off to high school or college next year (or shopping for someone who is), Black Friday is a great time to start looking for the gadgets you’ll need for school. And if you’re a current student who just needs to upgrade their tech, why not take advantage of this week’s deals and sales?

Here are some of the best deals that students should consider for tablets, laptops, speakers, and more. The gadgets listed here are affordable, portable, and powerful enough to help you do your best schoolwork (or relax in your downtime). For more Black Friday tech sales, check out our hubs of laptop deals, phone deals, noise-canceling headphone deals, and wireless earbuds deals.

TABLET DEALS

Amazon’s Fire HD 7 Kids Edition is $59.99 on Amazon, $40 off its original price of $99.99. This deal is active until December 1st.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $79.99 on Amazon, $60 off its original price of $139.99. This deal is active until December 1st.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $279.99 at Walmart, $70 off its original price of $349.99. This configuration includes 64GB of storage and an S Pen.

LAPTOP DEALS

HP’s Envy x360 13 is $749.99 at Best Buy, $250 off its original price of $999.99. This model includes an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

SPEAKER DEALS

SMARTPHONE DEALS

HEADPHONE DEALS

The Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones are $339 at Amazon, $40 off their original price of $379. This deal will be active until January 4th. Some colors are also on sale for as low as $299 at Best Buy.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are $199.99 at Best Buy, $50 off their original price of $249.99. They’re also on sale at Walmart for $199.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are $278 at Best Buy, $71.99 off their original price of $349.99

SMART HOME DEALS

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack is $99.99 at Best Buy, $35 off its original price of $134.99

SMARTWATCH DEALS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is $189 at Walmart, $90 off its original price of $279.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $199 at Walmart, $100 off its original price of $299.