Best Black Friday tech deals for students

If you’re heading off to high school or college next year (or shopping for someone who is), Black Friday is a great time to start looking for the gadgets you’ll need for school. And if you’re a current student who just needs to upgrade their tech, why not take advantage of this week’s deals and sales?
Here are some of the best deals that students should consider for tablets, laptops, speakers, and more. The gadgets listed here are affordable, portable, and powerful enough to help you do your best schoolwork (or relax in your downtime). For more Black Friday tech sales, check out our hubs of laptop deals, phone deals, noise-canceling headphone deals, and wireless earbuds deals.
TABLET DEALS
- Amazon’s Fire HD 7 Kids Edition is $59.99 on Amazon, $40 off its original price of $99.99. This deal is active until December 1st.
- Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $79.99 on Amazon, $60 off its original price of $139.99. This deal is active until December 1st.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $279.99 at Walmart, $70 off its original price of $349.99. This configuration includes 64GB of storage and an S Pen.
LAPTOP DEALS
- HP’s Envy x360 13 is $749.99 at Best Buy, $250 off its original price of $999.99. This model includes an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.
SPEAKER DEALS
- The Sonos Move is $299 at Amazon, $100 off its original price of $399. This deal is also available at Best Buy.
- Amazon’s Echo Dot (third gen) is $18.99 at Amazon, $21 off its original price of $39.99. This deal is active until December 1st.
- Amazon’s Echo Studio is $159.99 at Best Buy, $40 off its original price of $199.99.
- The Bose Soundlink Color II is $79 at Walmart, $50 off its original price of $129.
SMARTPHONE DEALS
- Apple’s iPhone SE starts at $199.99 at Best Buy with a trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer and qualified activation. You can also buy a prepaid model for $249 at Walmart.
- Samsung’s Galaxy A51 (unlocked) is $274.99 at Best Buy, $125 off its original price of $399.99 (with activation). You can also buy a prepaid model for $249 at Walmart.
- Motorola’s Moto G Stylus is $149.99 at Best Buy, $150 off its original price of $299.99.
- Motorola’s Moto G Power (prepaid through Straight Talk Wireless) is $129 at Walmart, $50 off its original price of $179.
HEADPHONE DEALS
- The Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones are $339 at Amazon, $40 off their original price of $379. This deal will be active until January 4th. Some colors are also on sale for as low as $299 at Best Buy.
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are $199.99 at Best Buy, $50 off their original price of $249.99. They’re also on sale at Walmart for $199.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are $278 at Best Buy, $71.99 off their original price of $349.99
SMART HOME DEALS
- The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack is $99.99 at Best Buy, $35 off its original price of $134.99
SMARTWATCH DEALS
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch is $189 at Walmart, $90 off its original price of $279.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $199 at Walmart, $100 off its original price of $299.