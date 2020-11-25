These are the best Black Friday TV deals

With a pair of next-gen video game consoles now on the market, it’s a very good time to be shopping for a new 4K TV that can best showcase their capabilities. Even if gaming isn’t your thing, Black Friday season always brings about excellent discounts on sets from many of the top brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony, TCL, and others. Whether you’re ready to spend over $1,000 or are looking for something more on the budget side, odds are you can find something to your liking.

The best TV deals for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners

The Xbox Series X and PS5 do much more than just play games in 4K. They support HDR, variable refresh rate (in the case of the X), and can output games at up to 120Hz. This makes games feel smoother and more responsive than ever before. Variable refresh can eliminate unsightly tearing and make any dips in frame rate unnoticeable, and this — along with 120Hz support — is also something you’ll find on the $300 Xbox Series S.

If you plan on getting one of the new consoles (or already have), finding a TV that can get the most from them could be tricky. Generally speaking, you’ll have to buy a very recent set, and you’ll want to ensure that it supports the newer HDMI 2.1 specification. But buying a TV released this year doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank.

I’ve picked out the below TVs as the best options you can get for one of the next-gen gaming consoles in 2020. All of them should take advantage of everything the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 can do.

LG CX 55-inch OLED $1,499

$1,899

LG's CX-series OLED is basically the ultimate TV for next-gen gaming consoles — and it delivers gorgeous image quality for everything else, too. Available in 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes, the CX is one of those TVs you'll get enjoyment from every time you power it on. $1,499 at B&H Photo

48-inch: $1,449 at Best Buy

65-inch: $1,849.99 at Best Buy for My Best Buy members | $1,999.99 at B&H Photo

LG BX 55-inch OLED $1,197

$1,500

Though there are minor differences, this is very nearly the same TV as the CX but for a few hundred dollars less. The BX-series still supports 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and has all the HDMI 2.1 features you'd want from a brand-new TV in 2020. $1,197 at Amazon

65-inch: $1,799 at Best Buy

65-inch Vizio OLED: $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Vizio’s Elevate Dolby Atmos soundbar, designed as a perfect companion for the OLED TV, is also on sale at Best Buy for $700 (normally $1,000). It has rotating speakers that point upward for Atmos content and then rotate forward for regular stereo audio.

Sony X900H

As the maker of the PS5, you’d hope Sony’s TVs would be a good match for the console. The X900H fits that bill, though some of the OLED picks are a better overall package.

TCL 6 Series Roku TV

TCL’s latest 6 Series TV has tremendous picture quality for the price and supports those next-gen gaming features including 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate. Plus, you get built-in Roku software, so you can find pretty much any streaming app you need right on the TV itself.

Great 4K TVs for watching movies and TV

If next-gen gaming isn’t in the cards for your new TV (or isn’t a priority), the options open up considerably.

Sony A8H OLED 4K TV

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED TV $1,800

$2,800

Sony's A8H OLED TV offers a pristine picture with perfect blacks. Sony also tunes the display performance differently than LG, leading to smoother motion when watching sports and high-speed action flicks. $1,800 at Best Buy

$1,798 at Walmart

Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K TV

This is one of those cases where if all you care about is a giant TV, it’s easy to score one for hundreds less than more premium models. At just $529 from Best Buy, Samsung’s 70-inch 6 Series TV gets you 4K resolution, HDR, and a slew of built-in streaming apps — all for under $600, let alone $1,000.

Good 4K TVs on a budget

Not everyone cares about having the absolute best, top-tier picture quality. Thankfully, TVs have gotten to the point where spending $500 or less can still get you a set with a very enjoyable 4K image. Some models still manage to include expanded HDR color in this price category, even if the difference won’t be as apparent as with more premium TVs that can get much brighter.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K TV

$279.99 at Best Buy

Vizio 50-inch MQ6 series 4K HDR TV

$298 at Walmart

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR

$259.99 at Best Buy

Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K

$150 at Best Buy