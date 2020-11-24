Best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

Smart homes are no longer just for the rich or digital experimenters. Your speakers, locks, lights, security cameras, and kitchen utensils can now be controlled via your phone or other digital device — and there are a lot of products to choose from. Many of which are going for less during this year’s Black Friday event.
You can start with a simple smart speaker from Google, Amazon, or Apple, and then add some smart bulbs or a security camera. Use a smart display to make controlling your home even easier and to communicate instantly with a friend or relative. And you can make your home internet fast and accessible with a mesh network.
We’ve listed below all of the best deals we could find on home tech, and we’ll keep it updated as the holiday weekend proceeds. Keep in mind that if you (or your giftee) already have some home tech installed, you’ll want to make sure that the new purchase plays well with it — information that is usually accessible via the product page.
Mesh Wi-Fi router deals
- The new Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is $103 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- If you want a two-pack of the dual-band Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, it’ll cost $159 (usually $200) at Best Buy.
- A single Eero 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router costs $183 (down from $229) at Best Buy.
- A more affordable bundle of Eero Wi-Fi 5 routers comes in this three-pack that costs $175, down from $250 at Best Buy.
- For the more basic Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, a three-pack costs $183 at Amazon, down from $230.
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $139 instead of $169 at Amazon and Best Buy.
- You’ll save even more if you buy two Google Nest Wifi routers, priced together for $219 (usually $299) at Amazon or Best Buy.
- Netgear’s two-pack of Orbi Wi-Fi 6 routers are $380 (usually $450) from Best Buy and Amazon; Amazon currently says these will ship in mid-January.
- Google’s Nest Hub with a seven-inch screen (but no camera) is $50 (normally $90) at Best Buy.
- The Google Nest Hub Max, a larger smart display that does feature a camera, is $180 (usually $230) at Best Buy.
Smart speakers and displays deals
Most of these deals below, except for the price cuts on the Google Home and Nest Hub products, are available on Amazon as well.
- The latest Amazon Echo smart speaker that has a spherical design and better sound than the previous generation is $70 (usually $100) at Best Buy.
- The smaller Echo Dot that has the same design as the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50). (Amazon / Best Buy)
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The most capable Echo speaker, the Echo Studio, is down to $160 (usually $200) at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s currently set to deliver in late December. The best option is this bundle that includes two Hue bulbs for free at Amazon.
- Facebook’s Portal TV brings a camera to your TV for $130 (usually $150) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- If you want to video chat with friends and family via Facebook, the Facebook Portal Plus is $230 (usually $280). This model automatically pans and zooms to keep the focus on you. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The Facebook Portal 10-inch display is $130, dropping in price from $180. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The smaller eight-inch version, called Facebook Portal Mini, is just $65 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a camera is down to $45 (usually $90). This matches the best price debuted during Prime Day 2020. (Amazon / Best Buy)
- The slightly larger Echo Show 8 with a bigger screen and more powerful speakers is $65 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.
TVs and streaming devices deals
- The larger 65-inch model of the LG BX is priced at $1,797 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
- The 55-inch model of the LG BX is $1,197, down from $1,500, at Amazon.
- The affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 (usually $30).
- The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick with a more capable Alexa Remote is $28 (usually $40).
- The Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR support is $30 (usually $50).
- The high-end Amazon Fire TV Cube that supports 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and can handle voice queries from across the room is $80 (usually $120).
- Sonos’ Beam soundbar is $299 (usually $399) at Amazon. You can get the same deal at Best Buy.
- If you want a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer to go with it, those are $599 (usually $699), at Amazon; the same deal is available at Best Buy.
- The Vizio 55-inch OLED starts at $900 at Best Buy, which is a great price for a TV with an OLED panel.
- With a My Best Buy account (it’s free to join, only requiring an e-mail address), you can get an extra $50 off an already great price of $1,400 on LG’s CX OLED TV.
- If you want a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for far less than $1K, you can snag this one right now for just $530 at Best Buy.
- If 70 inches is small potatoes to you, LG’s huge 86-inch UN8500 4K LED TV is $1,450 with a My Best Buy account. Without being signed in, it’s $1,500. Normally, this model sells for $1,900.
- Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K TV with Fire TV software built in costs just $260, down from $380 at Best Buy.
Home security deals
- Ring’s Stick Up Cam is $80 (usually $100) at Amazon and Best Buy You can get an Echo Dot (third generation) speaker with it for the same price at Amazon, but the delivery time is longer.
- The base Ring Video Doorbell costs $70 (usually $100) at Best Buy.
- The battery-operated Ring Spotlight Cam is $150 (usually $200) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- Ring’s Floodlight Camera, which requires hard-wiring to operate, is $190 instead of $250 at Amazon. You can add an Echo Show 5 display to the order for free, but it won’t be in stock until December 1st.
- The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $140 (usually $200) at Amazon. You can add an Echo Show 5 smart display to the order for just $10 more here.
- Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which offers four-second video previews of alerts, is $160 instead of $230 at Best Buy and Amazon. At Amazon, you can add an Echo Show 5 to the order for $10 more.
- Ring’s 14-piece Alarm set (the latest generation) is $200, down from $330, at Amazon. You can opt to add an Echo Dot (third generation) for no extra charge, but the current ship date is December 23rd at the earliest.
- The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is on sale for $299, down from $399, at Amazon.
- If you need a security camera, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is discounted to $100 from $130 at Amazon.
- The eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera, which has a battery life of a full year, is selling for $250, down from $350, from Amazon.