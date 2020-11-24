 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

Best gifts for a smart home

By Barbara Krasnoff

Amazon Echo Show 8
Smart homes are no longer just for the rich or digital experimenters. Your speakers, locks, lights, security cameras, and kitchen utensils can now be controlled via your phone or other digital device — and there are a lot of products to choose from. Many of which are going for less during this year’s Black Friday event.

You can start with a simple smart speaker from Google, Amazon, or Apple, and then add some smart bulbs or a security camera. Use a smart display to make controlling your home even easier and to communicate instantly with a friend or relative. And you can make your home internet fast and accessible with a mesh network.

We’ve listed below all of the best deals we could find on home tech, and we’ll keep it updated as the holiday weekend proceeds. Keep in mind that if you (or your giftee) already have some home tech installed, you’ll want to make sure that the new purchase plays well with it — information that is usually accessible via the product page.

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

  • A more affordable bundle of Eero Wi-Fi 5 routers comes in this three-pack that costs $175, down from $250 at Best Buy.
  • For the more basic Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, a three-pack costs $183 at Amazon, down from $230.
  • Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers are steeply discounted, starting with the single unit that’s $139 instead of $169 at Amazon and Best Buy.
  • You’ll save even more if you buy two Google Nest Wifi routers, priced together for $219 (usually $299) at Amazon or Best Buy.
  • Netgear’s two-pack of Orbi Wi-Fi 6 routers are $380 (usually $450) from Best Buy and Amazon; Amazon currently says these will ship in mid-January.
  • Google’s Nest Hub with a seven-inch screen (but no camera) is $50 (normally $90) at Best Buy.
  • The Google Nest Hub Max, a larger smart display that does feature a camera, is $180 (usually $230) at Best Buy.

Smart speakers and displays deals

Most of these deals below, except for the price cuts on the Google Home and Nest Hub products, are available on Amazon as well.

  • The latest Amazon Echo smart speaker that has a spherical design and better sound than the previous generation is $70 (usually $100) at Best Buy.
  • The smaller Echo Dot that has the same design as the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50). (Amazon / Best Buy)
  • If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)
  • The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot is $39. It normally costs $60. (Amazon / Best Buy)
  • The most capable Echo speaker, the Echo Studio, is down to $160 (usually $200) at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s currently set to deliver in late December. The best option is this bundle that includes two Hue bulbs for free at Amazon.
  • Facebook’s Portal TV brings a camera to your TV for $130 (usually $150) at Amazon and Best Buy.
  • If you want to video chat with friends and family via Facebook, the Facebook Portal Plus is $230 (usually $280). This model automatically pans and zooms to keep the focus on you. (Amazon / Best Buy)
  • The Facebook Portal 10-inch display is $130, dropping in price from $180. (Amazon / Best Buy)
  • The smaller eight-inch version, called Facebook Portal Mini, is just $65 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.
  • The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a camera is down to $45 (usually $90). This matches the best price debuted during Prime Day 2020. (Amazon / Best Buy)
  • The slightly larger Echo Show 8 with a bigger screen and more powerful speakers is $65 (usually $130) at Amazon and Best Buy.

TVs and streaming devices deals

Home security deals

