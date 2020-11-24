Best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

Smart homes are no longer just for the rich or digital experimenters. Your speakers, locks, lights, security cameras, and kitchen utensils can now be controlled via your phone or other digital device — and there are a lot of products to choose from. Many of which are going for less during this year’s Black Friday event.

You can start with a simple smart speaker from Google, Amazon, or Apple, and then add some smart bulbs or a security camera. Use a smart display to make controlling your home even easier and to communicate instantly with a friend or relative. And you can make your home internet fast and accessible with a mesh network.

We’ve listed below all of the best deals we could find on home tech, and we’ll keep it updated as the holiday weekend proceeds. Keep in mind that if you (or your giftee) already have some home tech installed, you’ll want to make sure that the new purchase plays well with it — information that is usually accessible via the product page.

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Smart speakers and displays deals

Most of these deals below, except for the price cuts on the Google Home and Nest Hub products, are available on Amazon as well.

TVs and streaming devices deals

Home security deals